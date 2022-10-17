Mr. Thomas Melton Tucker, age 80 of Dublin, Georgia passed away at his home, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday morning, October 19, 2022. Born in Washington, DC he was the only child born to the late Thomas Frederick Tucker and Mary Louise Davis Tucker. He grew up in the suburbs of Washington, DC and was a graduate of LaPlata High School in LaPlata, MD. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1964 where he served honorably until retiring from active duty in 1984 at Fort McPherson, Georgia. During his military career, he served in Vietnam and upon returning home was assigned to the Pentagon. There he met his future wife, Treutlen County native and Army soldier, Caroline Manning. They would marry on December 14, 1967. Mr. Tucker transferred into recruiting and was assigned to many various duty stations achieving the rank of Master Sergeant. After military service Mr. Tucker pursued his passion of automobiles by working for several car dealerships throughout the nation where he eventually retired from Dorman Dodge in Sandersville, GA.

DUBLIN, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO