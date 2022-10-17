ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach police arrest man in 'unprovoked' stabbings that left 1 dead, 3 wounded

By Noah Goldberg, Gregory Yee
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

Authorities in Long Beach have arrested a man they believe is responsible for a series of stabbings that left one person dead and three others wounded early Monday.

Yohance Sharp, 21, was arrested at 7:11 a.m., according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department jail records.

He was booked on one count of murder and held on $2 million bail, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The first stabbing call came at 5:35 a.m. in the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue, according to authorities. They found a woman who had been stabbed in the upper body. She was taken to a hospital, where she died, police said.

Less than an hour later, around 6:25 a.m., police received another report of a stabbing in the 700 block of Olive Avenue, just a few blocks away. A male victim with stab wounds to his upper body was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Forty minutes later, the department responded to a third stabbing scene, right by the water, at the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and 4th Place. Two men had been stabbed, both in the upper body, police said. One was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the other was treated at the scene.

The three scenes are within a one-minute drive of each other.

Sharp was arrested with a knife at the final scene, police said.

"Detectives later discovered evidence indicating the suspect was responsible for the earlier homicide," police said. "The motive for all attacks remains under investigation. However, detectives believe the stabbings were unprovoked and the suspect and victims did not know each other."

Further information was not available Monday night.

Comments / 0

 

