Cactus Canyon Junior High School students to perform 'A Christmas Story' Dec. 15-16

The Cactus Canyon Junior High School drama department is scheduled to perform the popular comedic play, “A Christmas Story,” at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 and 16 at Apache Junction High School Performing Arts Center, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students, according to a release.

Santa will be in the lobby before the show from 5 to 6 p.m. and children are invited to have a picture taken with St. Nick at that time.

The play, set in Ohio in the early 1940s, is based on the classic movie “A Christmas Story” from 1983.

The community is invited to attend the play and help support the CCJH drama students. Members of the club not only perform, but also help with costume making and set design. Drama education helps students develop their self-confidence and social skills, improve verbal and non-verbal communication skills, increase concentration, encourage teamwork and collaboration, build friendships and increase students’ empathy.

Cactus Canyon Junior High School, which is in the Apache Junction Unified School District, emphasizes a well-rounded education where academics, sports and extracurricular activities allow students to grow scholastically, physically and emotionally. CCJH students can get a head start on funding their college education by signing up for Pinal Promise in junior high. The program offers a tuition-free education at Central Arizona College for those who fulfill the requirements and graduate from participating high schools in Pinal County such as Apache Junction High School, the release states.