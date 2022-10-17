ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, SC

Soda City Biz WIRE

Wingard’s Market Announces the Dates of their Holiday Soiree

Lexington, SC – Wingard’s Market will host their Holiday Soiree and Open House on Friday, November 4th from 9 AM to 6 PM and Saturday, November 5th from 9 AM – 5 PM. The festive holiday event will feature Faithful Foods, Sour and Salt Bakery, Creative Energy Candles, along with other vendors. Holiday inspired Cocktails and Charcuterie will be served in the afternoon; plus several specials and giveaways during the event. For more details visit our Facebook and Instagram page.
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

'Pumpkin Smash' underway at Riverbanks Zoo

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Not only do we like pumpkins and pumpkin flavored things, so do the animals at Riverbanks Zoo. This fall treat benefits otters, lions, gorillas, meerkats and other animals. These smooth, ribbed, deep orange squash are sweet treats and actually nutritious. Greg Peccie is the mammal curator at Riverbanks Zoo.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Owners of local landmark eatery to receive statewide honor

Brian and Kelly Glynn, owners of local landmark Village Idiot Pizza, will be inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame in November. The husband-and-wife team met at Village Idiot in their 20s while working in the original restaurant in Five Points and purchased the enterprise together in 2003. They...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

UofSC announces parking options for Saturday’s game, due to State Fair

Gamecock Club members with seasonal reserved parking in the Lexington Medical Center (LMC) Fair Park will not have access to their pre-assigned parking location for the South Carolina versus Texas A&M football game on Saturday, due to the South Carolina State Fair. According to the UofSC Athletics Department, Fairgrounds parking...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

New restaurant coming to old Yesterdays location in Five Points

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Yesterdays is gone and now a new brunch chain is moving into the iconic Five Points location. Ruby Sunshine, a Louisiana-based restaurant chain specializing in brunch, will be opening at 2024 Devine St. sometime during the summer of 2023. A representative from the company says a formal announcement will be made soon but did confirm reports that is the site of Columbia's first location. There is a Ruby Sunshine in at 171 E Bay St in downtown Charleston and plans for another restaurant later this quarter at 835 Savannah Hwy in the Avondale neighborhood in Charleston.
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Craig Morgan Coming to the Midlands

Award winning, TV personality, chart-topping, country music singer-songwriter, Craig Morgan, is bringing the party to Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College (HT@ MTC). In town for one night only, put on your boots and get ready for some toe tapping classics such as “Redneck Yacht Club”, “International Harvester”, and “That’s What I Love About Sunday”.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Pet of the Week: Taffy & Enrique!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Meet Taffy & Enrique! These 5-month-old bonded kitties are located at Pawmetto Lifeline and are looking for their ‘furever home!’. Shelter staff says these two are quite the dynamic duo! Due to an infection, Taffy had to have both of her eyes removed, and Enrique has taken the role as her seeing-eye cat! Taffy’s disability has not slowed her down though; she loves to play and explore. Enrique is the ultimate cuddle cat!
COLUMBIA, SC
matadornetwork.com

Where To Stay, Eat, and Play in Columbia, South Carolina, in 2022

Columbia is an essential stop for understanding the history and ethos of South Carolina. Halfway between Charleston on the coast and Greenville in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Columbia is home to one of the South’s largest university systems, the University of South Carolina. But Soda City’s charms extend well beyond tailgating Gamecocks football games and hitting up rowdy college bars.
COLUMBIA, SC
kool1027.com

Middle School Football Tonight

In middle school football action tonight the Lugoff Elgin Leopards are looking to remain undefeated as they host Fairfield Central at Lugoff Elgin Stadium kickoff is set for 5:30. The Camden Middle School War Eagles will host the Stover Tigers at the Spring Sports Complex right across the street from Camden High School kickoff is set for 6pm.
CAMDEN, SC
cityofflorence.com

City of Florence Hiring Event Scheduled on Thursday, October 20, 2022

FLORENCE, SC – The City of Florence will hold a City-Wide Hiring Event on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 9:00am – 2:00pm at Pearl Moore Gymnasium, 500 Barnes Street, Florence, S.C. 29501. All departments will be represented at the event with staff members from various work areas available to provide information and answer questions for attendees.
FLORENCE, SC
coladaily.com

Oscar Mayer's 'Winermobile' to visit local grocery stores in the Midlands

Hot dog lovers, get ready as the Oscar Mayer Winermobile will make its way across the Midlands. Oscar Mayer officials recently announced that the 27 ft long Winermobile is scheduled to arrive in the Midlands Sunday and Monday. Attendees can expect a picture with the Wienermobile, a free Wiener Whistle and memories.
LEXINGTON, SC
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

Gas and Supply ribbon cutting

On Friday, October 14, the Greater Cayce West Columbia Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Gas and Supply located at 1148 Walter Price Rd. in Cayce. The industrial welding and compressed gas supplier has more than 50 stores nationwide and invited the public to their opening. Vendors were on hand a BBQ food truck provided nourishment.
CAYCE, SC

