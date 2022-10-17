Read full article on original website
Seriously? There’s NO WAY This is New York’s Most Popular Halloween Movie
New "research" has revealed the most popular Halloween movies by state, and we have to admit, it's left us scratching our heads over New York's selection. The website Wishlisted first published the findings, getting their data from both Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends. And you'll have to excuse me, but I'm skeptical of their findings. I have no proof, mind you, that these results have been fudged with, but one thing that immediately jumps out at me is the lack of repeat titles.
Ralphie Returns in First ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Teaser
Almost 40 years later, it’s time for another Christmas Story. Technically there has already been two sequels to the 1983 cult classic A Christmas Story. In 1994, Bob Clark, the director of the original Christmas Story, made the movie My Summer Story, with Kieran Culkin in the role of Ralphie. Then in 2012, there was a direct-to-video sequel called A Christmas Story 2, made with a different cast and totally ignoring the events of My Summer Story. That film starred Braeden Lemasters as a slightly older Ralphie during yet another mishap-filled Christmas holiday.
The Best Pumpkin Carving Kits on Amazon
As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases. Some of my favorite Halloween memories are scooping out a pumpkin and carving a cute face for the perfect Jack-o’-Lantern – with a parent’s supervision, of course. Pumpkin carving is here to stay, and nowadays there are a lot of pumpkin carving kits that make it easier than ever before. Some of them don’t even need knives! Take a look at this list of pumpkin carving kits I’ve put together and prepare your perfect Jack-o’-Lantern for Halloween.
Apparently Cookie Monster Has A Real Name?
I grew up watching Sesame Street. The show helped teach me to read. Then I had kids of my own and watched hours and hours of the show with them. My oldest daughter’s favorite was Elmo, but she also really loved Cookie Monster. So we had multiple Cookie Monster toys and stuffed animals in the house for years. We’d read Cookie Monster books, and I’d read them in a Cookie Monster voice.
Everything New on Disney+ in November
Disney+ has settled into this space where some months you get a lot of stuff, and some months, well, maybe there’s a couple of new things. November is definitely one of the a lot of stuff months. There’s the premiere of Disenchanted, the long-awaited sequel to the live-action fairy...
23-Year-Old Single Man Advertises Himself on Billboard in Hopes of Getting Date
Looking for love is rarely easy. While some people hit the dating apps to find a match, others check their horoscopes, hoping to see a sign in the stars. Hoping to gain the attention of other single rubberneckers looking for love, one 23-year-old man decided to try something new by advertising himself on a massive roadside billboard instead.
