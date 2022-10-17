ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kane County, IL

Retirement and Historic Promotion at Kane County Sheriff's Office

Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain has announced that his Undersheriff, Pat Gengler, will be retiring January 1 of 2023. Undersheriff Gengler was deputized by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office in April of 1996 and assigned to the patrol division. Undersheriff Gengler served as a Field Training Officer and a Detective in the Special Operation Unit. In 2003, he was promoted to Sergeant and served as a supervisor in the Sheriff’s Patrol and Investigations Divisions. In 2006, Undersheriff Gengler was promoted to Lieutenant and served in the Patrol, Investigations, and Administration Divisions. In July of 2014, he was appointed to Undersheriff by Sheriff Pat Perez. In January of 2015, Undersheriff Gengler was appointed as Director of Administration by Sheriff Kramer, who then made Gengler his Undersheriff in 2018. Sheriff Ron Hain retained him as Undersheriff during his full first term.
Kane County's 211 Answers the Call

​Kane County residents looking for information on how to access local human services and resources made available by over 1,000 government, non-profit and faith-based organizations in Kane County have been able to simply dial 2-1-1. The service has been available since November 2020 and has been providing callers with free and confidential assistance with needs such as emergency shelter, food, utility assistance, counseling, senior services, employment and health care. ﻿
KANE COUNTY, IL
Lakemoor police officer fired after being hailed a hero

LAKEMOOR, Ill. - From hero cop to fired cop in only a year. Now, a former police officer in northwest suburban Lakemoor is filing a federal lawsuit against her former department and its chief, alleging she was unfairly terminated because she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder following a violent confrontation with an armed murder suspect.
LAKEMOOR, IL
VIDEO: Ambulance crew shot at in Chicago

An ambulance crew in Chicago, Illinois, was startled when active shooters drove past them on Wednesday, September 21, according to a post on the Medical Express Ambulance Service Inc Facebook page. The post said the ambulance was on the way to a call when the team heard several gunshots in Jackson Park. As the ambulance traveled through the park, […]
CHICAGO, IL
Body found in water at Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton

WHEATON, Ill. - A body was found in the water at Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton Wednesday, DuPage County officials confirm. At about 9:35 a.m., Wheaton police and the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County were investigating near Lincoln Marsh when they located a dead person in the water at the end of the pier.
WHEATON, IL
Crest Hill Hopes Public Can Identify This Man

Crest Hill Police Department is once again releasing clear photos of a suspect in an alleged theft of a local grocery store. Police hope the public can identify the suspect. The theft happened on October 14th at the Super Mercados El Guero at 1520 Theodore Street in Crest Hill. The...
CREST HILL, IL
Man, 25, charged in deadly drive-by shooting in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting last July in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Michael Lampley, 25, is accused of opening fire on 31-year-old Shawn Dontell Brown from a car on July 25 in the 3800 block of West Thomas Street, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
Addison woman charged in Naperville stabbing

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - An Addison woman is facing charges after allegedly stabbing another woman Tuesday morning at an apartment in west suburban Naperville. Adrienne C. Williams, 28, is accused of stabbing a 29-year-old woman around 4 a.m. at a mutual acquaintance's apartment building in the 100 block of East Bailey Road, police said.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Five Arrested After a Foot Chase with Joliet Police

On Wednesday night, at 7:40 pm, Joliet Police were on patrol in the 0-100 block McDonough Street when they saw five males outside a convenience store wearing ski masks and dark clothing. As Officers pulled into the parking lot, the individuals ran away, some of them grabbing their waistbands. While chasing after one of the suspects on foot, Officers observed that the suspect was holding a handgun.
JOLIET, IL
14-year-old shot in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 14-year-old boy was reportedly hit by gunfire Friday. Officers responded to the 300 block of Burbank Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. They found the boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen when they arrived, being told […]
ROCKFORD, IL

