Gascon Recall Backers File Legal Action Over Signature Count Shortfall
Supporters of the attempt to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon filed court papers Tuesday against the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, hoping to review the thousands of signatures that were declared invalid.
2urbangirls.com
F— YOU RON HERRERA!￼
Many are up in arms about the leaked audio of LA County Federation President Ron Herrera, Nury Martinez, Kevin DeLeon and Gill Cedillo but the truth of the matter is for most Los Angeles labor unions it’s been a known fact that union executives find reasons to push out Black staff in favor of Latino staff in key union positions.
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon creating Racial Justice Act section
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon is creating a racial justice section in his office to handle appeals by criminal defendants.
LA City Council Members Refuse Calls To Resign Over Racist Audio Leak
Despite demonstrations and calls to resign from President Joe Biden, LA council members Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo are refusing to leave their seats over their involvement in the racist audio leak.
thedowneypatriot.com
Garcia requests statewide task force on cannabis
DOWNEY — Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) on Tuesday released the following statement regarding the request to the Department of Justice for the creation of a cannabis task force. The request is below:. “I have requested that the California Department of Justice create a Statewide Task Force on Cannabis...
LA councilmember involved in leaked audio tape refuses to resign amid criticism
A Los Angeles, Calif., city councilmember who was heard discussing racist topics with other city leaders in a leaked audio tape refused to resign on Wednesday, saying there is a “lot of work we have to face” in the city. In a new interview with Univision News, L.A....
theavtimes.com
LA County man involved in Jan. 6 riot sentenced
A 24-year-old Los Angeles County man was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in federal prison Wednesday for his part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Christian Alexander Secor pleaded guilty May 19 to obstruction of an official proceeding and was sentenced in Washington, D.C., where his case was assigned along with other accused rioters arrested throughout the country.
foxla.com
LA City Council Scandal: Sheriff Alex Villanueva discusses audio tapes of Nury Martinez's conversation
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva discussed the Nury Martinez audio tapes alleging more corruption in the City Hall. On Wednesday, Villanueva discussed the taped conversations allegedly between former Los Angeles City Councilmember Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo, Kevin de León and former labor federation leader Ron Herrera.
2urbangirls.com
Captain who won $4 Million in harassment case now target of detective’s suit
LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles Police Department captain recently awarded $4 million by jurors who found she was harassed by the internal circulation of a photo of a nude woman falsely purported to be her is the focus of a lawsuit filed Tuesday by a detective who alleges the captain targeted the plaintiff for harassment.
February Sentencing Set for Calabasas Pharmacist Guilty of Fraud Scheme
2urbangirls.com
Beverly Hills man sentenced to federal prison for COVID-19 related fraud
LOS ANGELES – The former chairman and CEO of Beverly Hills-based Aviron Pictures was sentenced today to 41 months in federal prison for applying for and receiving $1.7 million in loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for Aviron entities when the entire operation was being shuttered because of his embezzlement.
spectrumnews1.com
Section 8 vouchers leave some in fear of homelessness
LONG BEACH, Calif. — In the quiet halls of a former Holiday Inn, Brenda Johnson, a diabetic, found a temporary place to feel like home. Last year, a neighboring fire destroyed her home and some of her belongings. “This has been a lifesaver for me,” Johnson said. Johnson...
Woman testifies Danny Masterson raped, choked her in 2003
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A woman broke down on the witness stand Wednesday while giving graphic testimony about a 2003 night when she said she emerged from unconsciousness to find actor Danny Masterson raping her. She is the first of three women who say Masterson raped them...
theavtimes.com
Palmdale Water District wins award for public relations campaign
PALMDALE – Palmdale Water District’s public affairs team was recently recognized with a top award from the Public Relations Society of America – Los Angeles Chapter. Now in its 58th year PRSA-LA’s PRism Awards is the region’s premier awards program recognizing excellence in public relations strategic campaigns, tactical programs and professional merit. PWD won in the category of Community Relations, Government for its Luv Our H2O drought campaign. Winners were selected by an independent panel of judges from the West Michigan Chapter of PRSA.
2 Professors Sue Cal State Over Caste Non-Discrimination Policy
The faculty members say the California State University system singled out people of South Asian and Hindu backgrounds when it added caste to its non-discrimination policy.
californiaglobe.com
Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?
The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
Looking for a job? Here's who is hiring in SoCal amid coronavirus economic slowdown
While the coronavirus has led to shuttered businesses and massive layoffs, here are some of the companies that need more workers.
Sacramento Observer
L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on a Tape Exposing Racist Comments Won’t Resign
(CBM) – Last week, a recording anonymously posted on the social media site Reddit rocked the Los Angeles City Council. On the recording, Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Hererra, City Council President Nury Martinez (District 6), and City Council members Kevin de León (District 14) and Gilbert Cedillo (District 1) can be heard discussing redistricting using crass terms and divisive, racist language.
theavtimes.com
LA County to study increase in Latino homeless population
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion Tuesday, Oct. 18, requesting that the county study how gaps in the social services system might be contributing to the growing numbers of Latinos becoming homeless. Introduced by Supervisor Hilda Solis, the motion asks the Anti-Racism, Diversity, and Inclusion...
theavtimes.com
LA County Supervisor approve $32 million settlement over Lancaster boy’s death
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Oct. 18, formally approved a $32 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by relatives of a 10-year-old Lancaster boy who died in 2018 after allegedly being subjected to extensive torture by his mother and her boyfriend. The settlement of the county’s...
