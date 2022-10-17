ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache Junction, AZ

Cactus Canyon Junior High School students to perform 'A Christmas Story' Dec. 15-16

Mesa Independent
Mesa Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xT4NL_0icWpr9z00

The Cactus Canyon Junior High School drama department is scheduled to perform the popular comedic play, “A Christmas Story,” at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 and 16 at Apache Junction High School Performing Arts Center, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students, according to a release.

Santa will be in the lobby before the show from 5 to 6 p.m. and children are invited to have a picture taken with St. Nick at that time.

The play, set in Ohio in the early 1940s, is based on the classic movie “A Christmas Story” from 1983.

The community is invited to attend the play and help support the CCJH drama students. Members of the club not only perform, but also help with costume making and set design. Drama education helps students develop their self-confidence and social skills, improve verbal and non-verbal communication skills, increase concentration, encourage teamwork and collaboration, build friendships and increase students’ empathy.

Cactus Canyon Junior High School, which is in the Apache Junction Unified School District, emphasizes a well-rounded education where academics, sports and extracurricular activities allow students to grow scholastically, physically and emotionally. CCJH students can get a head start on funding their college education by signing up for Pinal Promise in junior high. The program offers a tuition-free education at Central Arizona College for those who fulfill the requirements and graduate from participating high schools in Pinal County such as Apache Junction High School, the release states.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
East Valley Tribune

Mesa Cemetery tour tickets available now

The Mesa Historical Museum is offering folks a chance to mix Halloween and history. The annual tour of the city’s historic cemetery will be held 8-10 a.m. next Saturday, Oct. 22, and tickets are on sale at the museum’s website, mesahistoricalmuseum.com or by emailing info@mesamuseum.org. Mayor John Giles...
MESA, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

8 Arizona Farmer’s Markets to Visit This Fall

Farmer’s markets provide the perfect opportunity to connect with community members, admire creations from local artisans, purchase fresh produce and indulge in a number of unique homemade goodies and treats courtesy of local vendors. Best of all, they allow you to support small businesses in a fun, energetic environment. Here are eight of the best farmer’s markets in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Valley chef wins Food Network's 'Chopped' challenge

MESA, Ariz. — A mystery basket of ingredients wasn't enough to stump one Valley chef in the latest episode of Food Network's "Chopped." Roberto Centeno of the Espiritu restaurant, located in downtown Mesa, recently appeared on the long-running cooking competition and managed to outperform three other chefs to win the difficult culinary challenge.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect tased by DPS troopers on the Loop 202 in the East Valley

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was tased by DPS Troopers on Loop 202 near Mesa Drive on Thursday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to reports of a crash involving a car that hit a brick retaining wall on Loop 202 just before 8 a.m. When troopers arrived, they found no one inside the car, but as investigators worked the scene, a man, who has not yet been identified, came up to them, walking quickly from the overpass.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of exposing himself, groping residents of 55+ age community near Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested after investigators said he exposed himself and inappropriately touched several residents of Leisure World, a 55+ gated community near Mesa. On April 11, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they received a few reports from people who said 72-year-old John “Jack” Grefe inappropriately hugged and groped them, exposed himself or made unwanted sexual comments in the neighborhood near Power Road and Southern Avenue. Grefe lived in the community and would fix golf carts for free.
MESA, AZ
Phoenix New Times

'A Lot of Souls Here.' The Haunted History of a Legendary Phoenix Steakhouse

A piano that seems to play itself. Lights flickering without reason. Visions of a woman in 1940s formal wear strolling about, vanishing as suddenly as she appears. The Stockyards’ eerie tales are just as much a part of the 75-year-old historic Phoenix steakhouse’s character as are its aged corn-fed steaks. The stories, along with personal experiences, are something the staff knows well.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Blowing dust rolls through the Maricopa area

MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Parts of Pinal County were hit with blowing dust on Wednesday morning, causing a bit of a travel headache for commuters and travelers between Phoenix and Maricopa. According to the National Weather Service, the warning was issued just after 11 a.m. for areas west of...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Mesa man details double ballot mishap

A Mesa couple was confused after they received multiple ballots at their home to vote in the Nov. 8 election. The Racowskys wanted to make sure their vote counted in this pivotal election, so when they were looking at their names on multiple ballots, they were concerned something was wrong.
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Graycor completes massive Metro East Valley Commerce Center

On behalf of Metro Commercial Properties, leading national design-build contractor Graycor Construction Company has delivered the final industrial buildings at Metro East Valley Commerce Center in Mesa, Arizona. Designated as Phases III and IV, the delivery totals five buildings and marks the completion of the 11-building, 1.1 million-square-foot Class A industrial project – one of the largest master planned commerce parks in Phoenix’s Southeast Valley.
MESA, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and whenever your go out, you end up ordering steak, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that you should absolutely visit the next time you feel like dining out, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona father saves 12-year-old girl after she was struck by lightning

PHOENIX - A 12-year-old Arizona girl who survived a lightning strike is expected to be released from the hospital on Monday. Dr. Kevin Foster, a surgeon at Valleywise Health, said the girl was playing outside on Oct. 15 in the West Valley when she was either hit by lightning or a strike occurred right next to her.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is coming to Tempe

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, based in Northbrook, IL, announced that it will officially make Tempe home to its eighth location in the Phoenix area. The famous deep dish pizzeria is slated to open its newest location in late fall 2022, currently under construction, at 27 South McClintock Drive in Tempe, AZ. The new space is located in Tempe Marketplace in a free standing retail building, adjacent to Barrio Queen and The Keg Steakhouse, near the corner of South McClintock Drive and East Rio Salado Pkwy. It’s located along the Salt River near the interchange of Loop 101 and 202 in the heart of the Valley.
TEMPE, AZ
theshelbyreport.com

Sprouts Farmers Market Announces Two Grand Openings

Phoenix, Arizona-based Sprouts Farmers Market has announced the grand openings of two locations in Tucson, Arizona, and Palmdale, California. The Tucson location will open its newest store Oct. 28 at 4800 S. Landing Way, hosting free samples, kids games and live music. The first 200 shoppers will also receive a reusable goodie bag filled with product samples from featured brands. The Tucson community can see locally produced products on shelves, including fresh fruits and vegetables from Martori Farms, Pacific Organic and Pinto Creek Ranches.
TUCSON, AZ
Mesa Independent

Mesa Independent

Mesa, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

A community news source serving the city of Mesa outside of Phoenix, focusing on the city, the government, school and local neighbors.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/mesa-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy