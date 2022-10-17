Read full article on original website
Monterey County Sheriff's Office arrest 2 wanted gang members
SALINAS, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office confirmed the arrest of wanted gang member Devaughn Oreaboe, 31, after he reportedly ran from officers. According to the sheriff's office, Multi-Agency Detail for Commercial Auto Theft and the Property Crimes Unit (MADCAT) and PCU detectives found Oreaboe in the area of Amherst Dr. and W Alisal St, in Salinas, as they were investigating him for gun-related crimes.
Watsonville police arrest a 22-year-old probationer for possession of guns
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Watsonville police arrested Luis Alvarado, 22, after a traffic stop where police say Alvarado was stopped for distracted driving. According to police, Alvarado was pulled over on Holly Drive after officers spotted him talking on his phone, soon after officers learned that Alvarado was on probation.
Graffiti brings attention to Liz Lawler’s bid for California assembly
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Over the past few weeks, Santa Cruz County residents began noticing graffiti with the name of the Republican candidate for California Assembly, Liz Lawler. The graffiti is a simple tag with the candidate's name and sometimes a heart. It has been discovered on road signs,...
Prescribed burn conducted east of Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — A prescribed burn began east of Salinas in Monterey County on Wednesday. Cal Fire says the purpose of the burn was to reintroduce fire to the ecosystem and reduce the fuel supply in the area. The burn was on a private property in the Gablian Range.
Commitment 2022: Voter guide for the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — The Nov. 8 midterm election is fast approaching. Here's everything you need to know to cast your vote. If you are eligible to vote and have not registered yet, you can do so online at registertovote.ca.gov. The deadline for voter registration is Oct. 24. When can...
Commitment 2022: Meet the candidates for Monterey mayor
MONTEREY, Calif. — The long-time mayor of Monterey, Clyde Roberson, is not seeking reelection. Now, voters in Monterey will be electing a new mayor from two candidates who are both current city council members. The two candidates that are looking to replace Roberson are Tyler Williamson and Dan Albert...
Prescribed burn east of Salinas spreads outside control lines
SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. — Aprescribed burn in the Gabilan Range escaped containment lines Thursday afternoon and burned 60 acres outside the project area, Cal Fire reported Thursday evening. Cal Fire said crews have since built new containment lines around the area. According to Cal Fire, more than 2,000...
'Cruz' the first ever therapy dog to be sworn into Salinas Fire Department
SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas Fire Department added a new member to their crew and his name is Cruz— the first-ever therapy dog to be sworn in at the department. “There’s a saying that in the fire service that firefighters are more paid for what they see sometimes than what they do. And, you know, that could be more true in Salinas,” said Salinas Fire Chief, Sam Klemek. A lot comes with saving lives, it’s a tough job that often leads to anxiety, physical and mental stress along with PTSD. Klemek adds, “In the variety of calls that we do see the trauma. Trauma, the children are our homeless population over a 30-year career. That translates into cumulative stresses for firefighters.”
Security footage shows man attempting to break into Monterey store
MONTEREY, Calif. — Security footage shows a man attempting to break into a Monterey store, on Monday. The man, seen in the video with his face covered, attempted to break into Daney's Mini Mart by throwing a large rock through the door. According to the store owner, the incident...
Watsonville police arrest suspected arsonist who set fire to St. Patrick’s Church
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — A man accused of intentionally setting a fire at St. Patrick’s Church on Monday night has been arrested. According to the Watsonville Police Department, Alberto Melgoza, 36, was arrested Tuesday morning. The fire was reported just after 10 p.m. According to the Watsonville Fire Department,...
Central Coast participates in Great California Shakeout earthquake drill
SALINAS, Calif. — Millions of people across California took part in the Great California Shakeout on Thursday. The minute-long earthquake preparedness drill happened simultaneously at 10:20 a.m. Students at Sherwood Elementary School in Salinas followed instructions to drop, cover, and hold on. It's something students are no strangers to....
Natividad medical center has expanded to North Monterey County
PRUNEDALE, Calif. — The Natividad Medical Center has expanded to North Monterey County by opening a medical group in Prunedale. Formerly Family Care Medical Group, Natividad has partnered with the doctors at the clinic located on Moro Road in Prunedale to enhance and expand medical services to the community.
First case of bird flu detected in San Benito County
SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. — Bird flu was detected in wild bird populations in San Benito County, according to the county's Health and Human Services agency. Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, also known as Bird Flu, is transmitted bird to bird, or through people and animals. The Centers for Disease...
Driver plunges 300 ft. down embankment at Fremont Peak State Park
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. — A car plunged 300 feet down an embankment killing one man at Freemont peak Wednesday evening. According to California State Parks, a call about the accident came into their dispatch at 5:49 p.m. When they arrived on scene, investigators found that an 80-year-old man...
Wild pigs destroying parks in south Monterey County
KING CITY, Calif. — Wild pigs on the Central Coast continue to be a growing problem as they extend their range of damage and county park leaders now looking at hiring a private hunter to help eradicate the problem. “It gets very very frustrating. Our parks are the jewels...
MBARI retires The Western Flyer which was used to identify 200 species in Monterey Bay
MOSS LANDING, Calif. — After 25 years, the 117-foot vessel called the “Western Flyer” is retiring its mission at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) and embarking on a new journey. The ship contributed to more than 500 research cruises and identified more than 200 species....
Commitment 2022: Santa Cruz tackles Measure O
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A measure on the November ballot, Measure O, will determine the future for one of Santa Cruz's largest and most contentious development projects: A new mixed-use building in the city's downtown area. The project includes a new modern library, to replace the current, dilapidated downtown...
Santa Cruz city workers hold multiple jobs as strike continues
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — As the city worker strike continues for its second day, residents are starting to notice and express sympathy. "One week's not going to be a big issue, but anything over that, like another week, people are going to start to complain," a resident said. Since...
Commitment 2022: Pacific Grove to vote on retail cannabis with Measure M
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — In November, Pacific Grove voters will have the chance to vote on bringing cannabis retail to town with Measure M. A yes vote will tell the council that voters want to change the city's municipal code and allow the sale of cannabis within city limits. A no vote will tell the city voters want to keep the current law in place banning all retail cannabis shops.
Monterey County Health Department offering free flu shot clinics
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — The Monterey County Health Department is offering free flu vaccination clinics ahead of flu season. The clinics will also offer COVID-19 vaccinations. People can get both the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine in the same visit. All vaccines are provided on a walk-in basis...
