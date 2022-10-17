ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Back-from-the-dead teenager beams as his attackers are found guilty

A “happy-go-lucky” teenager who effectively died for nearly an hour after being repeatedly stabbed in the street beamed in court as his two attackers were found guilty.James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left with profound and life-changing injuries when he was knocked off a bicycle and knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.The youngster, who had been testing a bicycle for his mother, shouted “call my mum, call my mum” before collapsing, the Old Bailey was told.His heart stopped and he effectively died in the street near his home, only to be brought back to life...
The Independent

Man admits to burning two children alive in effort to expose alleged celebrity human trafficking ring

A man in California allegedly confessed to intentionally burning two young children alive in an effort to uncover a celebrity human trafficking and cloning ring, police said.ABC30 reports that Filimon Hurtado, 29, of Fresno, allegedly admitted to burning his 5-month-old nephew and 18-month-old niece alive and that he had no remorse for doing so. He told investigators he did not regret killing the children, saying "this task is much bigger than myself."In May, Mr Hurtado reportedly started the fire at the children’s family home in Fresno. Firefighters responding to the blaze found the children’s bodies on a bed in the...
FRESNO, CA
Mary Holman

Man Posts Disturbing Content Two Hours After Wife Dies

A Nigerian man has left the internet divided after sharing disturbing content following the tragic death of his wife. Earlier this past week, the wife of popular businessman Ikechukwu Ogbonna, better known as IVD, was taken to the hospital after allegedly setting herself on fire over domestic issues. According to close sources, the two got into a heated argument after Bimbo, the wife, confronted her husband over the constant beatings she received, and a fight ensued; however, it’s unclear what set the house ablaze with her inside.
Daily Mail

'Drive-by pooping' incident sparks inner-city mystery as locals release CCTV images of man who defecated in a laneway before driving off: 'It's beyond my comprehension that someone would be so foul'

A desperate manhunt has been launched to track down a motorist caught with his pants down defecating in an inner-city laneway just metres away from homes. Residents in the Sydney suburb of Stanmore woke up to find an unpleasant and smelly surprise on their doorstep on Tuesday morning. CCTV captured...
International Business Times

60-year-old Woman Stripped, Tied To Tree Over Suspicion Of Being A Witch

A 60-year-old Indian woman accused a trio of stripping her and tying her to a tree after locals suspected her of being a witch. The incident took place in a village located in the Indian state of Jharkhand, police said Thursday. Residents in the woman's village branded her as a witch, leading to her being stripped and tied to a tree as part of the so-called witch-hunting led by a group of people.

