WIS-TV
Columbia announces hires in addressing homelessness
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia announced two hires Tuesday that will work on homelessness in the community. Kameisha Heppard is the Director of Homeless Services and Mackin Wall is the Homeless Services Project Manager. Both of them are UofSC alumni. Columbia said Heppard is certified in trauma-informed...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia accepting applications for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Keeper Scholarships
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Nominations are being accepted for the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Keeper Scholarship Awards. The scholarship is awarded to applicants who display unselfish service, political empowerment, and social responsibility, amongst other criteria. To be eligible for this reward, applicants must be age 18 or younger...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Owners of local landmark eatery to receive statewide honor
Brian and Kelly Glynn, owners of local landmark Village Idiot Pizza, will be inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame in November. The husband-and-wife team met at Village Idiot in their 20s while working in the original restaurant in Five Points and purchased the enterprise together in 2003. They...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Group of individuals travel through neighborhood to check on residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Like a good neighbor, a group of canvassers are going door to door, visiting residents to check in on them. “Love your neighbor as yourself”, that’s what Bible says and that’s the motto of the local Midlands group “Community Care Campaign”.
Sumter County Library offers colorful children's library card to encourage early reading
SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter County Library is trying to incentivize reading with its new children's library cards. The colorful cards are designed by Sumter native Savannah Hynes. When Julie Hynes heard the library wanted to make a special card for kids, she knew exactly who to call. "My...
WMBF
Florence community project aims to restore home for family in need
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A house built in the 1920s located on Florence’s North McQueen Street is in the process of being renovated for a family that needs a home. Helping Florence Flourish and the House of Hope program collaborated on the renovation project. The house was given to...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Hope for Live Pregnancy Center in Camden
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - While the news of pregnancy may seem like a dream for someone who has planned to be a parent, it may be overwhelming and even heartbreaking for someone who conceived earlier than desired. Luckily there are people and organizations willing to help those who are facing...
WIS-TV
South Carolina reentry program receives over $600,000 in state funding to expand operations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina reentry program received over $600,000 in funding from the state to expand its operations. Turn90 was presented with a ceremonial check for $667,000 at their facility on Blue Ridge Terrace Tuesday. The organization offers assistance for men leaving prison. The re-entry program provides full-time work, support services, and job placement.
WLTX.com
Sumter American Legion Fair celebrates 106 years
SUMTER, S.C. — While the South Carolina State Fair is happening in Columbia, over in Sumter the county fair is kicking off. This is the 106th year of the Sumter American Legion Fair, hosted for Sumter, Lee, Kershaw and Clarendon Counties. "We are the hometown feel for a county...
cityofflorence.com
City of Florence Hiring Event Scheduled on Thursday, October 20, 2022
FLORENCE, SC – The City of Florence will hold a City-Wide Hiring Event on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 9:00am – 2:00pm at Pearl Moore Gymnasium, 500 Barnes Street, Florence, S.C. 29501. All departments will be represented at the event with staff members from various work areas available to provide information and answer questions for attendees.
The City of Camden is remembering a local Bishop and planning to engrave his memory forever
CAMDEN, S.C. — The Camden community is mourning the loss of Bishop Thomas C. Bell, who passed away on September 27th. "A lover of God first and foremost, and a lover of people," is how Pamela Jones, described Bishop Bell. Jones worked alongside Bell since 1996 and says the...
Lexington woman earns four blue ribbons for her quilts in South Carolina State Fair craft contests
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Women from a local Lexington quilting group are set up at the South Carolina State Fair teaching visitors how to quilt and members are doing live sewing demonstrations. "I thought, 'Well, I'll just go see what it's about," Morse remembers. "And then I got hooked." Now,...
Housing, a park, and more businesses are planned to hopefully take the place of the current Richland Mall
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday night, the Richland County Council voted to approve tax incentives on the Richland Mall property to offset the cost of redevelopment for developers interested in buying pieces of the mall. Councilman Paul Livingston says he believes this is the right move for the county.
WIS-TV
Residents react to potential developments coming to Richland Mall Property
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The nearly abandoned Richland Mall may have a new shot at life after the Richland county council approved a tax incentive agreement that could bring more businesses, housing, and a park to the area. Tuesday night, council members voted on a plan to attract businesses to...
abccolumbia.com
Student loan relief applications now available
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Now to the official launch of the federal student loan forgiveness website. Applications can now be filed for the program that could bring relief to as many as 43 million borrowers. ABC’s Reena Roy has more.
Orangeburg voters to decide on bond to fund school projects
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — On November 8, voters in Orangeburg County will decide on a $190 million bond referendum that will fund school improvements throughout the district. Among these changes, the district proposes adding an additional classroom wing to Clark Middle School to serve middle-level students in the central...
abccolumbia.com
SC DJJ officials: Disturbance at DJJ involving number of youth and hammers, staff member assaulted
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to a statement from the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice, this morning around 9am at the Broad River Road Complex, there was a disturbance at the Birchwood School involving a number of youth, who assaulted a staff member and then were out of place for a period of time on campus.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Wingard’s Market Announces the Dates of their Holiday Soiree
Lexington, SC – Wingard’s Market will host their Holiday Soiree and Open House on Friday, November 4th from 9 AM to 6 PM and Saturday, November 5th from 9 AM – 5 PM. The festive holiday event will feature Faithful Foods, Sour and Salt Bakery, Creative Energy Candles, along with other vendors. Holiday inspired Cocktails and Charcuterie will be served in the afternoon; plus several specials and giveaways during the event. For more details visit our Facebook and Instagram page.
Historic Lake City home to become African American museum
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the year the home was purchased. LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW)– A historical Lake City home will soon be turned into an African American museum. The P.D. Cockfield house is a large, 2,661 square foot two-story house located on the east side of Lake City on Valley […]
Free compost giveaway Saturday, Oct. 22, in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There may be a nip in the air, but there's always work to be done in the garden. Whether you are amending a winter garden or prepping and area for the spring, the City of Columbia has what you need -- for free -- to help make your garden grow better.
