wgxa.tv
Woman indicted for August shooting death of ex-boyfriend in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman has been indicted in Bibb County Superior Court in connection to the murder of her ex-boyfriend. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 45-year-old Deondra Fitchett was killed in Macon in the early morning hours of August 14, 2022, during what investigators call a domestic dispute. Within hours of his death, 27-year-old Tashanie Negron was arrested and charged with the murder of Fitchett. His daughter says Negron was her father's ex-girlfriend.
wgxa.tv
Person stabbed at mental healthcare home in Southwest Macon
UPDATE: 5:18 P.M. -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirms that a person was stabbed at a mental health care home on Dorset Drive. The victim has refused treatment and the suspect is being charged with aggravated assault. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- WGXA crews are at an active scene...
BET
Ga. Prosecutors Say Death Of Brianna Grier, Who Fell Out Of Patrol Car, Was Not A Crime
A Georgia district attorney declined to charge officers in the death of Brianna Marie Grier, saying her death in July was a tragedy but not a crime. The Union-Recorder of Milledgeville reported on Monday (Oct. 17) that Ocmulgee County Judicial Circuit District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale III arrived at that conclusion after reviewing a police use of force report by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
wgxa.tv
UPDATE: Byron domestic violence shooter and victim identified
BYRON, Ga. (WGXA) -- New information has been released about a domestic dispute turned violent from the Houston County Sheriff's Office. On Monday, Houston County Deputies responded to a call about domestic violence at a home on White Road in Byron, where they learned that Honey JoAnne Cole had fired multiple shots at Allen Lee Nichols as he was trying to leave in his vehicle.
GBI: 24-year-old man arrested and charged with murder in East Dublin shooting
EAST DUBLIN, Ga. — A Dublin man has been arrested for felony murder after a shooting early Sunday morning at party in East Dublin left one man dead. 24-year-old Cordeveon King was shot and killed at 427 St. Charles Drive just before 4 a.m. on Sunday, according to a release from the GBI.
wgxa.tv
BSO: Missing Macon woman found 'safe and sound'
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- 24-year-old Lori Burlison has been found "safe and sound," according to Bibb County Deputies. Burlison went missing on October 7th and was gone for 12 days when deputies called on the public for help. Her family has been notified of her whereabouts and wellbeing.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 15-year-old girl last seen Monday
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Jamelia Jaye Weprekdob, 15, was last seen Monday in Jones County. She is described as 5 feet 10 and 240 pounds. If you have any information...
wgxa.tv
Gun found in student's backpack at Warner Robins High
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Houston County School District has issued a callout to parents of Warner Robins High School students to inform them that a firearm was found in a student's backpack. Warner Robins High School Principal Chris McCook contacted parents saying that the gun was found during...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mr. Thomas Melton Tucker, Dublin
Mr. Thomas Melton Tucker, age 80 of Dublin, Georgia passed away at his home, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday morning, October 19, 2022. Born in Washington, DC he was the only child born to the late Thomas Frederick Tucker and Mary Louise Davis Tucker. He grew up in the suburbs of Washington, DC and was a graduate of LaPlata High School in LaPlata, MD. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1964 where he served honorably until retiring from active duty in 1984 at Fort McPherson, Georgia. During his military career, he served in Vietnam and upon returning home was assigned to the Pentagon. There he met his future wife, Treutlen County native and Army soldier, Caroline Manning. They would marry on December 14, 1967. Mr. Tucker transferred into recruiting and was assigned to many various duty stations achieving the rank of Master Sergeant. After military service Mr. Tucker pursued his passion of automobiles by working for several car dealerships throughout the nation where he eventually retired from Dorman Dodge in Sandersville, GA.
wgxa.tv
UPDATE: Suspicious death in Warner Robins ruled as suicide
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- New information has come to light in a death investigation on Todd Circle in Warner Robins. Last week, 60-year-old Tim Hopkins was found dead with a gunshot wound in his home. The death was treated as suspicious and Mr. Hopkins' body was sent to the GBI Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.
Co-owner of several Georgia restaurants, bars pleads guilty to tax evasion
STATESBORO, Ga. — A co-owner of several bars and restaurants pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges months after his brother was sentenced for the same crime. Trey Britt tried to evade taxes owed to the Internal Revenue Service connected to the bars and restaurant that he owns near Georgia college campuses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Georgia high school student found with gun, caught after foot chase
BIBB COUNTY, Ga — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office caught a student they suspected of having brought a gun to school on Monday. Metal detectors caught the student with a gun as he entered Elam Alexander Academy at Southwest High School in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
wgxa.tv
GBI: Fight at Laurens County party between two men turns violent leading to man's death
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An arrest has been made in a weekend murder in Laurens County. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a fight broke out between two men at a party late Saturday night at a home on St. Charles Drive in East Dublin. Investigators say during that fight, 25-year-old Nicholas Parks, of Dublin, shot 24-year-old Cordeveon King, also of Dublin. King died on the scene.
Georgia man faces 15 years in prison for allegedly stealing over $100K in disability benefits
MACON, Ga. — A Macon man has been convicted of collecting thousands of dollars’ worth of disability benefits while running a cleaning company, according to the Department of Justice. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Demetris Hill, 54, was convicted of one count of...
wgxa.tv
Georgia school bus driver witnesses shooting while taking students back to school
MACON — Monroe County officials confirmed that a Monroe County bus driver witnessed a shooting while taking students back to Mary Persons High School. The students were being transported from the Hutchings College & Career Academy and Central Georgia Technical College in Macon when the shooting occurred. According to...
12-year-old girl shot in leg on Newberg Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a 12-year-old girl was shot in the leg Wednesday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the girl was hit in the leg by a bullet off Newberg Avenue. She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in...
Macon 13-year-old dies after crashing motorcycle into truck on Napier Avenue
MACON, Ga. — A Macon teenager whose motorcycle collided with a truck Monday night has died. That's according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. He identified the victim as 13-year-old Markez Taylor. Jones says Taylor died around 5:15 Tuesday afternoon at Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta. The sheriff's office...
Milledgeville bar and restaurant owner pleads guilty to tax evasion
STATESBORO, Ga. — Editor's note: Video and photo are from 2017 raid of Milledgeville bar. A Milledgeville bar and restaurant owner pled guilty to tax evasion and is now awaiting sentencing. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Southern District of Georgia, Eugene R. Britt...
wgxa.tv
Geico lays of dozens of employees in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- GEICO has laid off around one percent of its associates in Macon, citing customer and business priorities as the catalyst for the decision. The company provided a statement that reads, "In areas where we have to reorganize based on changing business needs, we will offer associates positions in other departments when available. We care about our associates and work hard with them to find other opportunities while adapting to current business realities."
