Moatsville, WV

FBI CJIS Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia hosts FBI Teen Academy

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The FBI Teen Academy was held Thursday at the Clarksburg FBI Criminal Justice Investigation Services center to give high schoolers from West Virginia the opportunity to receive a behind-the-scenes look at careers in the FBI. “High school students come in and get to see...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Community with Confederate monument gets Emmett Till statue

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi community with an elaborate Confederate monument plans to unveil a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till on Friday, decades after white men kidnapped and killed the Black teenager for whistling at a white woman in a country store. The 1955 lynching became a catalyst...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Judge postpones trial of former chief of staff to governor

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal judge has postponed the trial of Gov. Larry Hogan’s former chief of staff. The Baltimore Sun reports that Roy McGrath asked the judge through his lawyer to postpone the trial because federal prosecutors had handed over more than 8,800 pages of evidence in recent weeks.
MARYLAND STATE
Grafton blanks Lincoln, 7-0, to set up rematch with Robert C. Byrd

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — In a four-minute, four-goal flurry, the Grafton Bearcats sealed their Class AA/A Region II, Section 1 semifinal against the Lincoln Cougars at McKinney Field, winning 7-0 on Thursday evening. After Lincoln had bent but not broken for the first 14 minutes, a great combination...
GRAFTON, WV
BHS #21_2.jpg

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport got a big first half lead to record its sixth strai…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Injuries impacting WVU as it prepares for Texas Tech

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer football team heads to Texas Tech this weekend for a Saturday showdown with the 3-3 Red Raiders. West Virginia, which is also 3-3, is riding the momentum of a 43-40 victory over Baylor last Thursday. Unfortunately for Neal Brown’s WVU squad, it is also...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Workforce WV to host virtual job fair

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — WorkForce West Virginia announces the next date in a series of Statewide Virtual Job Fairs. Both employers and job seekers are invited to participate in the virtual event on Nov. 2 from 12 - 3 pm. “We had a wonderful kickoff to our Statewide Virtual Job Fair series last month,” said Scott Adkins, acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia. “The October event paired the more than 200 registered jobseekers with organizations from all across the state, resulting in nearly 50 submitted resumes. We are excited to see this series continue to grow as we provide a free, virtual space for West Virginians to explore career opportunities.” Virtual job fairs allow job seekers to apply, live chat, video chat and interview virtually with employers participating in the event. Registration is required for both interested employers and job seekers.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Five local AA cross country teams qualify out of Region I

MEADLAND, W.Va. (WV News) — At the start of the fall, East Fairmont freshman Kailee Haymond was still trying to adjust to the length of a high school cross country race. Now, she is headed to the state meet as a region champion. Haymond topped the girls Class AA...
FAIRMONT, WV
UHS 13 BU 3.jpg

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A first-half goal by Braden Bell and a second-half score by Dr…
BUCKHANNON, WV
Thomason's hat trick propels Robert C. Byrd into sectional final

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Brayden Thomason’s three goals helped the top-seeded Robert C. Byrd High School boys’ soccer team overcome a sluggish start Thursday and vaulted them past Philip Barbour 4-0 and into the Class AA/A Region II, Section 1 final this weekend. Judging by the...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Bridgeport blanks Preston in girls' soccer sectional semis

BRIDGEPORT — The No. 4 Preston Knights suffered a 5-0 defeat to the top-seeded Bridgeport Indians in the girls’ soccer Class AAA Region I Section 2 semifinal on Tuesday night. The Lady Knights end their season with a 3-14-2 mark, and Bridgeport (13-4-2) battled Buckhannon-Upshur in yesterday’s sectional...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Film Room: West Virginia Mountaineers - Baylor Bears

The biggest difference in West Virginia's 43-40 win over Baylor from the loss to Texas? The Mountaineers were able to match big plays by producing some of their own, and although execution was by no means perfect, WVU kept counter-punching until it was able to land the final decisive blows.
MORGANTOWN, WV

