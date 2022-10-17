[WATCH] Blue Bell brings back four holiday flavor favorites; KiX Country’s Rebecca Young tries Peppermint Bark

Read full article on original website
Related
birminghamchristian.com
Celebrating 40 Years: The Family Story Behind Christmas Village Festival
For 40 years, Christmas Village Festival has been a staple shopping experience for the city of Birmingham and beyond. It all started in 1982. Lisa Fullilove’s father, Wayne Dees, was in direct mail marketing and wanted to diversify. “He got with his silent partner and came up with something new. They traveled around the southern states to get vendors and produced the show,” Fullilove says. In the first few years, they would have a variety of live entertainment to draw more vendors and shoppers to the show. “That’s how they built the business,” she explains.
The Daily South
Meet Britt Rentschler, The Alabama Native Taking The Independent Film Scene By Storm
Britt Rentschler is one of the lucky ones. She found her calling at a young age, fourth grade to be exact. While she was growing up in Birmingham, Alabama, Rentschler couldn't wait until fourth grade. Every year at Grantswood Elementary, Melanie Palmeri's fourth grade language arts class produced a big Disney musical. Rentschler told Southern Living all about how when it was finally her turn, Ms. Palmeri had selected Aladdin for that year's production.
birminghamtimes.com
‘I was madly in love with her…loved everything about her and asked would she be my wife’
“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
Bham Now
BREAKING: Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe—home of the famous 24 karat gold-dusted wings—is under new ownership + considering relocation
Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe is under new ownership after being open for a little over 6 months. Keep reading to find out what this means for the popular chicken shop. Founder of Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe, Lauryn England, opened the restaurant in March earlier this year and Birmingham went crazy. 100+ people attended on opening day and have been continuing to love it since. So, who is the new owner + what does this mean for Lady E’s?
Bham Now
5 things you’ll love about Barktoberfest—Oct. 30
Puppies in costumes, tasty food and the chance to shop local while supporting an amazing cause. No, you’re not dreaming. Barktoberfest is back, Sunday, October 30 at Helena Amphitheater Park and we have the scoop on five things you’ll love at this special event. Read on for all you need to know.
Andalusia Star News
Lowery, Kelley set December wedding
Mr. and Mrs. Russell Wiggins of Andalusia and Mr. and Mrs. Brian Lowery of Mountain Brook, Alabama, announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Riley Grace Lowery, to Mason Wayne Kelley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ashley Kelley of Andalusia. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Mr. Ralph and Mrs....
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Alabama
If you've been looking for a juicy burger, fries, and a shake to satisfy your cravings, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain has just opened another new location in Alabama that can do just that. Read on to learn more.
Bham Now
Marty’s Trussville to open by end of October with new mind-blowing menu creation
Love Marty’s GM and PM? Then get ready for Marty’s Trussville (MTV)—opening soon on Gadsden Highway. Keep reading for what to expect, a sneak peek at the menu and some iconic artifacts from Trussville’s past. From PM to GM to MTV. MTV is the third location...
‘It’s ridiculous’: Birmingham resident frustrated by overgrown ‘wilderness’ next door
CBS42 is “Your Voice, Your Station,” where viewers call in with concerns about what’s going on in their neighborhoods, and the CBS42 news team works to find answers. BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Yvonne Ball called in feeling frustrated about an overgrown property next to her home. She said the unmaintained lot was covered in weeds, […]
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, Alabama
It's the Halloween season! What can be better than listening to scary stories? Listening to the stories that happened not too far away and realizing you may have a chance to see ghosts or witness some other paranormal activities! That is if you believe in those.
Black Bears in Alabama Class in Anniston
Anniston, AL – On Saturday, October 22nd from 11:00 to 11:30 am come join the Anniston Museums and Gardens for this fun and informative class. The black bear population in Alabama is growing! Join Beth Sewell, Outdoor and Environmental Educator from the Canyon Center JSU Field School, for a fun and informative program all about the American Black Bear (Ursus americanus). This program will focus on typical behaviors, adaptation, common myths, and stereotypes. This program is included with daily admission and free for members. Home to the Anniston Museum of Natural History, Berman Museum, and Longleaf Botanical Gardens, a wide array of worldly artifacts and wild creatures awaits. Visiting AM&G allows you to Explore Your World without needing a passport!
wvtm13.com
I-20 exit closure Thursday in Birmingham for road lighting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Transportation says it needs to temporarily close an exit on I-20 East on Thursday for roadway lighting activities. They plan to close Exit 130-B to U.S. Highway 11, or 1st Avenue North on October 20, starting at 9 a.m. They expect the exit will reopen by 11 a.m. the same day.
Proposed $50 million Carraway amphitheater would replace Oak Mountain’s: What it might look like
The proposed $50 million, 9,000-seat amphitheater that would anchor The Star at Uptown, the $300-million mixed-use development on the former Carraway Hospital campus in North Birmingham, would replace Oak Mountain Amphitheater in Pelham, according to a document outlining the proposal. The Carraway project is called “the only tier 1 amphitheater...
Vestavia Hills firefighter loses McCalla home to fire
MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — The McCalla Area Fire District responded to the home of a fellow firefighter from Vestavia Hills early Wednesday morning. Now, Vestavia Hills Firefighter Jonathan Vickery and his family are picking up the pieces after the fire took everything from them but the clothes on their backs. “It really started to impact us […]
speakinoutweeklynews.net
5-year-old Birmingham boy found at bottom of hotel pool has died
A boy found unresponsive in the indoor pool at a Birmingham hotel has died. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the boy as Jamir Ali-Shabazz-Hawkins. He was 5 and lived in Birmingham. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to Embassy Suites on Woodcrest Place, which is off Red...
Alabama man documenting journey of being ‘homeless on purpose’
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rain, shine and even near freezing temperatures are not stopping Eric Overstreet from fulfilling his goal of living “homeless on purpose.” Overstreet has lived under a bridge on I-65 Service Road since Oct. 1 in an attempt to understand the perspective of someone who is homeless and determine what resources are […]
Record lows set overnight in 3 Alabama cities: What to expect today
It was another record-setting cold night in Alabama. The National Weather Service said several cities had record lows early this morning as an arctic airmass continues to dominate Alabama’s weather pattern. The weather service said that three Alabama cities added to the record books today and another tied its...
Bham Now
One of Alabama’s most powerful women’s networks is on the move—how you can be part of the action
Working women, this one’s for you. For over 20 years now, Momentum Leaders has been working to develop women’s leadership in The Magic City, and now they’ve expanded statewide. We talked to five leaders about the difference Momentum makes, and we’ve got all the details for how you can get involved.
Birmingham is starving itself to death
This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
wbrc.com
Major crash causing heavy delays on I-65 SB just before Oxmoor Rd.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash is blocking the right lane just before the Oxmoor Rd. exit on I-65 NB. Traffic is backed up for miles. Please use an alternate route. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Comments / 1