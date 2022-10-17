ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Worth, FL

cw34.com

New funding to help solve Palm Beach County cold cases

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — New funding will help to solve unsolved murders in Palm Beach County. Congresswoman Lois Frankel and Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg announced Thursday a new Department of Justice award for Palm Beach County law enforcement to fund DNA collection to help investigate cold cases in Palm Beach County.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA RATON MIDDLE SCHOOLER ATTACKED FOR TIKTOK VIDEO, FAMILY SUES

CLAIM: STUDENT WAS TARGETED FOR THE “SKULL CRUSHER”… OTHER KIDS HAD CELLPHONES READY TO RECORD… WHERE WERE THE TEACHERS? BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A horrific attack at Boca Raton Middle School has led to the filing of a major lawsuit against […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Which Palm Beach County schools have the most teaching jobs open? Here's a list.

Palm Beach County Schools reported 418 open teaching jobs as of Oct. 1 — up 70 from this time last year and more than 200 from the same time period before the pandemic. While district leaders have kicked recruiting into high gear, this year's shortage — and likely future shortages — are fueled by two things: fewer students studying to become educators and teachers leaving the field or retiring early after years of political and pandemic-related pressure.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Former Riviera Beach Housing Authority chairman charged with extortion

The former chairman of the Riviera Beach Housing Authority is facing years in prison after he was arrested on a federal charge. The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that Delvin Thomas, 44, of West Palm Beach, faces one count of extortion after investigators said he used his chairman position to receive kickback payments from a real estate transaction.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wbhsbullseye.com

“Promises Made, Promises Kept”: The Palm Beach County School Referendum

In November, Palm Beach County voters have a choice. Will residents choose to support the development and education of our next generation, or will they erase the money that schools use to offer a better education? Those who vote in the Midterm elections have to pick a side and consider the potentially negative effects that negating the referendum could have on public education.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Treasure Coast roofing companies claim former employee embezzled money

Several homeowners and two roofing companies on the Treasure Coast are allegedly out hundreds of thousands of dollars after a former employee allegedly embezzled money. Tim Mehaffey owns Roof It Better in Stuart. It was a thriving business until they hit some financial troubles last month. “I ordered all the...
STUART, FL

