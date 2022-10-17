In a game that was scoreless until the final minute of the first quarter, John Holmes High School finally got its option offense rolling. After an early turnover, the Aces played clean and efficient football the rest of the way, scoring seven unanswered touchdowns, and defeated a competitive Camden team by the final score of 48-0. The win moved the overall record for Edenton to 7-2, with their Northeastern Coastal...

CAMDEN, NC ・ 15 MINUTES AGO