National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalistsB.R. ShenoyRochester, NY
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha Starr
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Related
13 WHAM
Court upholds sentence for convicted 2003 Xerox gunman
Rochester, N.Y. — A U.S. appeals court affirmed the conviction and sentence Wednesday of the man sentenced for the 2003 armed robbery and fatal shooting at the Xerox Federal Credit Union in Webster. According to prosecutors, Richard Wilbern walked into the credit union Aug. 12, 2003 and told an...
13 WHAM
PAB employees vote to unionize
Rochester, N.Y. — Staff members from the Rochester Police Accountability Board announced Thursday they intend to form a union. PAB staff members said they will work with Workers United Upstate New York to unionize. The announcement comes as the board, which is tasked with investigating claims of misconduct within...
13 WHAM
Monroe County announces proposed funds for elder support organization
Monroe County, N.Y. — Monroe County announced $800,000 in proposed funding for Lifespan of Greater Rochester, a non-profit that provides support services for older adults. The proposal is one of nearly 40 projects selected as part of Bring Monroe Back, the county's plan to utilize over $144 million in funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
13 WHAM
Woman arrested for altercation at Unity Hospital
Greece, N.Y. — Greece Police Officers responded to Unity Hospital for the report of a disturbance just after noon on Thursday. The incident occurred in the maternity ward and involved several suspects, all known to one another. Police say the preliminary investigation revealed there was a physical altercation between...
13 WHAM
PAB releases monthly report for September
Rochester, N.Y. — The city's Police Accountability Board has released its monthly report for September. The board said it received 24 complains during the month, brining the total number to 177 since the board began accepting complaints in June. All 24 cases received in September are currently listed as...
13 WHAM
Police looking for same suspect in two bank robberies
Rochester Police say they are looking for the same suspect in two bank robberies. The first was Wednesday afternoon at the Citizens bank on East Main St. The teller stated that a male walked in and demanded money and left the bank on foot. After that robbery, the suspect is...
13 WHAM
Monroe County launches new anti-opioid initiatives
Rochester, N.Y. — The battle against the opioid epidemic is marching into new territory. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza announced new plans Thursday to fight the ongoing crisis. Boxes containing doses of life-saving naloxone will be installed across the county to help rapidly...
13 WHAM
RPD investigating a homicide on North Goodman Street
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a homicide Thursday night on Keller and North Goodman Street. Police say around 9:30 p.m. they responded to 1000 block of North Goodman. Upon arrival officers found a man in his 30's suffering from trauma to the upper body. He...
13 WHAM
Irondequoit Town Board member claims supervisor broke her wrist
Irondequoit, N.Y. — An Irondequoit Town Board member is accusing the town supervisor of breaking her wrist. Councilwoman Patrina Freeman said Supervisor Rory Fitzpatrick became combative with her during a town board meeting Sept. 21. Freeman said she broke her wrist when Fitzpatrick slammed a door on her, and...
13 WHAM
Prosecution rests in Ashton trial
Rochester, N.Y. — The prosecution in the Kirk Ashton trial called its final witnesses Wednesday, including Ashton's former assistant principal. Ashton is accused of sexually abusing 26 students during his tenure as principal at Northwood Elementary School in the Hilton Central School District from 2004-2021. Kelley O'Connell-Byrne, an assistant...
13 WHAM
Family, former coach react to guilty plea in Brittanee Drexel's murder
Rochester, N.Y. — Over the years, the disappearance of Brittanee Drexel has made headlines across the country. Still, Rochester was the place Brittanee called home, and her disappearance has had a lasting impact on the community. Brittanee's former soccer coach, Michael Slattery, who is also a family friend of...
13 WHAM
Final students testify in Ashton trial
Rochester, N.Y. — Jurors heard the final student testimony Tuesday in the trial of Kirk Ashton, the former Northwood Elementary School Principal accused of sexually abusing 26 students. One minor testified Ashton touched his backside and told jurors he once told a teacher, "I don't like our principal. He's...
13 WHAM
City of Rochester looks to sell two more parking garages
Rochester, N.Y. — The city is looking for buyers for two more of its parking garages, as it looks to sell off all city-owned parking garages. The city has issued requests for proposals (RFP) for the possible sales of the Court Street and Washington Square garages. It comes after...
13 WHAM
RG&E customers out of patience with higher bills
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Gas and Electric customers are saying enough is enough, as they grow frustrated with increasingly high energy bills. Public hearings were set to wrap up Tuesday over a proposed rate hike, as lawmakers investigate whether the hike is justified. And while the company wants people...
13 WHAM
Public's assistance helps police catch shooting suspect
Rochester, N.Y. — Police said community assistance helped them identify and arrest a man wanted for a shooting on Dewey Avenue last month. A U.S. Marshals task force arrested Corey Willis, 45, Tuesday morning for the Sept. 9 shooting. Willis is charged with assault and two counts of criminal...
13 WHAM
Halloween on Ambush returns for 2022
Rochester, N.Y. — Tony DeMatteo has constructed another incredible Halloween display in his front of his yard. Back in 2021, his two battling pirate ships was viewed by 60,000 people, was recognized in the newest edition of Ripley’s Believe It Or Not and featured on CNN and Good Morning America.
13 WHAM
Man arrested for home invasion in Wyoming County
Wyoming County — A man in Wyoming county has been arrested on an attempted murder charge. Eric Cushman, 51, is accused of breaking into another man's home through a window and attempting to strangle him to death last month. The victim was rushed to the hospital and died this...
13 WHAM
Spirit Airlines lands in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Travelers from Western New York now have a new option to get warmer destinations faster. Spirit Airlines is launching service at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, offering daily nonstop flights to Orlando starting Wednesday morning. "It's just in time for families from Rochester to...
13 WHAM
Groundbreaking held for Women's Hall of Fame renovations in Seneca Falls
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — A historic groundbreaking at the birthplace of women's rights. LeChase Construction began the first step of the second phase of renovations Wednesday at the National Women's Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls. A woman-led project team will work to transform the museum's second floor. "Construction...
13 WHAM
NYS DOT looking for plow drivers ahead of winter
Rush, N.Y. — It's mid-October now, but snowplows will be out on local roads before you know it. Winter weather is approaching, and the New York State Department of Transportation is already preparing trucks, filling salt piles and training new employees on plowing the roads safely and efficiently. The...
