Read full article on original website
Related
Walmart, CVS, Walgreens start selling over-the-counter hearing aids: What to know
Retailers started selling over-the-counter hearing aids nationwide this week, giving Americans with perceived mild-to-moderate hearing impairments better access to products.
The Best Hearing Aids Of 2022
Did you know that 1 out of every 3 adults 65 to 74 years old have hearing loss, and those numbers only increase as we age? If you’re one of the millions of Americans experiencing hearing loss, hearing aids can greatly impact day-to-day life by improving hearing and reducing many of the frustrations that come with hearing loss. The best hearing aids can improve hearing in loud social environments, amplify sounds, minimize background noise, and soothe tinnitus symptoms. With more hearing aids on the market than ever before, you might be wondering: How can I find the best device for...
New York Post
Walmart is now offering affordable OTC hearing aids
Did you know that an estimated 30 million Americans suffer from some form of hearing loss? Walmart does. The odds are that you, or someone you know, are affected by hearing difficulties. As of today, an affordable solution is available from an unexpected source. Walmart now offers over-the-counter (OTC) hearing...
msn.com
Hearing Aid Prices Set To Plummet After FDA Allows Over-the-Counter Sales
Hearing aids for people with mild-to-moderate hearing loss will be available over the counter without a prescription or an appointment for the first time starting Monday, a move the Food and Drug Administration estimates could save consumers $3,000 per pair of hearing aids. The FDA has finalized a rule allowing...
Popculture
Potato Chips Recalled
The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
5 Home Items You Should Never, Ever Buy At Walmart
Walmart has gained a reputation for being a one-stop shop for everything for the home. However, there are some home items you should never, ever buy there.
Major store to shut branches after thefts as Home Depot & Best Buy announce huge store policy change to stop thieves
A SPATE of thefts has forced a major retailer to close dozens of its branches while others are exploring ways how to tackle shoplifting. Bosses at the drugstore company Rite Aid have admitted that offenses have risen and it has seen a $5million increase in “shrinkage” year on year.
Popculture
Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination
Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
Get High In Just Two Minutes: Could This Be The Fastest-Acting Weed Edible In The World?
SEED Edibles, a cannabis-focused research and development company recently released data demonstrating the effect of its two-minute fast-acting cannabis edible: The Seed FastTab. High In Two Minutes?. According to the company's data, the SEED Edibles’ Seed FastTab works within two minutes in a repeatable and consistent manner. If so, this...
How Many Grams Are In An Eighth Of Weed - And Other Useful Cannabis Conversions
Similar to asking a flight attendant for a glass of alcohol, purchasing cannabis can be awkward when you don't know how to ask for the right amount for your purposes. If you've managed to reach adulthood unscathed by social anxiety, feel free to skip this article and make your way to a licensed dispensary where a budtender can walk you through the rest.
Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer
Hand sanitizer is the kind of product many people still carry with them, as the pandemic is far from over. It’s a quick and effective way to clean your hands when you don’t have immediate access to soap and water. But hand sanitizers can be dangerous if they contain potentially harmful substances. After a hand sanitizer recall in April caused by methanol and benzene contamination, we now have an action involving an Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer that might contain benzene.
A Pennsylvania diner has been ordered to hand $1.35 million to workers after it used tips to pay wages
A Pennsylvania diner has been ordered to pay its staff $1.35 million after it used a portion of servers' tips to pay bussers' wages in a string of labor law violations. The Department of Labor ruled that Empire Diner, in Landsdowne, would have to pay back wages and damages to 107 servers at the restaurant.
SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?
SNAP gives eligible low-income households extra food-purchasing assistance to supplement food budgets. Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered at the state level, SNAP benefits...
Drug recall: These supplements are secretly hiding erectile dysfunction drugs
Wonder Pill is the latest dietary supplement subject to a recall after testing found the medicine contains an undeclared erectile dysfunction drug. The drug in question is tadalafil, an ingredient that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. Tadalafil, the generic name for Cialis, is part of a family of drugs called phosphodiesterase (PDE-5) inhibitors. The drug can interact with other medications that customers might take to treat heart illness, leading to potentially fatal side effects.
These Items May Be Hard To Find In Grocery Stores This Fall— Customers, Take Note
There are many factors currently causing higher prices and smaller amounts of supplies in US stores and elsewhere— from issues with supply chains to the ongoing war in Ukraine. As reported by CNET, the following items may be hit with “shrinkflation” this fall:. Food and Condiments:. Beer...
I’m a Walmart employee – pets aren’t allowed in stores, but this is how people get away with it
A WALMART employee has shared the interesting way customers bypass the no pets policy at the superstore. The worker shared the rude way some people are maneuvering the system to bring their pets into the store. TikTok user Heather S. works at Walmart, and shares a way many people are...
Another cheese recall: 13 more cheeses you need to throw out now
Cheese fans who purchased Zerto Fontal products from Whole Foods Market or Old Europe Brie and Camembert products from various other markets should be aware of two separate recall actions. The Whole Foods Market cheese recall involves products that might contain undeclared eggs, an allergen that can trigger adverse reactions.
Walgreens, CVS pharmacists are withholding medications for people post-Roe. What you need to know.
If you’re a person who could become pregnant, a pharmacist at Walgreens or CVS could refuse to fill your prescription if the medication could harm a pregnancy.
Pfizer's Covid drug Paxlovid - which was used to treat Biden - can cause deadly blood clots, study warns
Pfizer’s flagship Covid drug can have dangerous interactions with common medications, a review has found. Paxlovid gained emergency use authorization in the US in December last year as an antiviral drug to treat mild to moderate Covid in high-risk patients. It has been given to millions of vulnerable Americans...
I work in tech – don’t even try to steal from Walmart or Target self checkout, people don’t realize they’re watching you
A TECH worker has claimed that major retailers are watching your every move while you shop and urged customers to not even think about stealing from self-checkout. TikToker demystifiyingtech warned against theft at Walmart and Target claiming that cameras and "entire teams" are collecting evidence that could be used to send you to jail.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
188K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0