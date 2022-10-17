ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How to Search for People using Facebook

If you want to find a particular person online, you can log in to your Facebook account and search and find them. Your chances of discovering the individual you are looking for are high because it is the most prominent social networking site. The platform’s core purpose is to connect people by sharing personal or professional information. The website allows users to submit a variety of information through their profiles.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Warning over 400 iPhone and Android apps that can steal your data

IPhone and Android users are being told to delete specific apps from their mobile phones because they could potentially steal their data. The dangerous apps disguise themselves as popular services such as photo editors, mobile games and VPN services. Facebook has put out an alert after discovering a data hack...
theodysseyonline.com

Food Bullying: A New Form Of Bullying

The bullies of this world are back at it again. This time they’re manipulating someone’s weaknesses to a whole other level. On a Sunday night at 10 p.m. I turned the channel over to the news to hear the news anchor introduce a headline called, “Food Bullying.” I sat there in shock thinking about how creative today’s youth are. They have such innovative ideas to ruin the life of someone else but when you ask them to create something for the good of humanity, they suddenly become brain-dead. And it's not just children, but adults such as teachers and parents who partake in the bullying of food-allergic children! I’m not saying all of today’s youth and adults bully but those who create mayhem by bullying others continue to pose a huge threat to society and the well-being of others.
Apple Insider

Big iMessage redesign rumored for iOS 17

A sketchy leak suggests that Apple is working on an updated version of iMessage with chat rooms and AR features built for a headset. The leak comes from a Twitter user named Majin Bu, who has a middling accuracy record. He says the information comes from one of his unnamed sources.
Jus4Net

Google Employees Mention How "Incognito Mode" for the Chrome Browser is 'not truly private'

According to an article from the New York Post, the employees at the tech giant Google have been criticizing Incognito Mode for the Chrome browser in a variety of internal messages. Employees talk about how the mode does not actually live up to what users expect the feature to provide them in terms of privacy. In one chat that happened back in the year two thousand eighteen, a Google engineer proposed that they change the Incognito mode's icon to "Guy Incognito", a character from the Simpsons that looked identical to Homer Simpson except for a mustache that convinced people in the show that he was just Home in disguise. This little internal joke pretty much shows that when it comes to digital privacy, Incognito Mode is a very lazy & poor attempt to disguise user searches.
Gizmodo

Google Finally Lets You Turn off Targeted Ads Without Breaking Its Apps

For years, Google has offered users a master privacy setting which controls a major chunk of the data collected about you, but using it came with an enormous drawback: you had to give up a variety of useful features across the company’s services. Today, that’s changing. In a major revamp of its settings, Google will let you fine tune how data gets used for targeted ads without breaking the apps you use everyday.
Daily Mail

Leaked emails show Google employees MOCKED company's 'incognito mode' browser - saying it's 'not truly private' - as consumer lawsuit seeks BILLIONS in damages for company's false promises

Leaked emails reveal Google employees mocked the company's 'incognito mode' browser feature, saying it was not 'truly private' as the tech giant suggests. In a series of emails cited in a California-based lawsuit on behalf of a million users, employees in 2018 suggested the company halt deceptive advertising of the incognito feature on Google that supposedly allows users to 'browse privately' to avoid others using a shared device to view the search history.
themindsjournal.com

What Is Dark Psychology: 10 Most Common Techniques and Tactics of Manipulation

All of us have a dark side, which most of us try to control, suppress and hide from others. We all have a unique relationship with our dark side which can define the type of person we are. Dark psychology enables us to understand this relationship with the dark side of our consciousness.
Digital Trends

The latest Firefox release redesigns its private browsing feature

Mozilla is releasing its latest version of the Firefox browser as of Tuesday with a focus on privacy, accessibility, and customization, according to the brand. The new release will include a number of features, but one notable highlight is the introduction of a shortcut button for Private Browsing mode that you can pin to your desktop. This is a feature intended for easy access to the feature that is typically found within the triple bar icon at the upper right corner of the browser or when right-clicking the Firefox icon on the Windows taskbar with a mouse or trackpad. While it might not be extremely tedious, this feature takes out some extra steps for those who wish to take advantage.
The Hill

Google to give users options to choose how ads are personalized

Google users will be able to choose if they want to see more or fewer ads based on specific categories and decide what personal data is used to target ads to them, the tech giant announced Thursday. The new control settings are part of Google’s “My Ad Center,” which will...

