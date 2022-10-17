ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Fire marshals, realtors team up for free carbon monoxide detectors

By Sharon Wren
 3 days ago

The Quad City Area Fire Marshals Association is working with the Quad City Area Realtors to provide carbon monoxide detectors to area homeowners free of charge. The Board of Realtors has donated $5,000 towards installing carbon monoxide detectors in homes by local fire departments.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 430 people die and around 50,000 people visit an emergency room in the United States every year from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning. To receive a free carbon monoxide detector, residents must live in the Quad City area, be willing to let the local fire department install the detector and be a homeowner who lives at that property. Renters are not eligible. Contact your local fire department to schedule an installation. Participating fire departments include Bettendorf, Clinton and Davenport in Iowa and East Moline, Moline, Rock Island and Silvis in Illinois.

IDOTs to hold I80 Bridge input meeting

The Illinois Department of Transportation and the Iowa Department of Transportation will hold a third online public meeting on Thursday, October 27 to present additional study findings for the I-80 Mississippi River Bridge, review potential improvement alternatives and receive public comments. The meeting will be held online from 4-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27. Participants […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
