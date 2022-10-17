ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Dangerous ‘PFAS’ chemicals found in Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Riverkeeper recently found that the Spokane River has been contaminated with dangerous “PFAS” chemicals. The Spokane Riverkeeper collected samples from the Spokane River on June 22, which contained two compounds of the PFAS chemical group. “These types of chemicals are going to be very hard on aquatic ecosystems, they build up in fish,” said Spokane...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Leave it to Beaver: Beaver gnaws on tree, blocks walking bridge into Riverfront Park

SPOKANE, Wash. — A beaver was causing havoc in Riverfront Park earlier on Wednesday. A beaver took down a tree, blocking the walking bridge that connects Riverfront Park to the Centennial Hotel near downtown Spokane. Josh Morrisey with Spokane Parks & Recreation said beavers are known to be in the area near the Spokane River. During this season, beavers seem...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Plan to widen I-90 to go through CDA City Council

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A plan to widen and improve Interstate 90 between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls will be outlined at tonight's Coeur d'Alene City Council meeting, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Erika Bowen, project manager with the Idaho Transportation Department, will explain efforts to...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Sheriff Knezovich requests audits into city, state agencies working with local homeless providers

SPOKANE, Wash. –Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich’s investigation into fraud allegations surrounding homeless funding is moving forward. Knezovich sent a letter to the Washington State Auditor last week asking for audits of financing and communications regarding Camp Hope, along with Jewels Helpings Hands and the Guardians.  He wants the audits to cover the time from December of last year when...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash near 14th Avenue in Spokane Valley cleared

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — If you were traveling in Spokane Valley, you might have see some traffic in the area. A collision was blocking State Route 27 and Pines Southbound at 14th Avenue in Spokane Valley. WSDOT said to expect delays in the area. The crash is now cleared. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Youth killed, brother injured in logging accident

NEWPORT — A 6-year-old died in a logging accident Saturday and his 27-year-old brother was seriously injured, Pend Oreille County officials said. Chris Bell, 27, was logging near the Wasington-Idaho border in Pend Oreille County, Wash., when he saw a part of a tree trunk rolling toward his younger brother Noah, 6. Chris sprinted over in an effort to save Noah, but Noah was struck by the tree and Chris ended up pinned under the tree. Chris' father Gene had to tow the log off of Chris with his truck before taking both to the hospital.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
inlander.com

Post Secrets: Plus, Biden's plan for $28 billion in Washington debt; and Spokane gets federal money for guns

We were so naive back in 2018. That's when city officials thought the bridge behind City Hall connecting Riverfront Park with Kendall Yards, and a crucial link in the Centennial Trail, would be complete as soon as early 2020. Well, the Post Street Bridge is still not done. To start with, price spikes in steel and lumber delayed the start of the project until early 2020 — and then the COVID pandemic hit, hobbling development for another six months. And once contractors really started to root around to fix it, they learned that the problems with the bridge were far worse than they'd anticipated. "Remember it's over 100 years old," says city Public Works Director Marlene Feist. "Some of it we couldn't tell until we took the lid off." Finally, add a disagreement between the city and Kuney Construction over the order of construction, a fight that landed them in a dispute resolution process. The agreed-upon compromise was adopted by the City Council earlier this year. For now, Feist says the bridge is anticipated to be completed next fall, more than four years after it was first closed to automotive traffic. (DANIEL WALTERS)
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Coroner identifies man shot, killed by deputies near Loon Lake

LOON LAKE, Wash. – The man shot and killed by Spokane County deputies near Loon Lake has been identified as 52-year-old Jeffery Smith.  The Stevens County Coroner said Smith died of multiple gunshot wounds.  The incident began on October 12 at a home east of Loon Lake. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report that Smith shot...
LOON LAKE, WA
KREM2

Major storm hits Friday, here's how it impacts the weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fall weather arrives Friday with an incoming storm bringing rain, wind, and high elevation snow to the Northwest. The arrival of the storm coincides with a 25-30 degree drop in temperatures from where the week started and a more fall-like weather pattern. Once it arrives, the wet, cool weather pattern is here for the foreseeable future.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Woman arrested while filming police settles suits against City of Spokane and Spokane County

A woman who was arrested in the summer of 2021 while filming police officers has settled lawsuits against the City of Spokane and Spokane County. Erica Simmons said she noticed officers interviewing people outside of a bar and decided to film the incident. The Spokane Police Department maintains filming police is a constitutionally protected right, but Simmons was arrested for trespassing.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
idahobusinessreview.com

Black Sheep Sporting Goods named October Small Business of the Month

Founded in 1975, Black Sheep Sporting Goods is a locally-owned, full-line sporting goods retail operation located in Coeur d’Alene. Specializing in everything outdoorspeople need, such as hunting, fishing, camping, hiking and other outdoor gear, the company employs just under 100 associates. It was recently named Small Business of the Month for October 2022 by U.S. ...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

