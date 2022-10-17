Read full article on original website
WVNews
FBI CJIS Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia hosts FBI Teen Academy
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The FBI Teen Academy was held Thursday at the Clarksburg FBI Criminal Justice Investigation Services center to give high schoolers from West Virginia the opportunity to receive a behind-the-scenes look at careers in the FBI. “High school students come in and get to see...
WVNews
Community with Confederate monument gets Emmett Till statue
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi community with an elaborate Confederate monument plans to unveil a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till on Friday, decades after white men kidnapped and killed the Black teenager for whistling at a white woman in a country store. The 1955 lynching became a catalyst...
WVNews
Clarksburg City Council votes to form youth sports engagement, development committee
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg City Council on Thursday voted to form a committee dedicated to improving youth sports engagement and development in the city, and it will redirect small business assistance funds from one city business to another. City Council unanimously approved a resolution creating the...
WVNews
Marshall Tucker Band's 50th anniversary tour attracts hundreds to Clarksburg (West Virginia)
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Several tri-state residents were among the 700 fans to see the Marshall Tucker Band perform live at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center on Thursday evening. “Anytime we can bring these bigger acts in where people recognize the name, we’re going to try everything...
WVNews
Judge postpones trial of former chief of staff to governor
BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal judge has postponed the trial of Gov. Larry Hogan’s former chief of staff. The Baltimore Sun reports that Roy McGrath asked the judge through his lawyer to postpone the trial because federal prosecutors had handed over more than 8,800 pages of evidence in recent weeks.
WVNews
Two ribbon cuttings planned for outdoor recreation locations in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The city of Bridgeport will be holding two ribbon cutting events on Oct. 26. The first ribbon cutting will be to dedicate the Virginia Avenue Walking Trail at 4 p.m.
WVNews
Buckhannon-Upshur girls, both Doddridge County teams qualify for state cross country meet
WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers qualified for the Class AAA girls cross country meet, finishing third in the gauntlet that is Region I on Thursday at Brooke. The Bucs tallied 79 points to finish behind Morgantown (23) and University (65) and ahead of Preston (87), John...
WVNews
Clarksburg, West Virginia, native inducted into Glenville State University Athletic Hall of Fame
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Six individuals were inducted into the Glenville State University Curtis Elam Athletic Hall of Fame during a banquet and induction ceremony held Oct. 1. Among those inductees was Brian Hill. Hill, who is originally from Clarksburg, was a defensive lineman for the Pioneer Football...
WVNews
Four taken to hospital with serious injuries after wreck on I-79 near Lost Creek
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Interstate 79 northbound was closed, and four patients with serious injuries were transported for medical care following a wreck Tuesday evening, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. The one-vehicle rollover was reported to Harrison-Taylor E911 at 7:50 p.m., according to media...
WVNews
Buckhannon-Upshur's run ends in sectional final with 2-0 loss to University
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A first-half goal by Braden Bell and a second-half score by Drew Greathouse were the difference Thursday at Milan Pharmaceuticals Stadium as the University Hawks defeated the Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers, 2-0, to claim the Class AAA Region I, Section 1 title. With the win, University...
WVNews
Best Pic of the nite Caylee Simons with a shot on goal late in the first half.JPG
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Philip Barbour’s Layna “Turkey” Grassi did more than qualify for…
WVNews
Grafton blanks Lincoln, 7-0, to set up rematch with Robert C. Byrd
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — In a four-minute, four-goal flurry, the Grafton Bearcats sealed their Class AA/A Region II, Section 1 semifinal against the Lincoln Cougars at McKinney Field, winning 7-0 on Thursday evening. After Lincoln had bent but not broken for the first 14 minutes, a great combination...
WVNews
BHS #21_2.jpg
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport got a big first half lead to record its sixth strai…
WVNews
Injuries impacting WVU as it prepares for Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer football team heads to Texas Tech this weekend for a Saturday showdown with the 3-3 Red Raiders. West Virginia, which is also 3-3, is riding the momentum of a 43-40 victory over Baylor last Thursday. Unfortunately for Neal Brown’s WVU squad, it is also...
WVNews
Workforce WV to host virtual job fair
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — WorkForce West Virginia announces the next date in a series of Statewide Virtual Job Fairs. Both employers and job seekers are invited to participate in the virtual event on Nov. 2 from 12 - 3 pm. “We had a wonderful kickoff to our Statewide Virtual Job Fair series last month,” said Scott Adkins, acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia. “The October event paired the more than 200 registered jobseekers with organizations from all across the state, resulting in nearly 50 submitted resumes. We are excited to see this series continue to grow as we provide a free, virtual space for West Virginians to explore career opportunities.” Virtual job fairs allow job seekers to apply, live chat, video chat and interview virtually with employers participating in the event. Registration is required for both interested employers and job seekers.
WVNews
Five local AA cross country teams qualify out of Region I
MEADLAND, W.Va. (WV News) — At the start of the fall, East Fairmont freshman Kailee Haymond was still trying to adjust to the length of a high school cross country race. Now, she is headed to the state meet as a region champion. Haymond topped the girls Class AA...
WVNews
UHS 13 BU 3.jpg
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A first-half goal by Braden Bell and a second-half score by Dr…
WVNews
Thomason's hat trick propels Robert C. Byrd into sectional final
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Brayden Thomason’s three goals helped the top-seeded Robert C. