Kershaw County, SC

WIS-TV

Columbia announces hires in addressing homelessness

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia announced two hires Tuesday that will work on homelessness in the community. Kameisha Heppard is the Director of Homeless Services and Mackin Wall is the Homeless Services Project Manager. Both of them are UofSC alumni. Columbia said Heppard is certified in trauma-informed...
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Owners of local landmark eatery to receive statewide honor

Brian and Kelly Glynn, owners of local landmark Village Idiot Pizza, will be inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame in November. The husband-and-wife team met at Village Idiot in their 20s while working in the original restaurant in Five Points and purchased the enterprise together in 2003. They...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Hope for Live Pregnancy Center in Camden

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - While the news of pregnancy may seem like a dream for someone who has planned to be a parent, it may be overwhelming and even heartbreaking for someone who conceived earlier than desired. Luckily there are people and organizations willing to help those who are facing...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

South Carolina reentry program receives over $600,000 in state funding to expand operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina reentry program received over $600,000 in funding from the state to expand its operations. Turn90 was presented with a ceremonial check for $667,000 at their facility on Blue Ridge Terrace Tuesday. The organization offers assistance for men leaving prison. The re-entry program provides full-time work, support services, and job placement.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Sumter American Legion Fair celebrates 106 years

SUMTER, S.C. — While the South Carolina State Fair is happening in Columbia, over in Sumter the county fair is kicking off. This is the 106th year of the Sumter American Legion Fair, hosted for Sumter, Lee, Kershaw and Clarendon Counties. "We are the hometown feel for a county...
SUMTER, SC
cityofflorence.com

City of Florence Hiring Event Scheduled on Thursday, October 20, 2022

FLORENCE, SC – The City of Florence will hold a City-Wide Hiring Event on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 9:00am – 2:00pm at Pearl Moore Gymnasium, 500 Barnes Street, Florence, S.C. 29501. All departments will be represented at the event with staff members from various work areas available to provide information and answer questions for attendees.
FLORENCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Student loan relief applications now available

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Now to the official launch of the federal student loan forgiveness website. Applications can now be filed for the program that could bring relief to as many as 43 million borrowers. ABC’s Reena Roy has more.
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Wingard’s Market Announces the Dates of their Holiday Soiree

Lexington, SC – Wingard’s Market will host their Holiday Soiree and Open House on Friday, November 4th from 9 AM to 6 PM and Saturday, November 5th from 9 AM – 5 PM. The festive holiday event will feature Faithful Foods, Sour and Salt Bakery, Creative Energy Candles, along with other vendors. Holiday inspired Cocktails and Charcuterie will be served in the afternoon; plus several specials and giveaways during the event. For more details visit our Facebook and Instagram page.
LEXINGTON, SC
WBTW News13

Historic Lake City home to become African American museum

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the year the home was purchased. LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW)– A historical Lake City home will soon be turned into an African American museum. The P.D. Cockfield house is a large, 2,661 square foot two-story house located on the east side of Lake City on Valley […]
LAKE CITY, SC

