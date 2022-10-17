ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers guard Dotson received death threats following Bucs game

By Josh Rowntree
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uuvI6_0icWnBt300

Kevin Dotson already felt bad enough. He had a tough game. He allowed Bucs linebacker Devin White to break through the line and hit Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, who suffered a concussion on the play.

Then, following Pittsburgh’s 20-18 win over Tampa Bay, Dotson got on social media saw its ugly side, as people — with anonymous accounts, of course — making numerous death threats and public wishes that he would die.

On Monday, having already taken to Twitter to address these threats, Dotson spoke more about the situation.

“At the end of the day, they've never done what I've done,” he said. “They'll never be able to do it. I’m trying not to come to come at them as fans because I've been a fan my whole life, but I've never felt like I had the right to tell somebody that they should die. That’s just wild.

“And then people come behind them and say, oh yeah, ‘it was bad that they gave you death threats, but we're fans and we should be able to say whatever.’ You can feel what you want to feel, you can feel what you want to feel. But to say that you could give somebody a death threat is just wild.

Dotson believes he saw at least 10-12 threats.

“I reported them on Twitter,” he said. “But I'm not about to out them or give them that type of publicity, I guess.”

The fan outrage — as ridiculous as it is — seems to center of Dotson committing multiple penalties during the game.

“I don't think that people understand, or maybe they do and they’re just doing it, but I didn't do it on purpose,” he said. “I didn't try to do it. I messed up. I had a bad day with penalties.

“Overall, I had a good game though. If you can only see the negative, what's the point of me caring what you think? If you never say anything positive — which they usually only say bad stuff about the o-line, only talk about the o-line when it's bad — why would I listen to you now?”

Dotson also saw criticism for the hit on Pickett.

“It happens,” Dotson said. “I don't know why it went so crazy. Maybe just because it's Kenny Pickett, but I gave up a sack. I can't deny that. I won't deny that. It just so happened that something happened afterwards. I told him sorry and stuff like that. He forgave me. So I mean, I don't really care what everybody else says.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Former College Football Starting Quarterback Decides To Transfer

Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. On Tuesday, Lewis revealed his choice in a Twitter post captioned "Thank you." "I'm grateful to the University of Colorado, my teammates, coaches, and Buff Nation for all my support over the past years," Lewis said. "Over the various changes I've encountered throughout my three years at CU, I've decided I need to explore my other options and see who can best prepare me for my future."
BOULDER, CO
Athlon Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Get Crushing Injury News On Tuesday

Tampa Bay will be without a key defensive piece for the next several weeks. After injuring his foot in the Buccaneers' Week 4 loss to Kansas City, Ian Rapoport announced today via twitter that defensive back Logan Ryan is scheduled for surgery tomorrow and anticipates the corner/safety ending up on ...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Steelers Former 1st Round Pick Maurkice Pouncey Recalls Texting Former GM Kevin Colbert ‘Great Pick’ After This Superstar Was Drafted

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a ton of great first-round draft picks throughout the 21st century. If we take a look back at the 2010 NFL Draft, the organization selected who would turn into the staple of the offensive line for the next decade in Maurkice Pouncey. Throughout his career, a dominant front was built around him and he was the leader of one of the NFL’s best lines for several years. The legendary center retired following the 2020 season and will always be remembered in Pittsburgh as one of the better linemen in the 21st century to date.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Bill Belichick Getting Praised After Surprise Benching News

Perhaps Bill Belichick did know what he was doing when it came to J.C. Jackson. Jackson, who played for the New England Patriots from 2018-21, signed a massive five-year $82.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers over the offseason. It came after Belichick decided not to sign him back...
Athlon Sports

San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Quarterback On Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers are reshuffling their practice squad following a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6.  In a move announced today by the team, the 49ers signed quarterback Kurt Benkert and corner Ka'Dar Hollman to the practice squad, releasing linebacker Buddy Smith and kicker ...
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy