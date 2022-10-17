Read full article on original website
coladaily.com
Oktoberfest returns to Lexington bringing free German food, music, and fun
Lexington-based company Pine Press Printing is giving back to the community by hosting Oktoberfest. The free event will take place Friday from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at 120 and 142 Ellis Avenue, located across the street from the Lexington post office. Lori Moroz, the owner of Pine Press Printing, said...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Wingard’s Market Announces the Dates of their Holiday Soiree
Lexington, SC – Wingard’s Market will host their Holiday Soiree and Open House on Friday, November 4th from 9 AM to 6 PM and Saturday, November 5th from 9 AM – 5 PM. The festive holiday event will feature Faithful Foods, Sour and Salt Bakery, Creative Energy Candles, along with other vendors. Holiday inspired Cocktails and Charcuterie will be served in the afternoon; plus several specials and giveaways during the event. For more details visit our Facebook and Instagram page.
WLTX.com
"The meal was amazing": Sharing God's Love BBQ fundraiser in Irmo
IRMO, S.C. — Lexington County residents gathered together Tuesday to eat BBQ for a good cause, Sharing God's Love, a non-profit in Irmo. This fundraiser is really giving them a leg up. BBQ, baked beans and hushpuppies were just a few of the lunch items at this seven year tradition fundraiser.
'Pumpkin Smash' underway at Riverbanks Zoo
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Not only do we like pumpkins and pumpkin flavored things, so do the animals at Riverbanks Zoo. This fall treat benefits otters, lions, gorillas, meerkats and other animals. These smooth, ribbed, deep orange squash are sweet treats and actually nutritious. Greg Peccie is the mammal curator at Riverbanks Zoo.
columbiabusinessreport.com
Owners of local landmark eatery to receive statewide honor
Brian and Kelly Glynn, owners of local landmark Village Idiot Pizza, will be inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame in November. The husband-and-wife team met at Village Idiot in their 20s while working in the original restaurant in Five Points and purchased the enterprise together in 2003. They...
Lexington woman earns four blue ribbons for her quilts in South Carolina State Fair craft contests
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Women from a local Lexington quilting group are set up at the South Carolina State Fair teaching visitors how to quilt and members are doing live sewing demonstrations. "I thought, 'Well, I'll just go see what it's about," Morse remembers. "And then I got hooked." Now,...
Free compost giveaway Saturday, Oct. 22, in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There may be a nip in the air, but there's always work to be done in the garden. Whether you are amending a winter garden or prepping and area for the spring, the City of Columbia has what you need -- for free -- to help make your garden grow better.
coladaily.com
UofSC announces parking options for Saturday’s game, due to State Fair
Gamecock Club members with seasonal reserved parking in the Lexington Medical Center (LMC) Fair Park will not have access to their pre-assigned parking location for the South Carolina versus Texas A&M football game on Saturday, due to the South Carolina State Fair. According to the UofSC Athletics Department, Fairgrounds parking...
The City of Camden is remembering a local Bishop and planning to engrave his memory forever
CAMDEN, S.C. — The Camden community is mourning the loss of Bishop Thomas C. Bell, who passed away on September 27th. "A lover of God first and foremost, and a lover of people," is how Pamela Jones, described Bishop Bell. Jones worked alongside Bell since 1996 and says the...
New restaurant coming to old Yesterdays location in Five Points
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Yesterdays is gone and now a new brunch chain is moving into the iconic Five Points location. Ruby Sunshine, a Louisiana-based restaurant chain specializing in brunch, will be opening at 2024 Devine St. sometime during the summer of 2023. A representative from the company says a formal announcement will be made soon but did confirm reports that is the site of Columbia's first location. There is a Ruby Sunshine in at 171 E Bay St in downtown Charleston and plans for another restaurant later this quarter at 835 Savannah Hwy in the Avondale neighborhood in Charleston.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Craig Morgan Coming to the Midlands
Award winning, TV personality, chart-topping, country music singer-songwriter, Craig Morgan, is bringing the party to Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College (HT@ MTC). In town for one night only, put on your boots and get ready for some toe tapping classics such as “Redneck Yacht Club”, “International Harvester”, and “That’s What I Love About Sunday”.
abccolumbia.com
Pet of the Week: Taffy & Enrique!
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Meet Taffy & Enrique! These 5-month-old bonded kitties are located at Pawmetto Lifeline and are looking for their ‘furever home!’. Shelter staff says these two are quite the dynamic duo! Due to an infection, Taffy had to have both of her eyes removed, and Enrique has taken the role as her seeing-eye cat! Taffy’s disability has not slowed her down though; she loves to play and explore. Enrique is the ultimate cuddle cat!
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia accepting applications for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Keeper Scholarships
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Nominations are being accepted for the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Keeper Scholarship Awards. The scholarship is awarded to applicants who display unselfish service, political empowerment, and social responsibility, amongst other criteria. To be eligible for this reward, applicants must be age 18 or younger...
abccolumbia.com
Kids & teens learn the ropes to avoid trouble through the Boxing B4 Bars program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One program is looking to teach your kids and teenagers the art of boxing to try and keep them out of trouble with the law. The Boxing B4 Bars program is being held at the Warrior Warehouse at 7230 Middle Street in Columbia. Curtis spoke...
matadornetwork.com
Where To Stay, Eat, and Play in Columbia, South Carolina, in 2022
Columbia is an essential stop for understanding the history and ethos of South Carolina. Halfway between Charleston on the coast and Greenville in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Columbia is home to one of the South’s largest university systems, the University of South Carolina. But Soda City’s charms extend well beyond tailgating Gamecocks football games and hitting up rowdy college bars.
Housing, a park, and more businesses are planned to hopefully take the place of the current Richland Mall
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday night, the Richland County Council voted to approve tax incentives on the Richland Mall property to offset the cost of redevelopment for developers interested in buying pieces of the mall. Councilman Paul Livingston says he believes this is the right move for the county.
kool1027.com
Middle School Football Tonight
In middle school football action tonight the Lugoff Elgin Leopards are looking to remain undefeated as they host Fairfield Central at Lugoff Elgin Stadium kickoff is set for 5:30. The Camden Middle School War Eagles will host the Stover Tigers at the Spring Sports Complex right across the street from Camden High School kickoff is set for 6pm.
cityofflorence.com
City of Florence Hiring Event Scheduled on Thursday, October 20, 2022
FLORENCE, SC – The City of Florence will hold a City-Wide Hiring Event on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 9:00am – 2:00pm at Pearl Moore Gymnasium, 500 Barnes Street, Florence, S.C. 29501. All departments will be represented at the event with staff members from various work areas available to provide information and answer questions for attendees.
coladaily.com
Oscar Mayer's 'Winermobile' to visit local grocery stores in the Midlands
Hot dog lovers, get ready as the Oscar Mayer Winermobile will make its way across the Midlands. Oscar Mayer officials recently announced that the 27 ft long Winermobile is scheduled to arrive in the Midlands Sunday and Monday. Attendees can expect a picture with the Wienermobile, a free Wiener Whistle and memories.
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com
Gas and Supply ribbon cutting
On Friday, October 14, the Greater Cayce West Columbia Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Gas and Supply located at 1148 Walter Price Rd. in Cayce. The industrial welding and compressed gas supplier has more than 50 stores nationwide and invited the public to their opening. Vendors were on hand a BBQ food truck provided nourishment.
