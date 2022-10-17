Read full article on original website
Millions warned of horror Android bug that lets strangers spy on you with phone camera
ANDROID users have been warned about a new hack threat that allows cyber crooks to spy on you through your phone's camera. Experts have uncovered a worrying new form of spyware that attackers could use to take pictures, as well as record video and audio. And that's not the only...
Facebook found 400 malicious apps that steal your login – here’s how to protect yourself
In a blog post, Meta says that more than 400 malicious Android and iOS apps that tried to steal people’s Facebook login credentials in 2022 were discovered by the company. Here are them and here’s how to protect yourself from these malicious applications. According to David Agranovich, Director,...
The Windows Club
How to Search for People using Facebook
If you want to find a particular person online, you can log in to your Facebook account and search and find them. Your chances of discovering the individual you are looking for are high because it is the most prominent social networking site. The platform’s core purpose is to connect people by sharing personal or professional information. The website allows users to submit a variety of information through their profiles.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Warning over 400 iPhone and Android apps that can steal your data
IPhone and Android users are being told to delete specific apps from their mobile phones because they could potentially steal their data. The dangerous apps disguise themselves as popular services such as photo editors, mobile games and VPN services. Facebook has put out an alert after discovering a data hack...
Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
Woman Refusing To Care For Step Kids Left on Her Doorstep Backed Online
A mother has been slammed on Mumsnet for suggesting her ex's new wife should look after their children so she can work.
theodysseyonline.com
Food Bullying: A New Form Of Bullying
The bullies of this world are back at it again. This time they’re manipulating someone’s weaknesses to a whole other level. On a Sunday night at 10 p.m. I turned the channel over to the news to hear the news anchor introduce a headline called, “Food Bullying.” I sat there in shock thinking about how creative today’s youth are. They have such innovative ideas to ruin the life of someone else but when you ask them to create something for the good of humanity, they suddenly become brain-dead. And it's not just children, but adults such as teachers and parents who partake in the bullying of food-allergic children! I’m not saying all of today’s youth and adults bully but those who create mayhem by bullying others continue to pose a huge threat to society and the well-being of others.
Gen Z and millennials are reframing layoffs, stripping away the shame and pointing the finger of blame at the company that let them go
TikTok user Stephan Brown said in a video posted last week: “In the beginning, I was kind of beating myself up—did I do something wrong? Was it based off my performance? Am I the problem?”
Apple Insider
Big iMessage redesign rumored for iOS 17
A sketchy leak suggests that Apple is working on an updated version of iMessage with chat rooms and AR features built for a headset. The leak comes from a Twitter user named Majin Bu, who has a middling accuracy record. He says the information comes from one of his unnamed sources.
Google Employees Mention How "Incognito Mode" for the Chrome Browser is 'not truly private'
According to an article from the New York Post, the employees at the tech giant Google have been criticizing Incognito Mode for the Chrome browser in a variety of internal messages. Employees talk about how the mode does not actually live up to what users expect the feature to provide them in terms of privacy. In one chat that happened back in the year two thousand eighteen, a Google engineer proposed that they change the Incognito mode's icon to "Guy Incognito", a character from the Simpsons that looked identical to Homer Simpson except for a mustache that convinced people in the show that he was just Home in disguise. This little internal joke pretty much shows that when it comes to digital privacy, Incognito Mode is a very lazy & poor attempt to disguise user searches.
Gizmodo
Google Finally Lets You Turn off Targeted Ads Without Breaking Its Apps
For years, Google has offered users a master privacy setting which controls a major chunk of the data collected about you, but using it came with an enormous drawback: you had to give up a variety of useful features across the company’s services. Today, that’s changing. In a major revamp of its settings, Google will let you fine tune how data gets used for targeted ads without breaking the apps you use everyday.
Leaked emails show Google employees MOCKED company's 'incognito mode' browser - saying it's 'not truly private' - as consumer lawsuit seeks BILLIONS in damages for company's false promises
Leaked emails reveal Google employees mocked the company's 'incognito mode' browser feature, saying it was not 'truly private' as the tech giant suggests. In a series of emails cited in a California-based lawsuit on behalf of a million users, employees in 2018 suggested the company halt deceptive advertising of the incognito feature on Google that supposedly allows users to 'browse privately' to avoid others using a shared device to view the search history.
Google is giving Apple a dose of its own medicine. iPhone owners will now get annoying messages that an Android user 'reacted' to their text.
Google is pushing Apple to replace SMS mobile messaging system with RCS, which can support more features.
themindsjournal.com
What Is Dark Psychology: 10 Most Common Techniques and Tactics of Manipulation
All of us have a dark side, which most of us try to control, suppress and hide from others. We all have a unique relationship with our dark side which can define the type of person we are. Dark psychology enables us to understand this relationship with the dark side of our consciousness.
Fact Check: Did Donald Trump Truth Social App Top Google Play Store Chart?
The former president's social media app finally became available on the Google Play Store months after its launch.
Digital Trends
The latest Firefox release redesigns its private browsing feature
Mozilla is releasing its latest version of the Firefox browser as of Tuesday with a focus on privacy, accessibility, and customization, according to the brand. The new release will include a number of features, but one notable highlight is the introduction of a shortcut button for Private Browsing mode that you can pin to your desktop. This is a feature intended for easy access to the feature that is typically found within the triple bar icon at the upper right corner of the browser or when right-clicking the Firefox icon on the Windows taskbar with a mouse or trackpad. While it might not be extremely tedious, this feature takes out some extra steps for those who wish to take advantage.
WhatsApp rolls out link sharing for video and voice calls to more users
WhatsApp introduces Call Links, which allow users to tap a link to join a video or audio call. The app is also testing larger group calls.
Google Search revamp makes it easier to identify the sites appearing in search results
Google is changing the way it displays search results on mobile, adding site names and favicons to each item.
Google to give users options to choose how ads are personalized
Google users will be able to choose if they want to see more or fewer ads based on specific categories and decide what personal data is used to target ads to them, the tech giant announced Thursday. The new control settings are part of Google’s “My Ad Center,” which will...
