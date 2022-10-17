Read full article on original website
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Pasadena cop still on the job after shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidentshoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
The Ringer
Favorite NFL Week 7 Bets. Plus: Thoughts on NBA Opening Night and MLB Playoffs
The East Coast Bias boys are back and ready to have action spread across three sports. First, they give out their favorite NFL bets for Week 7 and explain why teasers make a lot of sense to play (2:00). Then, they run through the NBA opening-night games (20:00) and Guardians-Yankees (27:00) before Raheem explains why the Philly Special is his bet of the night (30:00).
The Ringer
Are Wins an Overrated Stat? Plus: Sharing Leans on Four Week 7 Games
This week, Austin and Warren start with a discussion on how the public views wins and why they are overvalued in terms of betting (1:00). Then, they move on to Colts-Titans and share their thoughts on the game and the AFC South in general (5:00) before previewing the upstart Giants against the Jaguars (17:00). Finally, they predict what will happen to the Jets-Broncos line if Russell Wilson doesn’t play (33:00), and wonder how long the 49ers can tread water with all their injuries, especially this week against the Chiefs (42:00).
The Ringer
Have NFL Owners Finally Turned on Dan Snyder?
Everybody except for Dan Snyder wants Dan Snyder out as owner of the Washington Commanders. Even Al Michaels said so, on air, while broadcasting an NFL game! But it hasn’t happened yet, for two reasons: Most of our opinions on Dan Snyder don’t functionally matter, since we do not own NFL teams or have the ear of anybody who does. And most of the people who could effect change on this matter have been quiet, at least on the record.
The Ringer
The Pressure Is on Mac Jones. Plus, Jason Goff on Patriots vs. Bears.
Brian starts off with news that Mac Jones may be healthy enough to start on Monday Night Football, and discusses how that may impact the Patriots’ offensive game plan. Then, he chats with The Ringer’s Jason Goff about the upcoming Bears vs. Patriots game, Justin Fields’s disappointing sophomore season, the Bulls’ potential this year, and more. Brian wraps up with a listener call and a few thoughts on the upcoming Celtics schedule.
The Ringer
LeBron’s NBA Hell, PaoloMania, McCaffrey to SF, NFL Rookie Surprises, and Week 7 Picks With Ben Solak and Peter Schrager
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons talks about attending Lakers-Clippers, other first-week NBA observations, and the 49ers trading for Christian McCaffrey (4:16), before talking to Benjamin Solak about waiting on the 2021 QB draft class, best NFL rookies, and a few Week 7 matchups, including Broncos-Jets, Bengals-Falcons, Patriots-Bears, and Giants-Jaguars (28:44). Finally, Bill talks with Peter Schrager of the NFL Network and Fox Sports about the buzz around the recent NFL owners meeting, the ambiguous NFC West, and the QB position in New England (1:07:44), before making the Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 7 (1:47:58).
The Ringer
NBA Opening Night Overreactions With Kevin O’Connor, Plus Ryan Fitzpatrick on QB Intangibles and Tom Brady’s Bizarre Season
It’s NBA Opening Night, and The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Kevin O’Connor to trade overreactions to Celtics-76ers and Lakers-Warriors (1:45). Then, Bill is joined by Ryan Fitzpatrick to discuss working on Thursday Night Football, the diminished scoring by NFL offenses this season, Tom Brady’s struggles, the frisky Falcons, and much more (52:13).
The Ringer
Nick Wright Thinks the Chiefs Are Still the Best, the Bucs Will Get Better, and Brandon Staley Made a Mistake
Kevin is joined by FS1’s Nick Wright, who makes his case that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are still better than Josh Allen and the Bills, how Tom Brady and the Bucs will improve, and where Chargers coach Brandon Staley went wrong in pushing analytics. Host: Kevin Clark. Guest:...
The Ringer
Week 7 NFL Picks Against the Spread
Week 6 record: 8-6 Season record: 51-41-2 New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals (-2.5) My favorite sequence in the Cardinals’ loss to the Seahawks last week came in the fourth quarter. Kyler Murray threw behind tight end Zach Ertz on third down, setting up a fourth-and-2. Kliff Kingsbury was not ready with a play call (shocking, I know), so he called timeout. On the ensuing play, the Cardinals then had an O-line breakdown, and a wide receiver fell down running his route, resulting in a sack and a turnover on downs. It was yet another reminder that the Cardinals are the most disorganized team in the NFL, and the issues stem from roster construction to coaching to quarterback play.
The Ringer
NBA Finals Pick and Draymond’s Uncertain Future With Anthony Slater, Plus the Rise of Hip-Hop With Jonathan Abrams
Russillo shares some observations from Celtics-76ers and Warriors-Lakers, including his Finals pick (0:35). Then Ryen talks with The Athletic’s Anthony Slater about the Warriors’ developing young core, Draymond Green, and more (13:02). Next Ryen is joined by author Jonathan Abrams to discuss his new book, The Come Up: An Oral History of the Rise of Hip-Hop (39:16). Finally Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle hand out their Worst Take (1:12:32) before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:21:30).
