LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man was killed during an argument with his girlfriend by an unknown man on Monday. LVMPD said the shooting happened around 5:38 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 1100 block of Century Garden Drive, near S. Maryland Parkway and E. Hacienda Avenue. According to police, a man was found in the area suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO