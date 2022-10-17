Read full article on original website
wlds.com
JFD Respond to Compactor Fire at Jacksonville Industrial Complex Thursday Morning
The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a call of a fire a an industrial complex this morning. At 7:23 this morning, a call came into West Central Joint Dispatch of a structure fire at UGL located at 550 Capitol Way in Jacksonville. While en route to the scene, fire department...
wlds.com
Semi Hauling Motor Oil Burns on I-72
Sangamon County area fire departments were called out to a semi tractor trailer fire on Interstate 72 in western Sangamon County early this morning. According to an Illinois State Police report, at 12:24AM, troopers were dispatched to a semi engulfed in flames on Interstate 72 at milepost 87 about 5 miles east of New Berlin.
wlds.com
One Person Injured in Old State Road Rollover Crash on Friday
Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on Old State Road late Friday that resulted in one man being airlifted to an area hospital. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports today that a 2014 Ford SUV driven by 42 year old Hank A. Davidson of Jacksonville was traveling westbound on Old State Road at approximately 9PM Friday when the vehicle veered off the pavement to the right and collided with the ditch and culvert on the north side of the roadway near Wallbaum Lane.
wlds.com
South Elementary Briefly Put on Soft Lockdown Monday Morning
Principal Tim Chipman explained the situation to parents over voicemail. “This morning, due to an argument between two adults near but not on the school grounds, South School was notified by the South Jacksonville Police Department to move into lockdown status. From approximately 9:00 to 9:20 am was on soft lockdown.
advantagenews.com
Crash kills one, detours traffic for hours
A fatal crash in West Alton on Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of one man, injured three others, and forced drivers to find alternate routes into Illinois for several hours. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports a driver ran a red light at Highway 67 northbound at Richard Drive and struck a pickup truck driven by 82-year-old George Redenius of Staunton, who later died of his injuries.
Rookie officer recognized for arrests, gun seizure
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A rookie Springfield Police officer was recently recognized by his superiors for his actions during a traffic stop just days into his experience of solo patrol. Officials said that Officer Orr stopped a car that was squealing its tires and as he approached, he saw someone inside the car with their […]
recordpatriot.com
Police beat for Wednesday, Oct. 19
• A 16-year-old girl was cited on a charge of disorderly conduct after being accused of causing a disturbance at Garrison Alternative School, 936 W. Michigan Ave., about 11:10 a.m. Monday. • A girl was cited on a charge of disorderly conduct at 9:44 a.m. Monday after police said she...
1470 WMBD
Nine arrested, one wanted, in Fulton County meth investigation
CANTON, Ill. – Authorities in Fulton County say they’ve arrested nine people and are looking for a tenth following what they called a months-long methamphetamine investigation in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriffs Department says all but one of the people arrested lives in Canton, all of the...
Coroner identifies two victims in deadly Route 4 crash
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people died in a late-night crash on Friday. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the individuals. They are 17-year-old Kyanna Givens of Virden and 31-year-old Francisco Cortes of Beardstown. Police said the two-vehicle collision happened south of Chatham on Illinois State Route 4. Both individuals were pronounced dead […]
newschannel20.com
2 construction workers killed, trooper injured in Scott's Law violations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Illinois State Police trooper was injured and two construction workers are dead after two Scott's Law violations on Tuesday. The incidents happened less than an hour apart. Illinois State Police (ISP) officials say the first happened around 7:25 a.m. near US Route 45 and...
