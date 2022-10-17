ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs set to welcome back 2 key defensive players vs 49ers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — While most NFL teams are getting banged up and losing players about this time of the year, the Kansas City Chiefs are about to welcome a whole bunch back. Leading the way is Trent McDuffie, their first-round pick, who has been out since hurting his hamstring in the season opener. The cornerback could be joined on the field against San Francisco on Sunday by starting linebacker Willie Gay Jr., who just finished a four-game suspension for an off-field incident that occurred earlier this year.
Eberflus leans on past experience with Bears mired in skid

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus is leaning on his experience as he tries to get his struggling team pointed in a different direction. Chicago has lost three in a row heading into a Monday night matchup at New England. Eberflus remembers going from Toledo to Missouri under Gary Pinkel. It was an eye-opening experience transitioning from a MAC power to a struggling Big 12 team. Eberflus says the biggest lesson he learned from Pinkel was “to stay the course” and stick to principles. Missouri eventually developed into a winner. And Eberflus hopes the Bears do the same.
Garrett, Clowney back as Browns prepare for Ravens, Jackson

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns starting ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney returned to practice, a major development for a struggling Browns defense that will be stressed by elusive Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday. Garrett has been bothered by a sprained left shoulder he injured when he crashed his car last month and aggravated last week in a loss to New England. Clowney has missed three of the past four games with a sprained ankle. The edge rushers are good on their own, but even better together and without them the Browns would be in big trouble against the multi-dimensional Jackson, who turns broken plays into big gains.
