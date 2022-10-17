ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

Workers at Upstate Starbucks suing company and Store Manager

By Rob Jones
 3 days ago

Employees of an Upstate Starbucks have filed a lawsuit against the company and a location Manager. 8 workers from the Anderson location on Clemson Boulevard, have filed a defamation suit.

The employees were accused of kidnapping the a Manager there back in August. The charges against them were dropped due to lack evidence. The claim was said to have been falsely reported. The suit says, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the accusation was false. The 8 were then accused of illegal activity and suspended in a statement released by Starbucks.

Attorneys for the workers say, Starbucks nor the Store Manager have went back on their statements since the accusations were deemed false. The lawsuit comes just months after Starbucks workers voted to unionize earlier this year.

Greenville, SC
