Iowans See Jump In Insurance Premiums Three Times National Average
Statewide, Iowa — A study finds the average rate of family premiums for health insurance offered by private employers in Iowa has risen significantly. The report from the State Health Access Data Assistance Center at the University of Minnesota found the average premium rate for Iowa families jumped about nine percent from 2020 to 2021, while the national average is only three percent. Robert Hest, a research fellow at the center, says Iowa’s relatively small population may be a factor.
Energy bill program assists during winter heating season
Snow has already fallen in the QCA, and before you know it, the cold will be here to stay, which can mean higher heating bills. But what if you can’t afford the costs of keeping your home warm?. A federally-funded program is available to help during the winter heating...
What manufacturing workers make in Iowa
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Iowa using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Iowa Dept. Of Agriculture Begins Reporting Heating Fuel Prices
Iowa has been somewhat insulated from the recent jumps in fuel prices seen nationwide, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and AAA-Iowa. As of Wednesday, Oct. 19, the cost for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline averaged $3.63 across the state, an eight-cent decrease from last week but 51 cents higher than a year ago. The national average on Wednesday was down seven cents on the week to $3.85 per gallon. Retail diesel prices in Iowa climbed nine cents to a $5.14 per gallon average. Last year, a gallon of diesel averaged just $3.40. Current Iowa prices held below the national average of $5.32 per gallon. The Iowa Department of Agriculture has begun reporting weekly moves in the heating fuels markets with cooler months ahead. Propane was up one cent in Iowa to $1.94 per gallon, while home heating oil prices jumped 13 cents to $4.71 per gallon. Natural gas prices plunged $1.05 at the Henry Hub reporting site to $5.53 per MMbtu.
Were Illinois Residents Just Given A Pass For Raking Their Leaves This Fall?
If you hate raking leaves, this might be the best news you'll hear all day!. When we lived in our old home in Rockford, we had 2 rounds of leaf duty each Fall. The first was raking up all the leaves that fell from our neighbor's trees and blew into our yard. The second round usually came in late November/early December when our own trees finally dropped all their leaves.
Livestock Trailer Hauling Hogs Overturns on Iowa Highway
Iowa farmers have been on the move lately. We have seen more and more farmers begin their 2022 harvest as they bring tractors from field to field, semi’s hauling grain, and trailers hauling livestock. Unfortunately, this means we keep seeing more farm-related road accidents across Iowa. A lot of...
$1M unclaimed lottery ticket purchased in Iowa
A $1 million lottery prize was purchased by someone in Woodbury County in western Iowa marking the third million-dollar prize to be purchased in the state over the last two months.
New meetings planned for carbon capture pipeline through eastern Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The second round of informational meetings about a proposed carbon capture pipeline in eastern Iowa now has set dates and times, according to officials. The Iowa Utilities Board announced the meeting schedule at the request of Wolf Carbon Solutions US, LLC. The meetings are a...
This Week’s Iowa DNR Northwest Iowa Fishing Report
Here is this week’s northwest Iowa Fishing Report from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Lake temperature is in the upper 40s. The water level is 9 inches below crest. There has been a fairly good crappie, bluegill and yellow perch bite recently. Walleye fishing is picking up. Trolling is working fairly well for multiple species. Try fishing under structure or over the top of vegetation. Black Crappie – Good: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow or tube jig and bobber. Bluegill – Fair: Use tube jigs, plastics or other small jigs. Walleye – Fair: Try crawler harnesses, crank baits and minnows. Yellow Perch – Fair: Minnows work well; some sorting may be needed.
Former bank vice president from Iowa sentenced to federal prison
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former bank vice president and lending officer who submitted false documents to the bank for whom he worked was sentenced to federal prison on Thursday. 59-year-old Bradley Schlotfeldt pled guilty to one count of making a false statement to a financial institution. Court records...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Illinois
If you're a fan of crispy chicken tenders and sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Illinois. Read on to learn more.
Growing wait list for services leads to big time expansion for ChildServe in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A heightened need for services for children with special needs is prompting a nonprofit to expand big time in eastern Iowa. ChildServe currently has locations in Johnston, Ames, Des Moines and Coralville. ”We originally lived in Webster City and commuted 45 miles to the Ames location,...
Up to $30,000 in mortgage relief per eligible IL homeowner
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) announced it is reopening a mortgage assistance program designed to help homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic on November 1. “Having a roof over your head is one of the pillars of feeling safe and having a positive quality of life. The lingering economic impact of […]
Bison Bridge team looks for support at next I-80 bridge meeting
The team proposing the Bison Bridge project is once again hoping to draw supporters to join the upcoming public meeting hosted by the Illinois Department of Transportation concerning the I-80 Bridge over the Mississippi River. The public meeting, held as a virtual webinar, is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27, at...
Iowa gun amendment supporters say its time to "protect those rights"
DES MOINES, Iowa — On the back of Iowa's ballot, a constitutional amendment, which has the power to change Iowa's gun laws. Dave Funk, the President of the Iowa Firearms Coalition, says, "as time has gone on the legislator here in the state of Iowa expanded our rights of Iowans to carry weapons and own different type of firearms. It hasn't been a problem and one of the natural out gross of those is to want to protect those rights."
You Should Not Throw Away These Items In Your Iowa Dumpster
We throw away unneeded and unused items every day. Whether you throw them in a trash can and then take the trash to the big garbage bin at the end of the driveway, or burn your garbage. We're constantly getting rid of the trash that piles up in our daily lives.
One Of Iowa’s Best Ranked Colleges Is Also One Of Its Drunkest
Would you think that one of the best academic colleges to attend in the nation is also one of the biggest party schools in the country? This Iowa University ranked high on both lists. Every year there are lists that come out to rank the colleges and universities across the...
What to bring with you when voting early in Iowa
Early voting starts today in Iowa. I recommend voting before election day, so you don't have to worry about an illness, work obligation, or family emergency preventing you from voting on November 8. Before you set out for an early voting location, make sure you have all the documentation you...
Iowa VERY Nice – One City Was Selected As The Nicest
You no doubt are familiar with the term "Iowa Nice" by now. You've unquestionably heard folks use it. Maybe it was after the derecho in 2020 when Iowans came together to help Cedar Rapids and surrounding area residents. For folks in Iowa, or let's be honest, the Midwest in general,...
NEWS 10.19.22: Early Voting, Former South Dakota Gov. Dies, Iowa Alert System, and More
Early voting started today in Iowa. In Sioux City, voters began to trickle into the Long Lines Recreation Center, where around twenty voting booths are set up. Woodbury County auditor Pat Gill greeted the steady stream of people, thanking them for voting early in a period that lasts for 20 days.
