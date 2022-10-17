Read full article on original website
Related
kanecountyconnects.com
Retirement and Historic Promotion at Kane County Sheriff's Office
Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain has announced that his Undersheriff, Pat Gengler, will be retiring January 1 of 2023. Undersheriff Gengler was deputized by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office in April of 1996 and assigned to the patrol division. Undersheriff Gengler served as a Field Training Officer and a Detective in the Special Operation Unit. In 2003, he was promoted to Sergeant and served as a supervisor in the Sheriff’s Patrol and Investigations Divisions. In 2006, Undersheriff Gengler was promoted to Lieutenant and served in the Patrol, Investigations, and Administration Divisions. In July of 2014, he was appointed to Undersheriff by Sheriff Pat Perez. In January of 2015, Undersheriff Gengler was appointed as Director of Administration by Sheriff Kramer, who then made Gengler his Undersheriff in 2018. Sheriff Ron Hain retained him as Undersheriff during his full first term.
kanecountyconnects.com
Kane County's 211 Answers the Call
Kane County residents looking for information on how to access local human services and resources made available by over 1,000 government, non-profit and faith-based organizations in Kane County have been able to simply dial 2-1-1. The service has been available since November 2020 and has been providing callers with free and confidential assistance with needs such as emergency shelter, food, utility assistance, counseling, senior services, employment and health care.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County woman sentenced for telling Black cyclist to leave Winnetka pier
WINNETKA, Ill. - A Northfield woman has been sentenced to a year of probation after reaching a plea deal on charges that she told a man to leave a Winnetka pier because he was Black. Irene Donoshaytis, 65, at first told the man he was not allowed on the beach...
fox32chicago.com
Lakemoor police officer fired after being hailed a hero
LAKEMOOR, Ill. - From hero cop to fired cop in only a year. Now, a former police officer in northwest suburban Lakemoor is filing a federal lawsuit against her former department and its chief, alleging she was unfairly terminated because she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder following a violent confrontation with an armed murder suspect.
VIDEO: Ambulance crew shot at in Chicago
An ambulance crew in Chicago, Illinois, was startled when active shooters drove past them on Wednesday, September 21, according to a post on the Medical Express Ambulance Service Inc Facebook page. The post said the ambulance was on the way to a call when the team heard several gunshots in Jackson Park. As the ambulance traveled through the park, […]
fox32chicago.com
Child wounded in shooting that 'may be gang-related': Mount Prospect police
MOUNT PROSPECT - A child was wounded in Mount Prospect Tuesday night in what appears to be a gang related shooting, police say. Around 8:28 p.m. a minor was found with a gunshot wound in the 1900 block of Seneca Lane. The child was taken to an area hospital where...
fox32chicago.com
Body found in water at Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton
WHEATON, Ill. - A body was found in the water at Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton Wednesday, DuPage County officials confirm. At about 9:35 a.m., Wheaton police and the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County were investigating near Lincoln Marsh when they located a dead person in the water at the end of the pier.
Teen Was Singing Solo When He Collapsed, Died at Naperville Choir Event, Family Says
Seventeen-year-old Daniel Moshi was doing the thing he loved most when he unexpectedly died onstage during a tragic incident at a suburban choir event, his family said. "They told us that while he was doing his solo, he just passed out," said his mother Karolin Moshi. "He collapsed and we don't know anything else."
At least 19 Chicago robberies connected to specific Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp items, police warn
Almost all of the 19 robberies have happened in broad daylight.
wjol.com
Crest Hill Hopes Public Can Identify This Man
Crest Hill Police Department is once again releasing clear photos of a suspect in an alleged theft of a local grocery store. Police hope the public can identify the suspect. The theft happened on October 14th at the Super Mercados El Guero at 1520 Theodore Street in Crest Hill. The...
Suburban Teen Dies After Incident During Choir Event at Naperville School: Authorities
A 17-year-old high school student died tragically during a musical event at Naperville North High School Friday, authorities said. The DuPage County coroner's office said it was investigating the death of 17-year-old Daniel Moshi of Franklin Park, who died suddenly Friday evening. Naperville fire officials confirmed they responded to the...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 25, charged in deadly drive-by shooting in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting last July in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Michael Lampley, 25, is accused of opening fire on 31-year-old Shawn Dontell Brown from a car on July 25 in the 3800 block of West Thomas Street, officials said.
East Chicago parents hold emergency meeting over how school handled alleged ‘kill list’
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — Parents in East Chicago are holding an emergency meeting Monday night over how a school allegedly handled a teacher accused of having a “kill list.” On Wednesday at around 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to St. Stanislaus School, located in the 4900 block of Indianapolis Boulevard. According to court documents, at […]
Police investigate in Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton after report of body
The DuPage County Forest Preserve police are investigating after a dead body was reported by a visitor to Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton Wednesday morning.
Addison woman charged in Naperville stabbing
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - An Addison woman is facing charges after allegedly stabbing another woman Tuesday morning at an apartment in west suburban Naperville. Adrienne C. Williams, 28, is accused of stabbing a 29-year-old woman around 4 a.m. at a mutual acquaintance's apartment building in the 100 block of East Bailey Road, police said.
wjol.com
Five Arrested After a Foot Chase with Joliet Police
On Wednesday night, at 7:40 pm, Joliet Police were on patrol in the 0-100 block McDonough Street when they saw five males outside a convenience store wearing ski masks and dark clothing. As Officers pulled into the parking lot, the individuals ran away, some of them grabbing their waistbands. While chasing after one of the suspects on foot, Officers observed that the suspect was holding a handgun.
Man walks into Rockford hospital with gunshot found to foot
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man walked into a Rockford hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot Sunday. Officers responded to the hospital around 12:35 a.m. for reports of the victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers met with the 34-year-old man when they arrived. His wound was considered to be non-life threatening. […]
Smile, You’re On Camera! Illinois Man Poops In The Middle Of Walmart
What's worse is that I had to witness it in person. Yeah, you read that right. I was shopping at Walmart in Rockford, Illinois when I stumbled upon a trail of turds. Literal crap. I was beyond confused as to where it came from - or who it came from and WHY? HOW? WHAT?
fox32chicago.com
3M patient records held by Advocate Aurora Health System potentially compromised
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. - Three million patient records held by Downers Grove and Milwaukee-based Advocate Aurora Health System were potentially compromised. The breach was reported to the federal government on Friday — as required by law. Advocate posted a notice about the data breach on its website Wednesday. Advocate...
14-year-old shot in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 14-year-old boy was reportedly hit by gunfire Friday. Officers responded to the 300 block of Burbank Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. They found the boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen when they arrived, being told […]
Comments / 0