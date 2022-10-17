Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for Monday October 17 - Sunday October 23

Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Morgan and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Weekly horoscope, Monday October 17 - Sunday October 23

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19 . Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"Take time out of your normal routine, as Mars, the planet of assertion, is in direct motion. Outside energies have an effect on what you're doing, make space for grandchildren." Sally Morgan

"There’s push and there’s being pushy. In your passion to achieve an objective make sure you avoid pressuring people. Right now it is more important to keep them on side." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20 . Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"A young family member is having difficulty opening up, but your patience can get to the bottom of the situation and their show of gratitude will really make you smile." Sally Morgan

"You are entering a decisive phase for affairs of the heart and those things that require other people’s cooperation. It is time for a charm offensive on a grand scale." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21 . Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"If you’re taking part in an online auction and something catches your eye, don't give up until you get it, as it will be worth much more than you paid." Sally Morgan

"There is nothing so-so about astrology: if it’s good, it is going to be fabulous, and if it’s bad… Well, there is always next year. Prepare to go in deep." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22 . Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Get out and about, as it’ll put you in a lighter frame of mind. You could come into some money, check your bank balance, you may have a pleasant surprise." Sally Morgan

"Not the most seamless of weeks. If people love you and your ideas, you’ll have a great success on your hands. If not, you’re going back to the drawing board." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22 . Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"You want to start decorating, so when friends pay you a virtual visit, ask their advice, they’ll be happy to help. Some new soft furnishings will enhance your completed look." Sally Morgan

"A season of eclipses is about to begin, so if you sense a change of heart in someone or a potential upwardly mobile move, get your ducks in a row." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22 . Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Family’s important, and you’re making a special effort to reunite lost family members and welcome them back into all of your lives. Reconnect with conversations and revel in everyone’s news!" Sally Morgan

"You need to give people plenty of room to manoeuvre and situations enough space and time to settle. Things are set to change, but not in the way you think." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22 . Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Spend some time in nature this week. Visiting castle ruins, a monument or just spending time walking along the beach will be inspiring, especially when you’re talking about future plans." Sally Morgan

"Whatever the real weather is doing, it’s stormy in astrology land. Maybe something has run out of road or perhaps someone isn’t on the same page. Time to get tough." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21 . Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Phoning an old friend could lead to chatting for hours so make sure you have nothing else planned. Get started on a creative project you’ve wanted to complete for ages!" Sally Morgan

"You can probably sense the drumbeat of drama in the air., but is it good drama or the sort that throws your plans in the shredder? Regardless, negotiate, don’t annihilate." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21 . Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"You might feel your life is a whirlwind, as you have so many tasks. With at least three jobs on the go, spend time planning what order to do things." Sally Morgan

"It’s not you that’s got the hump, it’s that other people are dealing with difficulties in their own life. Don’t take it personally, be generous with your time and advice." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19 . Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Everyone craves your company while the moon’s in Scorpio. As a polite, socially astute person, you might feel obligated to accept all the invitations. Only commit to events you enjoy! " Sally Morgan

"Sometimes life changes overnight, but mostly the things that shape our existence take time. You are currently at a pivotal point where things could go one way or the other." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18 . Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"While Mars is under Neptune’s influence you’re feeling adventurous. Something unfolding now could boost your confidence, doors are opening to the past, second chances, untapped incomes and new job opportunities!" Sally Morgan

"The mistake you’d be making is to assume that certain situations are set in stone and certain people will do what they said they would do. Things may have changed." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20 . Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"It’s time to show friends and family you’re there for them, help out without being asked, find a solution to their DIY problems and you will make such a difference." Sally Morgan