City of Springfield hosting hazardous waste collection
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Springfield have a chance to dispose of their hazardous household waste this weekend thanks to a collection event being hosted by the City of Springfield. The collection event is taking place at the Illinois State Fairgrounds on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. However, there are limitations to […]
wlds.com
Ptacek Proposes Small Section of East Morton Moves To Washington From Overcrowded South
One small pocket of students along Jacksonville’s east end may be at a new school next year. Jacksonville School District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek says that South Elementary is becoming overcrowded and students from that district need to shift elsewhere to alleviate the burden: “The main goal of looking at the boundaries once again is to look at the high numbers at South and Washington low numbers, even since we implemented the new boundaries in the Fall 2018. There’s been a drastic change in the numbers since then. I analyzed multiple different ways we could address both of those issues. That area of Rolling Acres and Green Acres across the street on [East] Morton was an area in question about whether to send those kids to South or Washington even back when we originally re-did the boundaries. That seems to be the easiest transition, both transportation-wise, geographic-wise. I also think with there being a brand new school at Washington, I think that could be an attractive thing for those families. They would also be going to a school with lower class sizes.”
wlds.com
Identities Released in Fatal Crash on Illinois Route 4
The Illinois State Police has released more information about a crash that killed two people on Illinois Route 4 late Friday night. The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office has also released the identities of the two decedents. Illinois State Police reports indicate that a 2016 white Dodge Journey SUV driven...
wmay.com
City of Springfield Announces Halloween Trick-or-Treating Times
Springfield, Illinois – The City of Springfield announced Halloween trick-or-treating hours for the city. Trick-or-treating will be from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022. Residents who wish to greet trick-or-treaters may do so by turning on their porch lights. Homes without their porch lights...
newschannel20.com
Person attacked with a bat during fight in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A fight that started between two people escalated into a group brawl that left one man injured after he was struck by someone with a bat. The disagreement started at 3:05 p.m. on Friday when the two people were driving in the 1300 Block of East North Grand, according to the Springfield Police Department.
recordpatriot.com
Police beat for Saturday, Oct. 15
The following are being sought on arrest warrants, according to various sheriff’s departments. The addresses listed are the last known addresses provided by the warrants and may be outdated. • William L. Nelson, 46, address unknown, is being sought on a warrant accusing him of failing to appear in...
wmay.com
Aldermen Give Green Light To Another Springfield Cannabis Dispensary
Springfield could soon have another recreational marijuana dispensary. Aldermen this week approved a zoning change that would clear the way for Maribis to open a dispensary at 2451 Denver Drive. The zoning was approved after the property owner transferred a portion of the property to an adjacent owner… so that the land where the dispensary will sit is more than 15-hundred feet away from a nearby church.
wlds.com
March of Dimes Report: Eight West Central Illinois Counties Designated As Maternity Care Deserts
The March of Dimes has classified a number of West Central Illinois counties as a maternity care desert. A county is classified as a maternity care desert if there were no hospitals providing obstetric care, no birth centers, no obstetrician/gynecologist and no certified nurse midwives. Calhoun, Pike, Scott, Brown, Cass,...
wlds.com
Wilson Murder Trial Set for December
A Jacksonville man facing first-degree murder charges in Morgan County Court will soon have his case heard by a jury. The trial date has been set for 39-year-old Joshua E. Wilson who is accused of the murder of 26-year-old Malcolm V. Fitts of Chicago. Prosecutors allege that in the early morning hours of February 28th, of last year, Wilson shot Fitts in the 800 block of Hoagland Boulevard.
wlds.com
Two Individuals Involved in January Armed Robbery Sentenced to IDOC on Other Charges
Two co-defendants from an armed robbery in Rolling Acres trailer court from January were sentenced on separate charges in Morgan County Court yesterday. 25 year old Lillian D. Gaines of the 700 block of East Chambers Street admitted to a petition to revoke probation from an August 10, 2021 conviction on possession of methamphetamine. The petition says that Gaines was party to an armed robbery that occurred in the 1000 block of East Morton Avenue on January 18th involving others in ordered to take over $500 cash from an individual at gunpoint. The petition also says Gaines failed to report to probation twice. She was sentenced to 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, up to 1 year of mandatory supervised release, and had all original fines, fees, and court costs from the August 2021 case re-imposed. She was given credit for 17 days served in the Morgan County Jail, an aggravated robbery charge was dropped per the plea.
