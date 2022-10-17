ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Scholz orders 3 German nuclear plants to run until mid-April

By FRANK JORDANS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GAOIR_0icWvBk500

BERLIN — (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ordered ministers Monday to prepare to keep all of the country's three remaining nuclear plants running until mid-April, putting his foot down on an issue that had threatened to split his three-party government.

The decision comes as Germany tries to prevent a possible energy crunch due to cuts in fuel supplies from Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Scholz’s office said he announced the decision in a letter to the Cabinet, an unusual move reflecting the deep divisions that had riven his junior coalition partners on the issue in recent weeks.

The environmentalist Greens, led by Economy and Energy Minister Robert Habeck, had argued that only two nuclear plants in southern Germany — Isar 2 and Neckarwestheim — should be able to keep operating beyond the scheduled shutdown on Dec. 31 to ease possible power shortages over the winter months.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the pro-business Free Democrats had suggested all three — including the Emsland reactor in the northwest — should stay online, beyond April if necessary.

Successive German governments have committed to ending the country's use of nuclear power by the end of the year as part of its transition to safe, renewable energy.

But the war in Ukraine, which has resulted in a sharp cut in natural gas supplies from Russia to Europe, prompted Germany to reactivate old coal and oil-fired power plants. Climate activists such as Sweden's Greta Thunberg, and others, have argued that it's a mistake for Germany to switch off existing nuclear plants if that means burning more coal.

___

Follow all AP stories on the impact of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

German parliament clears way for huge energy relief package

BERLIN — (AP) — The German parliament on Friday cleared the way for the government to provide up to 200 billion euros ($195 billion) in subsidies to households and businesses to ease the strain of high energy prices, a plan that has been greeted with suspicion elsewhere in Europe.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

EU weighs Ukraine support as new refugee exodus beckons

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union leaders sought Friday to shore up their support for Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia was trying to spark a refugee exodus by destroying his war-ravaged country’s energy infrastructure. Nearly eight months into the war, Russia has increasingly targeted...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Russian threats revive old nuclear fears in central Europe

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Two stories beneath a modern steel production plant on Warsaw's northern edge lies an untouched Cold War relic: a shelter containing gas masks, stretchers, first aid kits and other items meant to help civil defense leaders survive and guide rescue operations in case of nuclear attack or other disasters.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

EU to boost Ukraine funds amid refugee exodus concerns

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union leaders on Friday gave the green light to a plan to provide Ukraine with 18 billion euros (dollars) in financial support over the next year, after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia is trying to spark a refugee exodus by destroying his country’s energy infrastructure.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Tusk requests investigation of Russia role in Polish scandal

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — The leader of Poland’s largest opposition party on Tuesday called on the country’s ruling party to fully clarify the facts surrounding an eight-year-old scandal involving the illegal recordings of top politicians and coal imports from Russia. Donald Tusk said it has...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Italy's far-right leader Meloni forms new government

ROME — (AP) — Giorgia Meloni on Friday formed Italy’s new ruling coalition, giving the country its first far-right-led government since the end of World War II and becoming the first woman tapped to serve as the country's premier. A presidential palace official announced that Meloni and...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

New UK leader to face highest government debt in 60 years

LONDON — (AP) — British government debt rose to the highest level in almost 60 years last month and retail sales slumped, underscoring the scale of the economic challenges facing whoever replaces Prime Minister Liz Truss after her administration imploded under the weight of its failed financial plan.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

With eye on Turkey, Greece opens Israeli-built flight school

KALAMATA, Greece — (AP) — Greece on Friday launched operations at a new international pilot training center created in partnership with Israel, as it tries to build on its relative air power advantage over regional rival Turkey. Israeli defense contractor Elbit, which finalized a $1.65 billion deal with...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

MOSCOW — Authorities in a region in southern Ukraine that has been annexed by Russia last month say that at least four civilians have been killed by Ukrainian shelling of a river crossing. Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Moscow-installed regional administration in Kherson said four people were killed...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing; Kherson a fortress

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian forces bombarded Russian positions in the occupied and illegally annexed southern Kherson region, targeting resupply routes across a major river while inching closer Friday to a full assault on one of the first urban areas Russia captured after invading the country. Russian-installed...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

As leaders meet, Chinese hope for end to 'zero-COVID' limits

BEIJING — (AP) — As China's ruling Communist Party holds a congress this week, many Beijing residents are focused on an issue not on the formal agenda: Will the end of the meeting bring an easing of China's at times draconian "zero-COVID" policies that are disrupting lives and the economy?
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Greek monastery manuscripts tell new story of Ottoman rule

MOUNT ATHOS, Greece — (AP) — A church bell sounds, the staccato thudding of mallet on plank summons monks to afternoon prayers, deep voices are raised in communal chant. And high in the great tower of Pantokrator Monastery, a metal library door swings open. There, deep inside the...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Report: TikTok bad at culling US election misinformation ads

TikTok's algorithms are very good at finding videos to keep people glued to their phone screens for hours on end. What they are not so good at, a new report has found, is detecting ads that contain blatant misinformation about U.S. elections. That's despite TikTok having banned all political advertisements...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Chad govt suspends 7 political parties after deadly protests

N'DJAMENA, Chad — (AP) — Chad's government clamped down on the country's opposition Friday, suspending seven political parties and searching party offices a day after unprecedented protests around the country left more than 60 people dead. Prominent opposition leader Succes Masra tweeted that the national headquarters of his...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Asian shares mostly fall as investors watch for inflation

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Friday in muted trading, as investors kept an eye on inflation and awaited the outcome of a Communist Party congress in China. Benchmarks fell in most regional markets but rose in Mumbai. China's ruling party congress is expected to...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Thai regulator approves $7.3 billion telecoms carrier merger

BANGKOK — (AP) — Thailand’s telecoms regulator has agreed to allow a merger between the country’s two main phone carriers in a decision that raises worries over whether reduced competition will harm consumer interests. The $7.3 billion deal will merge True Corp. and smaller DTAC, a...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
119K+
Followers
131K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy