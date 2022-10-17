Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
UC Berkeley Water Polo discovers their secret weapon thousands of miles away
BERKELEY, Calif. - UC Berkeley has one of the most successful colligate water polo programs in the country. The university has won 15 national championships, their latest came just last season. This year, the team is on a quest to win another. But, their secret weapon isn't much of a...
berkeleyside.org
Todos opens in Oakland with ‘modern Mexican’ menu
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
KTVU FOX 2
The Great Shake Out
Thursday marks the day for International Shakeout Day. In honor of the event, Jessica Feil of OFD's Emergency Management Services explains the City of Oakland will host the "Great Oakland Shakeout", an event to teach preparedness in case of an earthquake.
KTVU FOX 2
Huge fireworks display catches Bay Area off guard
Many in the Bay Area were puzzled by loud thunder-like noises Wednesday night. Turns out, it was a film production crew on Treasure Island putting on a firework show. And officials said, it could happen again Thursday night.
Early Polynesian / Australasian / South Indian settlement identified at Farallon Islands, Point Reyes, and San Francisco Bay area, California, in Coast Miwok and Ohlone traditional territories
News Release Stephen D. Janes, M.A., Ph.D.Lou-Anne Fauteck Makes-Marks, M.F.A., M.A., Ph.D. Ancient, megalithic structures at Point Reyes, California, traditional Coast Miwok territory, have been found to be part of an ancient mortuary complex, with spirit paths to the Farallon Islands and ...
These Bay Area cities saw record-breaking heat Wednesday
It hit 90 degrees in San Francisco on Wednesday, tying the old record set in 1913.
KTVU FOX 2
Surprise firework show puzzles the Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO - Bay Area residents took to social media Wednesday night wondering about all the mysterious booms they were hearing. Explosions, lightning, or fireworks in October? Turns out, it was a film production crew putting on a show at Treasure Island. "These fireworks freaked out about 500,000 people last...
Daily Californian
Side effects of being a freshman at UC Berkeley
Dodging the frenzy of flyers thrown at us as we scurry through Sproul on our way to our first class, emerging through the coveted Sather Gate, confidently aware that we are now officially “UC Berkeley” students, is when we may naively believe that all our issues are resolved. After surviving the pressure-cooker of high school and making it to an elite institution, we can’t help but pat ourselves on the back.
Mountain lion spotted in East Bay hills
A mountain lion was spotted taking a early-morning stroll through a neighborhood in Hayward, and it was caught on camera by a Ring camera in the area.
SFist
Big Ol’ Earthquake Drill ‘The Great ShakeOut’ Happening Thursday Morning
Your Thursday morning BART commute may have been disrupted for a noble cause, as the biggest earthquake drill of the year, the Great ShakeOut, is happening across California and the whole world. BART riders may encounter a curious delay Thursday morning, but don’t worry, this is only a test of...
KTVU FOX 2
Gas stoves in California leak cancer-causing chemicals, study finds
OAKLAND, Calif. - A new study found that gas stoves in California houses are leaking the cancer-causing chemical, benzene; moderate levels were found in Bay Area homes. The study, conducted by PSE Healthy Energy, screened for more than 70 different compounds. Benzene was found the most, though some levels were higher than others.
San Jose: The most expensive major U.S. city for monthly bills
San Jose residents pay more each month for common household bills than residents of any other major U.S. city, according to a new report. Seattle-based bill management company doxoInsights analyzed the 10 most common monthly bills paid by people living in the 50 largest U.S. cities based on the number of households. San Jose is the most expensive, edging out New York City, Boston and San Francisco.
KTVU FOX 2
UC Berkeley hires private security to patrol area around dorms at night
University of California Berkeley has hired a private security vendor to staff guards outside three of the campus dorm complexes. A university spokesperson said three guards from Treeline Security started working on Friday.
Where San Francisco pizza chef Tony Gemignani grabs a slice in the Bay Area
When the chef isn't slinging dough at his restaurant, he ventures to his favorite pizzerias.
San Francisco hits 90 degrees, tying with same-day record
Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, with inland highs in the mid-80s to low 90s.
VIDEO: Student punches teacher during fight at Redwood High School in Marin County
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Redwood High School student was seen punching a teacher on Thursday, according to video obtained by KRON4. The video (above) shows the student throwing two left-hand punches that landed on the teacher’s face. Once the punches landed on the teacher’s face, the teacher put the student in a headlock […]
This is the highest-rated fast-food chain in SF: study
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — You’ve seen the lines; you’ve had to stand and wait in them. When was the last time you walked into an empty In-N-Out? That’s likely because the SoCal-based burger chain is the top-rated fast food in San Francisco, according to a study by CashNetUSA released earlier this month. On the other […]
KTVU FOX 2
New Funding for SJSU's Wildfire Interdisciplinary Research Center
This week Rep. Zoe Lofgren announced $2.7M in federal funding for three local projects aimed at improving the environment and addressing the impacts of climate change . San Jose State University's Wildfire Interdisciplinary Research Center is receiving $1.15M of the funds, KTVU's Alex Savidge and Heather Holmes spoke with WIRC Director Craig Clements about how the money will be used.
luxury-houses.net
Brand New One of A Kind Home with Designer Finishes in Belmont California hits The Market for $5.695 Million
2280 Ralston Ave, Belmont, California is a brand-new contemporary masterpiece exudes meticulous attention to detail, exemplary craftsmanship, and designer finishes throughout. This Home in Belmont offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2280 Ralston Avenue, please contact Jim Arbeed (Phone: 650-558-4248) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
