Dangerous ‘PFAS’ chemicals found in Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Riverkeeper recently found that the Spokane River has been contaminated with dangerous “PFAS” chemicals. The Spokane Riverkeeper collected samples from the Spokane River on June 22, which contained two compounds of the PFAS chemical group. “These types of chemicals are going to be very hard on aquatic ecosystems, they build up in fish,” said Spokane...
Idaho Fish and Game seeking information about an elk left to waste
ST MARIES, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game is seeking information about an elk being left to waste in a dumpster in the town of St. Maries. The elk was left in the dumpsters on the St. Maries River Road on Oct. 19 just before 3 p.m., according to a news release from Wildlife Technician, Mark Maret.
Ox burned in Williams Lake Fire returns to local farm for recovery
CHENEY, Wash. — Sullivan Family Farms is welcoming back one of its favorite animals. They will be celebrating the return of Sprite the ox, who was recovering from the Williams Lake Fire that burned near Cheney in July. “We were in awe of the support of our community as we rallied around Sprite and did everything we could to help...
No, Idaho Gov. Brad Little was not arrested for DUI in Kootenai County
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little was not arrested for DUI in Kootenai County. The confusion came from a social media post linking the governor to the arrest based on information from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office online jail roster. KREM 2 confirmed with Gov. Little's office...
'It just sounded like an eagle crying': Hayden Lake residents concerned after tree with a bald eagle's nest was removed
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho — The removal of a tree on private property near Hayden Lake last week left neighbors concerned because the tree contained a bald eagle's nest, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. “That's where the nest used to be,” said Pat Volkar, a...
Leave it to Beaver: Beaver gnaws on tree, blocks walking bridge into Riverfront Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — A beaver was causing havoc in Riverfront Park earlier on Wednesday. A beaver took down a tree, blocking the walking bridge that connects Riverfront Park to the Centennial Hotel near downtown Spokane. Josh Morrisey with Spokane Parks & Recreation said beavers are known to be in the area near the Spokane River. During this season, beavers seem...
NOAA says winter should be colder, wetter in the Northwest this year
SPOKANE, Wash.– The NOAA winter outlook is pointing towards a busy winter season in the Inland Northwest. The outlook gives us a 50% chance for colder and wetter (snowier) conditions in December, January and February. The odds for average conditions are 33% and the odds of warmer and drier than average weather are just 16%. NOAA NOAA For the third...
Plan to widen I-90 to go through CDA City Council
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A plan to widen and improve Interstate 90 between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls will be outlined at tonight's Coeur d'Alene City Council meeting, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Erika Bowen, project manager with the Idaho Transportation Department, will explain efforts to...
‘We will move you’: New ID badging could force people out of Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — New measures are coming to Camp Hope to keep tabs on the people living there. ID badges specific to people living at Camp Hope are now being issued. People have to sign up for a badge and commit to new rules or could be forced off the site, and time is running out for people to get...
Sheriff Knezovich requests audits into city, state agencies working with local homeless providers
SPOKANE, Wash. –Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich’s investigation into fraud allegations surrounding homeless funding is moving forward. Knezovich sent a letter to the Washington State Auditor last week asking for audits of financing and communications regarding Camp Hope, along with Jewels Helpings Hands and the Guardians. He wants the audits to cover the time from December of last year when...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spokane Valley (Spokane Valley, WA)
The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office reported a motor vehicle accident in Spokane Valley on Tuesday. According to the officials , the crash happened while speeding through a roundabout at Sprague Avenue and Barker Road at around 4:30 a.m. The Sheriff’s office reported that the crash happened when the driver...
Crash near 14th Avenue in Spokane Valley cleared
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — If you were traveling in Spokane Valley, you might have see some traffic in the area. A collision was blocking State Route 27 and Pines Southbound at 14th Avenue in Spokane Valley. WSDOT said to expect delays in the area. The crash is now cleared. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Youth killed, brother injured in logging accident
NEWPORT — A 6-year-old died in a logging accident Saturday and his 27-year-old brother was seriously injured, Pend Oreille County officials said. Chris Bell, 27, was logging near the Wasington-Idaho border in Pend Oreille County, Wash., when he saw a part of a tree trunk rolling toward his younger brother Noah, 6. Chris sprinted over in an effort to save Noah, but Noah was struck by the tree and Chris ended up pinned under the tree. Chris' father Gene had to tow the log off of Chris with his truck before taking both to the hospital.
inlander.com
Post Secrets: Plus, Biden's plan for $28 billion in Washington debt; and Spokane gets federal money for guns
We were so naive back in 2018. That's when city officials thought the bridge behind City Hall connecting Riverfront Park with Kendall Yards, and a crucial link in the Centennial Trail, would be complete as soon as early 2020. Well, the Post Street Bridge is still not done. To start with, price spikes in steel and lumber delayed the start of the project until early 2020 — and then the COVID pandemic hit, hobbling development for another six months. And once contractors really started to root around to fix it, they learned that the problems with the bridge were far worse than they'd anticipated. "Remember it's over 100 years old," says city Public Works Director Marlene Feist. "Some of it we couldn't tell until we took the lid off." Finally, add a disagreement between the city and Kuney Construction over the order of construction, a fight that landed them in a dispute resolution process. The agreed-upon compromise was adopted by the City Council earlier this year. For now, Feist says the bridge is anticipated to be completed next fall, more than four years after it was first closed to automotive traffic. (DANIEL WALTERS)
Coroner identifies man shot, killed by deputies near Loon Lake
LOON LAKE, Wash. – The man shot and killed by Spokane County deputies near Loon Lake has been identified as 52-year-old Jeffery Smith. The Stevens County Coroner said Smith died of multiple gunshot wounds. The incident began on October 12 at a home east of Loon Lake. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report that Smith shot...
Major storm hits Friday, here's how it impacts the weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — Fall weather arrives Friday with an incoming storm bringing rain, wind, and high elevation snow to the Northwest. The arrival of the storm coincides with a 25-30 degree drop in temperatures from where the week started and a more fall-like weather pattern. Once it arrives, the wet, cool weather pattern is here for the foreseeable future.
KHQ Right Now
Man riding stolen motorcycle dies in crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) have confirmed a fatal motorcycl…
KHQ Right Now
Woman arrested while filming police settles suits against City of Spokane and Spokane County
A woman who was arrested in the summer of 2021 while filming police officers has settled lawsuits against the City of Spokane and Spokane County. Erica Simmons said she noticed officers interviewing people outside of a bar and decided to film the incident. The Spokane Police Department maintains filming police is a constitutionally protected right, but Simmons was arrested for trespassing.
Packed In: City of Rathdrum passes ordinance to lower home prices, demand
RATHDRUM, Idaho — It’s easier to find an apartment in Rathdrum than a home, which is exactly what the city wants to fix. The median price for a home in Rathdrum is $488,000, a nearly unattainable price for people that lived there before the boom. Annika Thompson knows she wants a beautiful home to raise her family where she grew up....
idahobusinessreview.com
Black Sheep Sporting Goods named October Small Business of the Month
Founded in 1975, Black Sheep Sporting Goods is a locally-owned, full-line sporting goods retail operation located in Coeur d’Alene. Specializing in everything outdoorspeople need, such as hunting, fishing, camping, hiking and other outdoor gear, the company employs just under 100 associates. It was recently named Small Business of the Month for October 2022 by U.S. ...
