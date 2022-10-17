ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Shooting spree suspect pleads no contest to felony charges in Jackson County

JACKSON, MI – A man accused in a 2020 shooting spree has pleaded no contest to multiple felony charges. At a court hearing Oct. 18, Samuel Boyer, 25, pleaded nolo contendre -- a Latin term for a “no contest” plea where the accused does not admit any guilt -- to single counts of assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and armed robbery, according to court records. Two additional felony firearm charges were dismissed as a condition of Boyer’s plea.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Man hospitalized after I-94 rear-end crash near Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A rear-end crash with a pickup sent a Jackson County man to the hospital Wednesday, police said. Officers from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety responded to the traffic crash on westbound I-94 near U.S. 127 in Leoni Township, northeast of Jackson, at about 10:35 a.m. Oct. 19.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspects in breaking and entering incident

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Hillsdale County are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying several people and a vehicle. According to authorities, the suspects and the vehicle are wanted in connection with a breaking and entering incident that occurred Wednesday morning. Further details were not revealed...
WILX-TV

Jackson County Sheriff: Collision that hospitalized 3 caused by ignored stop light

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were hospitalized Friday in a Summit Township crash. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of M-60 and Spring Arbor Road. Authorities said a 49-year-old man from Hanover Township failed to stop at the traffic signal and collided with another vehicle that was traveling westbound on Spring Arbor Road.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
thevillagereporter.com

Fulton County Grand Jury Hands Down Nine Indictments

On October 17, 2022, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging Individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Christopher P. Fetter, age 36, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Theft from a Person in a Protected Class and one...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
wtvbam.com

Angola man arrested on 14 child exploitation counts following lengthy investigation

ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – An Angola man was arrested on Tuesday after police got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to a news release issued by the Angola Police Department, 32-year-old Steven Messer was arrested in the 400 block of Henry Place for an initial charge of 15 level 4 felony counts of child exploitation.
ANGOLA, IN
13abc.com

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Michigan woman was found

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the reported missing 50-year-old woman has been found. The department released an alert around 8:30 p.m. stating that Dana Dietrich was last seen leaving her residence in the 3100 block of Edgevale Drive, Lambertville, on Thursday around 3:15 p.m. According to the report, Dietrich is believed to be wandering in the vicinity of Lambertville.
LAMBERTVILLE, MI
wtvbam.com

Quincy man injured in Hillsdale County crash

ALLEN TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Quincy man was injured Tuesday afternoon when he was involved in a two vehicle crash on U.S. 12 in Hillsdale County’s Allen Township. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says 46-year-old Paul Albert Adair Blossom of Hillsdale was traveling east near Hog Creek Road when he was hit from behind by a vehicle driven by 81-year-old David Carlton Booher of Quincy.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Elderly Dundee woman targeted by scammer almost loses $12K

DUNDEE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 75-year-old Dundee woman was almost scammed out of $12,000 cash from someone claiming to be a Geek Squad representative. The Dundee Police Department said the victim got the call on Tuesday afternoon. The person, claiming to represent Geek Squad, told her she was entitled to a $120.00 refund on her computer.
DUNDEE, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson, MI
