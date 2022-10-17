SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas Fire Department added a new member to their crew and his name is Cruz— the first-ever therapy dog to be sworn in at the department. “There’s a saying that in the fire service that firefighters are more paid for what they see sometimes than what they do. And, you know, that could be more true in Salinas,” said Salinas Fire Chief, Sam Klemek. A lot comes with saving lives, it’s a tough job that often leads to anxiety, physical and mental stress along with PTSD. Klemek adds, “In the variety of calls that we do see the trauma. Trauma, the children are our homeless population over a 30-year career. That translates into cumulative stresses for firefighters.”

