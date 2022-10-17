Read full article on original website
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Eric Musselman Live Starts Nov. 8
FAYETTEVILLE. – Season four of Eric Musselman Live will begin on Nov. 8 – a Tuesday – with the final 11 shows returning to their normal day – a Monday. All 12 shows will be broadcast live from 7-8 pm across the Learfield Razorback Sports Network.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Barnum Tabbed to Katrina McClain Award Watch List
Redshirt senior Erynn Barnum is one of 20 power forwards in the nation to be selected as a watch list member for the 2023 Katrina McClain Award, as announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA). This marks the first time an Arkansas women’s basketball player has had a candidate for the Katrina McClain award, as well as the first watch list for a Razorback since prior to the 2020-21 season.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Clark Earns Jim Thorpe Award Player of the Week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the second time in his career, Arkansas redshirt junior defensive back Hudson Clark has been named the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Player of the Week, the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame announced Thursday. Clark, who was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week on Monday,...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Gymnastics Season Ticket Renewals Now Open
The Gymbacks kick off action in less than three months and season tickets are now available for the 2023 slate. “Thank you to all of our season ticket holders that have supported us the last few seasons! We can’t wait to see you back in Barnhill and Bud Walton Arena for our 2023 season,” head coach Jordyn Wieber said. “Your support fuels this program and the team can’t wait to shine in front of our home crowd in January!”
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Picked 2nd by SEC Media; Smith Preseason 1st Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Arkansas men’s basketball team was picked to finish second for the 2022-23 season and freshman guard Nick Smith Jr., was selected first team preseason All-SEC by a select panel of both SEC and national media members. The #2 SEC preseason rank is the highest...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Ben Shearer earns SEC Freshman Runner of the Week honor again
BIRMINGHAM – For the second time this season Arkansas freshman Ben Shearer claimed the SEC Freshman Runner of the Week accolade as announced by the conference office on Tuesday. Shearer, from The Woodlands, Texas, produced the second fastest time by a freshman in the SEC this season with a...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Perico Tabbed SEC Men’s Golfer of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Arkansas fifth-year senior Julian Perico was named the SEC Men’s Golfer of the Week after tying for fourth in one of the nation’s elite fields at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup. Perico posted rounds of 69-68-70 for a 9-under, 54-hole score of 207. His...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Defensive Battle Leads to Scoreless Tie with LSU
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The ninth-ranked Razorbacks (10-3-2, 5-2-1 SEC) tallied their first tie in league play and drew with LSU on Thursday night (8-3-5, 3-2-3 SEC), 0-0. Goalkeeper Grace Barbara notched her ninth clean sheet of the season and tied the program’s single-season shutout record. First Half. The...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas Offensive Line Named to Joe Moore Award Honor Roll
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas is one of 22 teams on the midseason honor roll for the 2022 Joe Moore Award, which recognizes the most outstanding offensive line unit in the country. The Foundation for Teamwork announced the midseason honor roll Tuesday morning. Under the reins of offensive line coach...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Drew Sanders Included on ESPN Midseason All-America Team
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas junior linebacker Drew Sanders landed on ESPN’s midseason All-America team, the outlet announced Wednesday. The Denton, Texas, product was placed on midseason All-America teams by the Associated Press, CBS Sports, Sporting News and The Athletic earlier this week. Through seven games this season, Sanders...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Drew Sanders, Ricky Stromberg on Sporting News Midseason All-America Team
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders and center Ricky Stromberg each earned a spot on Sporting News’ 2022 Midseason All-America college football team, the organization announced Tuesday. The Razorbacks are one of five teams to place multiple players on the list. Sanders paces the SEC and ranks...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas Answers Aggie Rally, Earns Five-Set Victory
Despite the visitors forcing a fifth and deciding set with victories in the third and fourth, the Razorbacks battled back in Wednesday’s midweek match against Texas A&M with a 3-2 match victory, the team’s second of the season. The Hogs are now 14-5 overall and 5-4 in SEC...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas Hosts A&M For Midweek Match-Up
The Hogs conclude a five-match home streak with a bang in a nationally-televised match against the Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The SEC contest will be broadcast live on SEC Network from Barnhill Arena, Arkansas’ first match on the network this season. Texas A&M has not...
