Ocean City Today
What manufacturing workers make in Maryland
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Maryland using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Multiple Children’s Hospitals Are At Or Near Capacity Across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia
Children’s National Hospital is among local pediatric hospitals operating at or near capacity due to viral respiratory infections. A spokesperson tells DCist/WAMU that the volume at the hospital is changing hour to hour, but expects to be at or near capacity “into the near future.”. Inova’s children’s hospital...
mocoshow.com
8 of the Top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) Elementary Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo, According to Latest Niche Rankings
Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, recently published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. According to the rankings, 8 of the top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) public elementary schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Stone Mill Elementary School (North Potomac) earning the top spot. All MoCo schools ranked in the top 25 are listed below.
Ocean City Today
Features of Maryland WholeHome Program
(Oct. 21, 2022) The Department of Housing and Community Development in Maryland (DHCD) offers a program called the Maryland WholeHome Program which can help homeowners make valuable repairs and enhancements to their home to help lower monthly utility bills and improve quality of life. Maryland WholeHome grants and loans can...
Wbaltv.com
National Premium beer brewing in Maryland for first time since 1996
National Premium is once again brewing its beer in Maryland for the first time since 1996. Heavy Seas Brewing is now manufacturing the beer with its original recipe. For decades, National Premium, National Bohemian and Colt 45 were brewed in Baltimore's Highlandtown neighborhood. Then, the brewery moved to Halethorpe before it was discontinued in 1996 and then moved to Delaware in 2011.
Maryland's Smith Island Cake Claimed To Be 'Gateway To Obesity' In New Study
Maryland's Smith Island Cake has been named as a ‘gateway food to obesity', according to a new study released by DrugGenius.com. A survey of over 3,000 respondents found that almost 1 in 3 Marylanders admit to eating just one sweet treat that triggers them into a spell of unhealthy eating, with the Maryland State Dessert being a big culprit, DrugGenius.com continues.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Governor Hogan and Maryland Stadium Authority Break Ground on New Downtown Hagerstown Ballpark
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan and the Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) today broke ground on a new Multi-Use and Sports Facility in the heart of downtown Hagerstown. The stadium—a project long sought by local leaders—will serve as the home of a new professional baseball team in the Atlantic League as well as other sports, cultural, and community events.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland's new Emmett Till Alert System issues its first alert at 'severe' level
ODENTON, Md. — Maryland's new Emmett Till Alert System released a "severe" warning Sunday night that involves threats of possible violence against Black child care centers. Providing more information at a news conference Monday afternoon, African American leaders sounded an alarm intended to heighten awareness and increase vigilance in Maryland and across the country.
Maryland lawmakers secure funds to cover cost of COVID-19 tests for public school students and staff
BALTIMORE -- The Democratic members of Maryland's congressional delegation have banded together to secure $67 million in federal emergency funding for the state's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, according to congressional staff.The money will be used to pay for more than 1.3 million in COVID-19 tests, which were administered to Maryland public school students and staff between July 20, 2021, and May 31, 2022, congressional staff said.Democrat Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen along with Democrat Reps. Steny Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony Brown, Jamie Raskin, and David Trone banded together to secure the funding.The Maryland lawmakers have been petitioning the Trump and Biden administrations to waive the standard 25% non-federal cost share of Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance during the pandemic, congressional staff said.That assistance is now 100% covered by the federal government, according to congressional staff.Lawmakers say the testing of school students and staff in 2021 and 2022 was critical in curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.To date, Maryland has received more than $260 million in pandemic relief from federal agency, congressional staff said.
weaa.org
This Massive Flea Market in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the great deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something to find there for everyone.
Washingtonian.com
Flu-Like Viruses Are Surging in DC
Viral illnesses similar to the flu are on the rise in DC, according to the CDC. The public health agency’s weekly influenza surveillance map reports that influenza-like illness activity is “very high” in the District, although Virginia and Maryland are still seeing low to moderate cases. Still,...
WJLA
Feeling crabby? Recreational weed hits the ballot in Maryland; polls show strong support
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Recreational use of marijuana is already legal in Virginia and the District -- whether it happens in Maryland is now up to the voters. The question will be posed on the second page of the ballot this November in the form of "Question 4." The question: do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis for those 21 and over on or after July 1st 2023?
7 Maryland billionaires among the 400 richest in the nation, Forbes says
BALTIMORE -- Seven Marylanders landed on Forbes ranking of the 400 wealthiest people in America, with two sports team owners leading the pack. All of the locals on the list are white men who are over 55 years old, with the oldest of them nearing 100. With net worths of $6.4 billion, Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti and Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner are tied at #143 on the list. Bisciotti co-founded Allegis Group in 1983 with his cousin. According to Forbes, the company is now the largest staffing firm in the country, with $12.3 billion in yearly revenue. Bisciotti, 62, bought the Ravens...
Online, word of mouth grass-roots effort emerges to oppose legalizing cannabis
Protect Maryland Kids wants Marylanders to vote ‘no’ on Question 4, the statewide ballot question legalizing recreational cannabis use. The post Online, word of mouth grass-roots effort emerges to oppose legalizing cannabis appeared first on Maryland Matters.
All Four Of Maryland’s HBCUs Among Top 15 Best Universities To Attend In The State
Two HBCUs were among the top 10 of best schools in Maryland. The post All Four Of Maryland’s HBCUs Among Top 15 Best Universities To Attend In The State appeared first on 92 Q.
WUSA
A dozen animals rescued from defunct Maryland zoo by San Diego's only accredited big cat and bear sanctuary
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. — A total of 65 animals were rescued and relocated from a Maryland zoo this past weekend as part of a legal settlement with PETA that forced the zoo to close and allowed the organization to rescue "survivors of chronic neglect." The operation took five days...
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Maryland Thrift Shops
- There are many unique items at Maryland thrift stores. Often, these shops also accept donations. Find out where the thrift stores in your area are located and their hours of operation. Then, take a trip to check out their great items. You may even be able to find a great deal on an item you have been wanting.
Lierman supporters push back as Washington Post calls Glassman a ‘traditional Republican’
Lierman favored in race, but Glassman receives endorsement he says represents a ‘great boost’ for his campaign. The post Lierman supporters push back as Washington Post calls Glassman a ‘traditional Republican’ appeared first on Maryland Matters.
