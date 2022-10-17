Read full article on original website
Related
Shooting spree suspect pleads no contest to felony charges in Jackson County
JACKSON, MI – A man accused in a 2020 shooting spree has pleaded no contest to multiple felony charges. At a court hearing Oct. 18, Samuel Boyer, 25, pleaded nolo contendre -- a Latin term for a “no contest” plea where the accused does not admit any guilt -- to single counts of assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and armed robbery, according to court records. Two additional felony firearm charges were dismissed as a condition of Boyer’s plea.
4 guns & meth seized in Ingham County Thursday morning
During the first traffic stop, the deputy seized one handgun and charges will be sought for carrying a concealed weapon, the ICSO said.
Man hospitalized after I-94 rear-end crash near Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A rear-end crash with a pickup sent a Jackson County man to the hospital Wednesday, police said. Officers from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety responded to the traffic crash on westbound I-94 near U.S. 127 in Leoni Township, northeast of Jackson, at about 10:35 a.m. Oct. 19.
WILX-TV
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspects in breaking and entering incident
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Hillsdale County are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying several people and a vehicle. According to authorities, the suspects and the vehicle are wanted in connection with a breaking and entering incident that occurred Wednesday morning. Further details were not revealed...
WILX-TV
Jackson County Sheriff: Collision that hospitalized 3 caused by ignored stop light
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were hospitalized Friday in a Summit Township crash. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of M-60 and Spring Arbor Road. Authorities said a 49-year-old man from Hanover Township failed to stop at the traffic signal and collided with another vehicle that was traveling westbound on Spring Arbor Road.
Swartz Creek woman accused of leaving decomposing dogs in locked room pleads guilty
CORUNNA, MI – A Swartz Creek woman has pleaded guilty after being accused of leaving two decomposing dogs in a locked room at a house she was renting to others in Shiawassee County. Jordan Lee Hoisington on Thursday, Oct. 20, pleaded guilty to one count of animals – killing/torturing....
State police trooper on motorcycle injured in Eaton County crash
EATON COUNTY, MI -- A state police trooper riding a motorcycle was injured in a two vehicle crash in Eaton County, police said. Police said a trooper from the First District Motor Unit was riding a motorcycle south on Canal Road in Delta Township about 4:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20.
Man charged with Danielle Stislicki's murder wants case thrown out over leaked polygraph test
The long-delayed trial of Floyd Galloway – the man accused of killing missing woman Danielle Stislicki – faces a new challenge as the defense tries to have the case thrown out due to a previously leaked polygraph test.
18-year-old charged with attempted murder in Jackson arson
JACKSON, MI -- A Jackson man faces charges of arson and attempted murder related to a house fire that injured two of his relatives and killed their dog Monday morning, officials said. Trenton Ganton, 18, was arraigned Oct. 17 on two counts of assault with intent to murder and a...
‘It was stupid:’ Man said he accidentally shot Right to Life volunteer, 83
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A man told state police he accidentally shot an 83-year-old Right to Life volunteer while trying to knock a clipboard out of her hand with a gun. “It was stupid, from the start,” Richard Harvey, 74, of Lake Odessa, told investigators.
Lansing police need help in solving cold case homicide
The Lansing Police Department needs help solving a 2004 homicide and finding two men with warrants.
thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County Grand Jury Hands Down Nine Indictments
On October 17, 2022, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging Individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Christopher P. Fetter, age 36, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Theft from a Person in a Protected Class and one...
wtvbam.com
Angola man arrested on 14 child exploitation counts following lengthy investigation
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – An Angola man was arrested on Tuesday after police got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to a news release issued by the Angola Police Department, 32-year-old Steven Messer was arrested in the 400 block of Henry Place for an initial charge of 15 level 4 felony counts of child exploitation.
13abc.com
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Michigan woman was found
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the reported missing 50-year-old woman has been found. The department released an alert around 8:30 p.m. stating that Dana Dietrich was last seen leaving her residence in the 3100 block of Edgevale Drive, Lambertville, on Thursday around 3:15 p.m. According to the report, Dietrich is believed to be wandering in the vicinity of Lambertville.
33-Year-Old Joshua Davis Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Jackson County (Jackson County, MI)
According to the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Jackson County on Monday. The crash happened on Northbound US-127 near the Shepherd area.
wtvbam.com
Quincy man injured in Hillsdale County crash
ALLEN TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Quincy man was injured Tuesday afternoon when he was involved in a two vehicle crash on U.S. 12 in Hillsdale County’s Allen Township. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says 46-year-old Paul Albert Adair Blossom of Hillsdale was traveling east near Hog Creek Road when he was hit from behind by a vehicle driven by 81-year-old David Carlton Booher of Quincy.
Jackson man arrested for arson, attempted murder
The suspect's identity has not yet been released by the JPD.
fox2detroit.com
Elderly Dundee woman targeted by scammer almost loses $12K
DUNDEE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 75-year-old Dundee woman was almost scammed out of $12,000 cash from someone claiming to be a Geek Squad representative. The Dundee Police Department said the victim got the call on Tuesday afternoon. The person, claiming to represent Geek Squad, told her she was entitled to a $120.00 refund on her computer.
Relative arrested for suspected arson of family home in Jackson
JACKSON, MI - An 18-year-old was arrested in the suspected arson of his family’s house early Monday in Jackson, police said. Crews responded to the fire at 2:05 a.m., Oct. 17 in the 700 block of Seymour Street in northeast Jackson near Kiwanis Park, according to the Jackson Fire Department.
M-60 crash sends 3 to hospital, including 1 woman with serious injuries
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A 50-year-old Jackson woman suffered serious injuries in a Friday afternoon crash on M-60, police said. Deputies responded at 3:49 p.m., Oct. 15 to reports of a two-vehicle crash on M-60 at Spring Arbor Road in Summit Township, southwest of Jackson, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Jackson Citizen Patriot
Jackson, MI
13K+
Followers
18K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.https://www.mlive.com/jackson/
Comments / 1