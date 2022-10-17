ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

The Last Kmart Shopping Center in Lansing

The Cedar Street Kmart opened on November 12, 1970 and had a good run – approximately 47 years by the time it closed in March 2017. It didn't stay empty for long, though... it was all revamped inside and turned into a storage facility. If someone blindfolded you and dropped you inside, you'd never know it was once a Kmart.
LANSING, MI
Jackson’s “Mansion Row” of the Early 1900s

An MLive article referred to this area as “a tree-lined street that the affluent and influential finance and industry leaders called home.” That street was West Main, now known as West Michigan Avenue. Driving down that street section you’ll still see some of the old original mansions, some in all their glory, some modified, some not there anymore.
JACKSON, MI
Are You Allowed to Adopt a Black Cat Around Halloween?

Depending where you look, you may have a hard time adopting a black cat in the weeks leading up to Halloween. For decades, some animal rights activists have voiced concerns that allowing the adoption of black cats during October could subject the animals to cruel treatment. In Lansing, it's not...
Amazing 2022 Silver Bells In The City Will Be Epic

Prior to moving to Lansing I knew it was the holiday season because of my calendar. Nowadays I know the holidays are here because of Silver Bells in the City. Silver Bells started in 1984 and has grown to be the parade and festival we know today. I've created some...
LANSING, MI
Is Grand Rapids a Friendly, Neighborly City? Survey Says Yes!

This past month, September, a new survey was released on the quest to find the most Neighborly and friendly cities in America. Neighbor.com unveiled its list of America’s 25 most neighborly cities, ranked by examining residents’ charitable giving, generosity, happiness, and well-being. Also, the study found that 42.5%...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
How Close Can Roadside Signs Be In MI To Roads & Intersections

Do you have a for sale, yard sale, or a political sign in your yard? If you do, did you know that there are rules on how close to the road or an intersection those can be?. Have you had a yard sale, put up a for-sale sign, have political signs in your yard, or offered some sort of services like selling wood or a lemonade?
MICHIGAN STATE
Did a Bear Get Locked in a Car in West Michigan?

When you see things about your neighborhood on social media, you always have to wonder if it is true or not. Such was the case on Sunday, October 16th, when various posts on social media that told the story of a person who called police about an incident with their car. When police arrived, "they found the vehicle locked with a bear inside." The posts also included several pictures of a very trashed interior of a car and a picture of a black bear standing in someone's yard.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kelly Ripa Spotted in Ann Arbor Supporting U of M Wrestling Championship

Kelly Ripa was in full sports mom mode at the Big House this past weekend. Sporting blue & maize, the talk show host was beaming with pride for a really cool reason. Ripa along with her husband Mark Consuelos when on hand to celebrate their youngest son Joaquin along with the rest of the university's wrestling team's 2022 Big Ten championship. The team was honored during last Saturday's football game at Michigan the Big House against Penn State. The team received their championship rings in front of a full "house" as fans and parents looked on.
ANN ARBOR, MI
