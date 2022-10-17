Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
The Last Kmart Shopping Center in Lansing
The Cedar Street Kmart opened on November 12, 1970 and had a good run – approximately 47 years by the time it closed in March 2017. It didn't stay empty for long, though... it was all revamped inside and turned into a storage facility. If someone blindfolded you and dropped you inside, you'd never know it was once a Kmart.
Jackson’s “Mansion Row” of the Early 1900s
An MLive article referred to this area as “a tree-lined street that the affluent and influential finance and industry leaders called home.” That street was West Main, now known as West Michigan Avenue. Driving down that street section you’ll still see some of the old original mansions, some in all their glory, some modified, some not there anymore.
Bob Saget’s Last Film Was Made By A Michigan Man; Debuts This Week In Austin Film Festival
We sadly lost Bob Saget in early January after what has now been confirmed as head trauma - likely hitting his head before going to bed after a comedy performance in Florida. At the time, Saget was on a Stand-Up Comedy Tour that had stops all across the country, including Michigan.
Are You Allowed to Adopt a Black Cat Around Halloween?
Depending where you look, you may have a hard time adopting a black cat in the weeks leading up to Halloween. For decades, some animal rights activists have voiced concerns that allowing the adoption of black cats during October could subject the animals to cruel treatment. In Lansing, it's not...
Watch This Talented Artist Paint a Mural in Ypsilanti in Under a Minute
Cory Schneider is an up-and-coming Michigan artist who is becoming known for her artwork and unique murals. The Ypsilanti resident just completed her biggest project to date, a 40 by 20-foot mural on the side of a building located in her hometown. As an added bonus, Schneider documented the completion...
Amazing 2022 Silver Bells In The City Will Be Epic
Prior to moving to Lansing I knew it was the holiday season because of my calendar. Nowadays I know the holidays are here because of Silver Bells in the City. Silver Bells started in 1984 and has grown to be the parade and festival we know today. I've created some...
This Michigan Town Is The #2 Worst In America To Raise Kids
Although I was born in the Chicagoland area, my home is Michigan. I grew up in southwest Michigan and moved to Lansing in '96. I was fortunate and am grateful for my scenario growing up, we had a great community and a safe learning environment at school. Sadly, not all...
Is Grand Rapids a Friendly, Neighborly City? Survey Says Yes!
This past month, September, a new survey was released on the quest to find the most Neighborly and friendly cities in America. Neighbor.com unveiled its list of America’s 25 most neighborly cities, ranked by examining residents’ charitable giving, generosity, happiness, and well-being. Also, the study found that 42.5%...
How Close Can Roadside Signs Be In MI To Roads & Intersections
Do you have a for sale, yard sale, or a political sign in your yard? If you do, did you know that there are rules on how close to the road or an intersection those can be?. Have you had a yard sale, put up a for-sale sign, have political signs in your yard, or offered some sort of services like selling wood or a lemonade?
Irene Bronner Who Helped Create The World’s Largest Christmas Store Has Passed Away
Irene Bronner, who opened Bronner's Christmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth, the world's largest Christmas store, with her husband in 1951, passed away on Sunday, October 16th at the age of 95. Her husband Wally passed away back in 2008. Life Before Working At Bronner's Christmas Wonderland. Before Irene joined Bronner's Christmas...
Did a Bear Get Locked in a Car in West Michigan?
When you see things about your neighborhood on social media, you always have to wonder if it is true or not. Such was the case on Sunday, October 16th, when various posts on social media that told the story of a person who called police about an incident with their car. When police arrived, "they found the vehicle locked with a bear inside." The posts also included several pictures of a very trashed interior of a car and a picture of a black bear standing in someone's yard.
Kelly Ripa Spotted in Ann Arbor Supporting U of M Wrestling Championship
Kelly Ripa was in full sports mom mode at the Big House this past weekend. Sporting blue & maize, the talk show host was beaming with pride for a really cool reason. Ripa along with her husband Mark Consuelos when on hand to celebrate their youngest son Joaquin along with the rest of the university's wrestling team's 2022 Big Ten championship. The team was honored during last Saturday's football game at Michigan the Big House against Penn State. The team received their championship rings in front of a full "house" as fans and parents looked on.
Is Grand Rapids a Presidential Visit Kind of City? Sometimes!
This is a fun bit of history because Grand Rapids has historically been one of Michigan's leaders in attracting politicians running for national office and bringing their campaigns here. But, what happens after they're elected? Do they come back?. Of course, we are so proud to be the home of...
The Taunting Between Michigan State And U of M Fans Has Begun
In the words of fabled U of M historian John Bacon: "The only thing more annoying than a week of juvenile taunting between Michigan and Michigan State fans? Two weeks of it." MSU's Weird Tweet Opened Round One Of The Annual 'Taunt Bowl'. The Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry is...
100.7 WITL
Lansing, MI
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0