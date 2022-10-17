Read full article on original website
Center Health and Harmony 10th Anniversary Celebration on Oct. 21
October 21, 2022 - Center Health and Harmony is celebrating its 10th Anniversary on Friday, October 21st at 11:00am. The public is invited to join the Ambassadors is celebrating this milestone with Beth Brown and her staff. In 1988, Ruth Chandler opened Center Health Foods store. Ms. Chandler suffered from...
15th Annual Health and Fitness Fair Presented by Cline Family Medicine
October 18, 2022 - The Health and Fitness Fair is next Friday, October 28th from 9:00am until 2:30pm at the Windham Civic Center. There will be a lot of health related information; Cline’s Family Medicine will be offering Flu Shots. Come for lunch. The Center High School Culinary Arts students will be selling healthy box lunches for $12.00 between 11:00am and 1:00pm. Watch food demonstrations, play jeopardy, ride the smoothie bike, test the distracted driver simulator and much more.
TAGHS Hosting Genealogy Event
October 18, 2022 - Timpson Area Genealogy and Heritage Society, in conjunction with Texas State Genealogy Society and Waco Genealogy Library, will host a statewide genealogy event, "Shedding Light On Your Family Tree," Friday, October 21 from 9am until 6pm. Interested members of the public who wish to participate may...
Center Middle School Drug Free Week
Monday: Mismatch Monday - Wear Tacky/mismatched clothing to show drugs are tacky!. Tuesday: Twinning Tuesday - Twin with your BFF and double up against drugs!. Wednesday: Red-y to say NO to drugs - Wear Red to stand up against drugs!. Thursday: Thriller Thursday - Drugs turn you into a zombie!...
Center HS Theater Class Brings Improv Action to Poultry Festival
October 19, 2022 (Photo Album) - The Center High School theater class took to the stage at the East Texas Poultry Festival on Friday, October 7. The students brought improv action full of wit, humor, and quick thinking as the fearless student actors and actresses quickly weaved through a variety of skits and situations some of which were developed by the audience.
Longview First Baptist Church Garden holds season’s last harvest
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The last harvest of a non-profit garden that provides free produce to the elderly, is underway in Longview. The First Baptist Church garden has been in operation for many years, and has helped seniors save on their grocery bills by providing fresh produce. a responsibility volunteers take seriously.
New Life Community Event Trunk or Treat
October 22, 2022 - New Life Community Event Trunk or Treat on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 4pm to 6pm in the New Life Church parking lot located at 822 Hurst St., Center, TX 75935. Many Churches and community services are joining in to provide a Safe Trunk or Treat...
Shelby Savings Bank Hosting Community Development Clinic: Home Buyer 101
October 20, 2022 - Shelby Savings Bank will be hosting a Community Development Clinic: Home Buyer 101 on Wednesday, November 9 from 6:00-7:30pm. The clinic will be held in the Shelby Savings Bank Training Room (Center Main Branch) at 111 Selma Street, Center, TX. A FREE dinner will be provided...
Shelbyville ISD Fall Festival, Open House
October 20, 2022 - Shelbyville ISD invites parents, students, and families to a Fall Festival and Open House on Monday, October 31, 2022 from 4pm until 6pm. Activities include a Scholastic Book Fair at S.W. Carter Elementary and Bid-a-Basket Silent Auction inside the Middle School with winners announced at 5:30pm. Games, events, and family fun! Everyone is encouraged to wear their costumes and Trick-or-treat at candy stops throughout Shelbyville ISD.
Harmonia Baptist Church Musician’s Appreciation for Henderson, Hickman
October 21, 2022 - Harmonia Baptist Church is hosting a Musician’s Appreciation to honor Carlos Henderson and Derrick Hickman on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 7pm. Doors open at 6pm. Guest speaker is Pastor Richard Edwards with Mt. Zion C.M.E., Center, Texas. Harmonia Baptist Church and Rev. Bryan Gates,...
