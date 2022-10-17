Read full article on original website
Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community for help finding missing 82-year-old manZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Extra security planned for Middleburg High on Friday after threatDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park board opposes revisions to residential parking ordinanceJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
The Casanova Killer : The More Brutal Version of Ted BundyHdogarJacksonville, FL
Orange Park High School football player selected for Under Armour Next All-America GameZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Home invasion robbery reported in 'The Woods' subdivision in broad daylight
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has learned new details about an alleged home invasion robbery that happened Tuesday in 'The Woods', a gated neighborhood near Hodges Boulevard. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says around 9:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a robbery by home invasion and...
News4Jax.com
Man shot at Cassat Avenue gas station following argument, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning at a gas station on the city’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. At a news briefing, Sgt. B.L. Barnes with the JSO Violent Crimes Unit said police responded around 7 a.m. to a shooting at a gas station on Cassat Avenue near Interstate 10. Officers said they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound. Police described his injuries as non-life-threatening.
News4Jax.com
SWAT surrounds Jacksonville house in connection with homicide, man taken into custody
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A SWAT team surrounded a home in Jacksonville on Wednesday morning in connection with a recent homicide and took a man into custody, police said. Jacksonville’s SWAT team responded to a house on West 21st Street near Moncrief Road in the morning. When the Sky 4 helicopter flew over the scene, several armored vehicles and officers in full tactical gear could be seen.
Officials subdue fatal fire in Hilliard, unknown how many dead
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Officials responded to a fatal fire in Nassau County, early on Thursday morning. Crews responded to a structure fire in Hilliard at 2903 Jane Lane. The fire was fatal, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office. It is unknown how many people were killed in the blaze.
News4Jax.com
Teen shot in parking lot of Jacksonville business, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A teen was found with gunshot wounds late Tuesday night in the Arlington area and was taken to a hospital, where he is expected to be OK, Jacksonville police said. According to the Sheriff’s Office, police got two calls about shooting incidents around the same time...
Man charged in weekend officer-involved shooting on Moncrief Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the suspect charged in this past weekend's officer involved shooting. John Henry Ervin, 34, was charged with three counts of attempted murder and a count of possession of a firearm by a Florida felon. A heavy police...
JSO searching for two suspects after burglary in Northwest Jacksonville
Jacksonville FL — On Wednesday, The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released new photos in an investigation into a burglary at a business in Northwest Jacksonville. Police say the suspects forced their way into a business near Lem Turner Road and Armsdale Road and damaged electronics. After the incident, we’re told the two left in the truck in the picture.
Action News Jax
Woman found dead in home, Jacksonville police uncertain if foul play involved
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigated after a woman was found dead inside a home in Northwest Jacksonville. JSO reports they were dispatched around 10:40 a.m. to the 2400 block of Pullman Avenue to assist the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department with a call. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
Action News Jax
JSO: Man injured after argument leads to shooting at local gas station
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an argument at a RaceTrac gas station turned into a shooting. STORY: Clay County residents voice concerns on future county road projects. Sgt. Barns with JSO said that at approximately 7 a.m., officers responded to Cassat Avenue in...
Toddler killed by car after walking away from disabled SUV and onto Florida highway
A 3-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a car while walking on a busy Florida highway on Wednesday night.
Action News Jax
JFRD: 8 patients under age 18 taken to hospital after crash on Jacksonville’s Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a crash on the Westside that left 8 patients under the age of 18 hospitalized. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that at around 2:15 p.m. a Duval County School bus was traveling Eastbound on 103rd Street when it attempted to make a left turn onto Ricker Rd during a green light.
Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz found not guilty on gun charges, avoids possible 30-year sentence
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Noah Williams, the Jacksonville rapper known as Spinabenz, has been found not guilty Thursday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after a four-day trial. The rapper, who performs on the viral song 'Who I Smoke,' stood to face up to 30...
News4Jax.com
JSO investigating woman’s death at Grand Park home near elementary schools
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was found dead in a Grand Park home Wednesday morning by other residents of the house, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO joined the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department around 10:40 a.m. at the house on Pullman Avenue. There are two schools within walking distance of the home — Susie Tolbert Elementary and RV Daniels Elementary. Neither school was placed on lockdown.
Action News Jax
Clay deputies, school police investigating threat to Middleburg High that came in through AirDrop
The Clay County District Schools Police and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a threat against Middleburg High School. CCDSP said in a Facebook post the threat came in through an individual “sharing through AirDrop on Apple’s iOS.”. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Additional...
News4Jax.com
8 Westside High School students, driver hospitalized after bus crash on 103rd Street, officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a major accident involving a school bus Wednesday afternoon on 103rd Street and Ricker Road on Jacksonville’s Westside. According to police, around 2:15 p.m., Bus #329 from Westside High School was headed east on 103rd Street when it...
News4Jax.com
Man says he saw his ‘life flash’ when he was hit by 17-year-old driver fleeing police
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX learned that two more motorists were also hit during last Thursday’s police chase on the Westside that sent a woman to the hospital after a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office squad car crashed into her vehicle. Police did not mention the two other cars that...
News4Jax.com
On same day man found shot to death near Gateway Town Center, Jacksonville police make arrest in case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a man was found shot to death Monday morning in the Brentwood area, police made an arrest in the case later in the day, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the JSO Homicide United, said a police officer was flagged...
News4Jax.com
Woman whose SUV was struck by cruiser that was in pursuit says she suffered broken foot
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman says she was hospitalized after suffering a broken foot when a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cruiser crashed into her SUV during the pursuit of a stolen truck. Kathleen Holt has since been released from the hospital. She currently relies on crutches to get around.
News4Jax.com
State fire marshal’s office says someone purposely ignited explosive device outside family of 5′s Jacksonville home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s a neighborhood crime alert for people living on and around Edison Street in the Lackawanna neighborhood. A family of five is lucky to be alive and still have a home after the state fire marshal said someone purposely ignited an explosive device in their driveway.
Action News Jax
Man arrested in Virginia for 2021 Jacksonville murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that it has arrested a suspect in connection with a 2021 murder. According to JSO, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, officers responded to 3500 Townsend Blvd. and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of Townsend Apartment Homes. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and transported the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
