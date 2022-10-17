Read full article on original website
Cornerstone Church Hosting a Program on Surviving the Holidays
Cornerstone Church in Litchfield is hosting an event on November 7th to help people who are grieving in various ways to survive the holidays. It’s free and it’s from 6:30-to-8:30 p.m. Josh Keller says people grieve as they face all kinds of situations in life and it’s best...
Litchfield Rotary Club Bouquet Pick-up Times
The Litchfield Rotary Club would like to thank everyone who ordered roses and fall bouquets. The flowers will be available to be picked up on October 27th, 28th and 29th. Rotary member Tim Swenson says there is a new pick up location this year – Davis Auto Body on East Highway 12 – east of Cenex. He says the pick-up times are on October 27th and 28th from 11:30-to-1 and from 3:30-to-6 and on October 29th from 9-to-noon.
Pins for Paws Fundraiser
A bowling tournament will take place tomorrow afternoon at the Litchfield Bowling Center to raise funds for the Hawk Creek Animal Shelter. Pins for Paws will begin at 1 p.m. Cori Heacock says there are just a few spots left, so if anyone is interested, they should call her to register at 693-5202. She says they had a tournament in 2019 and then had to take a couple years off for COVID, but the 2nd “annual” tournament will be held tomorrow and it should be fun – with the $35 registration fee getting you a t-shirt, a one-year membership in the Humane Society of Kandiyohi and Meeker Counties, and 3 games of bowling.
Karen Blanchette
80-year-old KAREN LOUISE BLANDCHETTE of Howard Lake passed away on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 at her home, surrounded by family. A memorial service will be held at 2 P.M. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at St. James Lutheran Church in Howard Lake. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5-to-7 P.M....
Donald Pearson
DONALD PEARSON, formerly of Litchfield, passed away at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson on October 17, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 2 P.M. on Friday October 21, 2022 at the Litchfield United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the...
Farming Township Chainsaw Accident
On Wednesday afternoon at 5:43, the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a report of a man who had accidentally cut his leg with a chainsaw near the address of 30378 Mapleview Road in Farming Township. He’s identified as 71-year-old Larry Gorecki of Richmond. Gorecki was reported to have...
2-Vehicle Head-On Crash
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 2-vehicle head-on crash Tuesday morning at 6:36 on County Road 23 – about a half mile west of 45th Street Southeast. 35-year-old Rusty Engel of Lake Lillian was west-bound on 23, driving a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix and crossed over into the east-bound lane, colliding with a 2017 Ford Edge – driven by 29-year-old Norma Sandoval of Kandiyohi. Sandoval was transported to Rice Hospital in Willmar with unknown injuries, and Engel was flown to the St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.
2-Vehicle Crash With Injuries
On Tuesday evening at 7:30, the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of County Roads 41 and 40 in Farming Township. Stearns County Deputies, along with the Albany Police Department, Albany Fire Department and Melrose Ambulance responded to the crash.
One-Vehicle Rollover Accident
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle rollover accident at 1:58 Thursday morning in the 400 block of 187th Street Northeast of rural Atwater. A 2001 Chevy Silverado, driven by 36-year-old Justin Denny of Atwater, was southbound on 187th Street, entered the ditch and rolled over. Denny was transported by ambulance to Rice Hospital in Willmar. The crash remains under investigation by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office. Assisting at the scene were the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office, Atwater Ambulance and Fire Dept., Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, and CentraCare Ambulance.