Every Veteran Has a Story: Joseph Martin Prince
October 21, 2022 - Shortly after the community of Stockman, Shelby County, Texas was established, Joseph Martin Prince was born there, May 1, 1893. He was the youngest of a dozen children born to Martha Billingsley of Mississippi and John A. Prince, a Tennessee native. His siblings were; brothers Alfred, Aaron, Joel and James; sisters Malissa, Alice, Ida, Izzie, Della, Mina and Nancy. Their father farmed for a living as many did at that time and no doubt the children all had their chores to help out.
First Lady of Texas attends event in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The First Lady of Texas, Cecilia Abbott, along with her dog Pancake, attended an event sponsored by the Republican Women of Gregg County in Longview Wednesday. Mrs. Abbott posed for pictures with those in attendance and talked about the importance of getting out the vote and...
Timpson Bear Band Attends Region, Advances to State
October 20, 2022 - The Timpson Bear Band Boosters would like to shout a loud congratulations to the Timpson Bear Band!!. Saturday, October 15th the Award-Winning Timpson Bear Band performed at the Region 21 UIL Marching Competition. This was the drill they've marched class after class, practice after practice, game after game since the beginning of the 2022/2023 School Year. Their hardwork, perserverance, and determination on the field resulted in a 1st Division rating from each judge, thus a Division I rating overall. This Division I rating advances the Bear Band to the UIL/NAMMB State Marching Competition on November 1st at Baylor University in Waco.
First clinic to provide medical cannabis in Nacogdoches opens
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for a new medical cannabis pick up spot in Nacogdoches. “East Texas Medicinal Meds " is located off North University Street. It’s the area’s first clinic to provide medical cannabis. Under Texas law, the only cannabis legal for...
Center Middle School Fall Portraits/Yearbook Sales
October 18, 2022 - Center Middle School fall portraits are scheduled for Friday, October 21. Order forms will be sent home with students this week. CMS 2022 yearbooks are on sale now. 86 page - full color - hardback book filled with memories of school events. Cost is just $25 and the early sales deadline is December 16th. Order forms will be sent home soon. Forms are also available at the CMS office and from yearbook sponsor, Jessica Gurley.
SFA Homecoming Events Kick Off Next Week
October 21, 2022 — Stephen F. Austin State University has a full slate of events scheduled for Homecoming 2022, including a concert, a parade and an alumni auction, in addition to the football game against Utah Tech University at 2 p.m. October 29 at Homer Bryce Stadium. The fun...
New Life Church Presents All New “Scare Tactics”
October 18, 2022 - Performances are Sunday, October 23 at 6pm and Monday through Thursday, October 24 - 27 at 7pm nightly. Scare Tactics is an annual production by New Life Church now in its 11th year. The production includes live action drama, video scenes, costumes, make-up, lights, sound effects, interaction with the audience, and a short gospel message.
Remember When Restaurant Impossible Tried To Save This Lufkin, Texas BBQ Joint?
Back in 2013 Lufkin had a brush with fame as the show Restaurant Impossible came to town to makeover a long-standing BBQ place. Bryan's Smokehouse had gone through some tough times and the Food Network show came with the mission to improve things. The restaurant was located at 609 South...
Things to do in East Texas this weekend: October 20-23
If you’re looking for fun things to do in East Texas this weekend, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s our rundown of some fun things happening around the area!. Want your event included? Add it here. THURSDAY, 10/20. East Texas Yamboree. When: 8:30 AM - Midnight.
Billie Jean Moore Harris
She was united in marriage on October 7, 1961 to the late Timothy Harris. Whereas two children were born, daughter, the late Phyllis Bell, and son, Timothy Mark Harris. Funeral service is at 11am Friday, October 21, 2022 at Center Triumph Church, 908 Daniels Street, Center, Texas with Rev. Alvin Davis Sr. officiating. Viewing is 10am until 6pm on Thursday, October 20, at Community Funeral Home in Center and on Friday at 10am at Center Triumph Church. Committal is at Westview Cemetery and repass is at Pineywoods Outreach Center, Center, Texas.
