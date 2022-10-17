Read full article on original website
Horror pictures show car crash that killed six people in their 20s after vehicle smashed into a tree
A DEVASTATING car accident has killed six people in their early-to-mid twenties and left the vehicle completely destroyed after smashing into a tree. Police were notified of the tragic wreck upon receiving a recorded 911 call around 2:16 am on Sunday from an iPhone that detailed the owner was in an accident and not responding to their phone.
Back-from-the-dead teenager beams as his attackers are found guilty
A “happy-go-lucky” teenager who effectively died for nearly an hour after being repeatedly stabbed in the street beamed in court as his two attackers were found guilty.James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left with profound and life-changing injuries when he was knocked off a bicycle and knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.The youngster, who had been testing a bicycle for his mother, shouted “call my mum, call my mum” before collapsing, the Old Bailey was told.His heart stopped and he effectively died in the street near his home, only to be brought back to life...
Schoolgirl passengers, 14 and 15, killed in horror crash as 16-year-old ‘joyride’ driver charged over deaths
TWO schoolgirls were killed in a horror “joyride” crash and cops have arrested a 16-year-old boy. Cops believe four teenagers were "joy-riding" in a Toyota sedan on Saturday night when the vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree in wet weather. The two girls, aged 14...
Aussie holiday ends in tragedy after three people from the same family are killed in a horror crash and another is left fighting for life
A road trip to Canberra has ended in tragedy after three Bangladeshi tourists from the same family were killed in a head-on crash as another relative fights for life in hospital. Emergency responders had to cut the red Toyota hatchback into pieces to rescue the family after it collided with...
Jury is sworn in for trial of eight people including TikTok star and her mother accused of murdering two men, both 21, who died in a crash on the A46
A jury has been sworn in for the trial of eight people accused of murdering two cousins, who died in a crash on the A46. Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21, died in the collision on February 11, 2022. The victims, both from Banbury, Oxfordshire, were in a...
Man admits to burning two children alive in effort to expose alleged celebrity human trafficking ring
A man in California allegedly confessed to intentionally burning two young children alive in an effort to uncover a celebrity human trafficking and cloning ring, police said.ABC30 reports that Filimon Hurtado, 29, of Fresno, allegedly admitted to burning his 5-month-old nephew and 18-month-old niece alive and that he had no remorse for doing so. He told investigators he did not regret killing the children, saying "this task is much bigger than myself."In May, Mr Hurtado reportedly started the fire at the children’s family home in Fresno. Firefighters responding to the blaze found the children’s bodies on a bed in the...
Chilling details after daughter ‘propped dead dad’s body in chair for days as she dug grave in illegal Stone Age burial’
A WOMAN propped her dead father's body in a chair for days while she dug his grave for an illegal Stone Age-type burial, investigators say. Eirys Brett reportedly lived an off-the-grid lifestyle and failed to register her father's death with the National Health Service in 2019. Brett, 32, and her...
Seven-month-old baby girl is left fighting for her life after being 'assaulted' at nursery: Police arrest woman in her 30s
A baby girl has been left fighting for her life after she was allegedly assaulted at a nursery, police have said. Greater Manchester Police arrested a woman in her 30s on suspicion of assault and child cruelty after the seven-month-old toddler became critically ill at Kids Around The Clock nursery in Oldham.
Man Films Toddler Left in Car While Mom Shops: 'Can't Believe This'
"There is no safe amount of time for a child of any age to be left alone in a vehicle," said Amber Rollins, director of Kids and Car Safety.
Double death riddle after couple with three kids are both discovered dead on their driveway with no signs of trauma
A MARRIED couple with three kids has been found dead on their driveway in mysterious circumstances, according to police. The bodies of Martha Valdez Salomon, 45, and Gabriel Aguilar, 43, were discovered with no sign of trauma on Thursday morning in Phoenix, Arizona. One of the couple's sons was the...
Man Posts Disturbing Content Two Hours After Wife Dies
A Nigerian man has left the internet divided after sharing disturbing content following the tragic death of his wife. Earlier this past week, the wife of popular businessman Ikechukwu Ogbonna, better known as IVD, was taken to the hospital after allegedly setting herself on fire over domestic issues. According to close sources, the two got into a heated argument after Bimbo, the wife, confronted her husband over the constant beatings she received, and a fight ensued; however, it’s unclear what set the house ablaze with her inside.
Shocking moment two-year-old boy is seen running along the road on his own after escaping from nursery as his mother, 24, warns: 'He could've ended up dead'
This is the shocking moment a two-year-old boy was seen running across the road on his own after escaping from his nursery. Shannan Lees, 24, will not let Harvey return to his old nursery in Denton, Greater Manchester, as he 'could've ended up dead' had a passer-by not intervened and rescued her son on Friday.
Pub landlady stabbed barmaid in front of customers with large fish knife after husband said her name in bed, court hears
A pub landlady on trial for stabbing a teenage waitress yesterday claimed her husband had blurted out the younger woman’s name while they were in bed. Luisa Santos is accused of trying to kill Hannah Pritchett after wrongly suspecting she and her husband Pedro, the pub’s chef, were having an affair.
At least 25 dead in horror plunge as bus carrying wedding party plummets 1,600ft into mountain gorge in India
AT least 25 people were killed after a bus carrying wedding guests plummeted 1600ft into a mountain gorge in India. The large group were travelling back from Laldhang in the Haridwar district before the coach hurtled off the road in Pauri Garhwal. According to officials, at least 45 people were...
Parents of brain-damaged baby boy who tried to breathe after doctors said he was dead say they are ‘devastated’ after High Court appeal to keep his life support fails
The parents of a brain-damaged baby, who a nurse noticed trying breathe after doctors declared him dead four months ago, have lost their last-ditch appeal to keep him on life support. The boy, known only as A and who will be six months old tomorrow, is in a specialist unit...
'Drive-by pooping' incident sparks inner-city mystery as locals release CCTV images of man who defecated in a laneway before driving off: 'It's beyond my comprehension that someone would be so foul'
A desperate manhunt has been launched to track down a motorist caught with his pants down defecating in an inner-city laneway just metres away from homes. Residents in the Sydney suburb of Stanmore woke up to find an unpleasant and smelly surprise on their doorstep on Tuesday morning. CCTV captured...
Cyclist, 21, is 'murdered' by four men who chased him down the street and killed him after he collided with their car
A murder investigation has today been launched after a cyclist was chased down and killed after being involved in a crash with a car. Detectives say four males got out of the car and launched a fatal attack on the 21-year-old cyclist following the crash in Cippenham, in Slough. The...
We’re twins who were strangled to death four months before we were born – and have chilling ‘proof’ of our past life
TWIN boys who claimed to be reincarnated vividly described how their former selves were strangled by a mob and thrown down a well. Ramoo and Rajoo were born four months after the murders - with birthmarks on their bodies allegedly showing wounds from where they were held down by the killers.
60-year-old Woman Stripped, Tied To Tree Over Suspicion Of Being A Witch
A 60-year-old Indian woman accused a trio of stripping her and tying her to a tree after locals suspected her of being a witch. The incident took place in a village located in the Indian state of Jharkhand, police said Thursday. Residents in the woman's village branded her as a witch, leading to her being stripped and tied to a tree as part of the so-called witch-hunting led by a group of people.
