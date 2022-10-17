ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

KSBW.com

﻿Monterey County Sheriff's Office arrest 2 wanted gang members

SALINAS, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office confirmed the arrest of wanted gang member Devaughn Oreaboe, 31, after he reportedly ran from officers. According to the sheriff's office, Multi-Agency Detail for Commercial Auto Theft and the Property Crimes Unit (MADCAT) and PCU detectives found Oreaboe in the area of Amherst Dr. and W Alisal St, in Salinas, as they were investigating him for gun-related crimes.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Watsonville police arrest a 22-year-old probationer for possession of guns

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Watsonville police arrested Luis Alvarado, 22, after a traffic stop where police say Alvarado was stopped for distracted driving. According to police, Alvarado was pulled over on Holly Drive after officers spotted him talking on his phone, soon after officers learned that Alvarado was on probation.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Prescribed burn conducted east of Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. — A prescribed burn began east of Salinas in Monterey County on Wednesday. Cal Fire says the purpose of the burn was to reintroduce fire to the ecosystem and reduce the fuel supply in the area. The burn was on a private property in the Gablian Range.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Commitment 2022: Voter guide for the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. — The Nov. 8 midterm election is fast approaching. Here's everything you need to know to cast your vote. If you are eligible to vote and have not registered yet, you can do so online at registertovote.ca.gov. The deadline for voter registration is Oct. 24. When can...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Commitment 2022: Meet the candidates for Monterey mayor

MONTEREY, Calif. — The long-time mayor of Monterey, Clyde Roberson, is not seeking reelection. Now, voters in Monterey will be electing a new mayor from two candidates who are both current city council members. The two candidates that are looking to replace Roberson are Tyler Williamson and Dan Albert...
MONTEREY, CA
KSBW.com

Prescribed burn east of Salinas spreads outside control lines

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. — Aprescribed burn in the Gabilan Range escaped containment lines Thursday afternoon and burned 60 acres outside the project area, Cal Fire reported Thursday evening. Cal Fire said crews have since built new containment lines around the area. According to Cal Fire, more than 2,000...
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

'Cruz' the first ever therapy dog to be sworn into Salinas Fire Department

SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas Fire Department added a new member to their crew and his name is Cruz— the first-ever therapy dog to be sworn in at the department. “There’s a saying that in the fire service that firefighters are more paid for what they see sometimes than what they do. And, you know, that could be more true in Salinas,” said Salinas Fire Chief, Sam Klemek. A lot comes with saving lives, it’s a tough job that often leads to anxiety, physical and mental stress along with PTSD. Klemek adds, “In the variety of calls that we do see the trauma. Trauma, the children are our homeless population over a 30-year career. That translates into cumulative stresses for firefighters.”
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Central Coast participates in Great California Shakeout earthquake drill

SALINAS, Calif. — Millions of people across California took part in the Great California Shakeout on Thursday. The minute-long earthquake preparedness drill happened simultaneously at 10:20 a.m. Students at Sherwood Elementary School in Salinas followed instructions to drop, cover, and hold on. It's something students are no strangers to....
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Natividad medical center has expanded to North Monterey County

PRUNEDALE, Calif. — The Natividad Medical Center has expanded to North Monterey County by opening a medical group in Prunedale. Formerly Family Care Medical Group, Natividad has partnered with the doctors at the clinic located on Moro Road in Prunedale to enhance and expand medical services to the community.
PRUNEDALE, CA
KSBW.com

First case of bird flu detected in San Benito County

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. — Bird flu was detected in wild bird populations in San Benito County, according to the county's Health and Human Services agency. Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, also known as Bird Flu, is transmitted bird to bird, or through people and animals. The Centers for Disease...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Wild pigs destroying parks in south Monterey County

KING CITY, Calif. — Wild pigs on the Central Coast continue to be a growing problem as they extend their range of damage and county park leaders now looking at hiring a private hunter to help eradicate the problem. “It gets very very frustrating. Our parks are the jewels...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Commitment 2022: Santa Cruz tackles Measure O

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A measure on the November ballot, Measure O, will determine the future for one of Santa Cruz's largest and most contentious development projects: A new mixed-use building in the city's downtown area. The project includes a new modern library, to replace the current, dilapidated downtown...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz city workers hold multiple jobs as strike continues

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — As the city worker strike continues for its second day, residents are starting to notice and express sympathy. "One week's not going to be a big issue, but anything over that, like another week, people are going to start to complain," a resident said. Since...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Commitment 2022: Pacific Grove to vote on retail cannabis with Measure M

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — In November, Pacific Grove voters will have the chance to vote on bringing cannabis retail to town with Measure M. A yes vote will tell the council that voters want to change the city's municipal code and allow the sale of cannabis within city limits. A no vote will tell the city voters want to keep the current law in place banning all retail cannabis shops.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey County Health Department offering free flu shot clinics

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — The Monterey County Health Department is offering free flu vaccination clinics ahead of flu season. The clinics will also offer COVID-19 vaccinations. People can get both the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine in the same visit. All vaccines are provided on a walk-in basis...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

