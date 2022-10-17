[WATCH] Blue Bell brings back four holiday flavor favorites; KiX Country’s Rebecca Young tries Peppermint Bark

For 40 years, Christmas Village Festival has been a staple shopping experience for the city of Birmingham and beyond. It all started in 1982. Lisa Fullilove’s father, Wayne Dees, was in direct mail marketing and wanted to diversify. “He got with his silent partner and came up with something new. They traveled around the southern states to get vendors and produced the show,” Fullilove says. In the first few years, they would have a variety of live entertainment to draw more vendors and shoppers to the show. “That’s how they built the business,” she explains.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO