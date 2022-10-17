ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
berkeleyside.org

Todos opens in Oakland with ‘modern Mexican’ menu

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

The Great Shake Out

Thursday marks the day for International Shakeout Day. In honor of the event, Jessica Feil of OFD's Emergency Management Services explains the City of Oakland will host the "Great Oakland Shakeout", an event to teach preparedness in case of an earthquake.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Huge fireworks display catches Bay Area off guard

Many in the Bay Area were puzzled by loud thunder-like noises Wednesday night. Turns out, it was a film production crew on Treasure Island putting on a firework show. And officials said, it could happen again Thursday night.
Indian Country Today

Early Polynesian / Australasian / South Indian settlement identified at Farallon Islands, Point Reyes, and San Francisco Bay area, California, in Coast Miwok and Ohlone traditional territories

News Release Stephen D. Janes, M.A., Ph.D.Lou-Anne Fauteck Makes-Marks, M.F.A., M.A., Ph.D.  Ancient, megalithic structures at Point Reyes, California, traditional Coast Miwok territory, have been found to be part of an ancient mortuary complex, with spirit paths to the Farallon Islands and ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Surprise firework show puzzles the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO - Bay Area residents took to social media Wednesday night wondering about all the mysterious booms they were hearing. Explosions, lightning, or fireworks in October? Turns out, it was a film production crew putting on a show at Treasure Island. "These fireworks freaked out about 500,000 people last...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Californian

Side effects of being a freshman at UC Berkeley

Dodging the frenzy of flyers thrown at us as we scurry through Sproul on our way to our first class, emerging through the coveted Sather Gate, confidently aware that we are now officially “UC Berkeley” students, is when we may naively believe that all our issues are resolved. After surviving the pressure-cooker of high school and making it to an elite institution, we can’t help but pat ourselves on the back.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Gas stoves in California leak cancer-causing chemicals, study finds

OAKLAND, Calif. - A new study found that gas stoves in California houses are leaking the cancer-causing chemical, benzene; moderate levels were found in Bay Area homes. The study, conducted by PSE Healthy Energy, screened for more than 70 different compounds. Benzene was found the most, though some levels were higher than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San José Spotlight

San Jose: The most expensive major U.S. city for monthly bills

San Jose residents pay more each month for common household bills than residents of any other major U.S. city, according to a new report. Seattle-based bill management company doxoInsights analyzed the 10 most common monthly bills paid by people living in the 50 largest U.S. cities based on the number of households. San Jose is the most expensive, edging out New York City, Boston and San Francisco.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

This is the highest-rated fast-food chain in SF: study

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — You’ve seen the lines; you’ve had to stand and wait in them. When was the last time you walked into an empty In-N-Out? That’s likely because the SoCal-based burger chain is the top-rated fast food in San Francisco, according to a study by CashNetUSA released earlier this month. On the other […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

New Funding for SJSU's Wildfire Interdisciplinary Research Center

This week Rep. Zoe Lofgren announced $2.7M in federal funding for three local projects aimed at improving the environment and addressing the impacts of climate change . San Jose State University's Wildfire Interdisciplinary Research Center is receiving $1.15M of the funds, KTVU's Alex Savidge and Heather Holmes spoke with WIRC Director Craig Clements about how the money will be used.
SAN JOSE, CA
luxury-houses.net

Brand New One of A Kind Home with Designer Finishes in Belmont California hits The Market for $5.695 Million

2280 Ralston Ave, Belmont, California is a brand-new contemporary masterpiece exudes meticulous attention to detail, exemplary craftsmanship, and designer finishes throughout. This Home in Belmont offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2280 Ralston Avenue, please contact Jim Arbeed (Phone: 650-558-4248) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.

Comments / 0

Community Policy