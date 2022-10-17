October 20, 2022 - The Timpson Bear Band Boosters would like to shout a loud congratulations to the Timpson Bear Band!!. Saturday, October 15th the Award-Winning Timpson Bear Band performed at the Region 21 UIL Marching Competition. This was the drill they've marched class after class, practice after practice, game after game since the beginning of the 2022/2023 School Year. Their hardwork, perserverance, and determination on the field resulted in a 1st Division rating from each judge, thus a Division I rating overall. This Division I rating advances the Bear Band to the UIL/NAMMB State Marching Competition on November 1st at Baylor University in Waco.

TIMPSON, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO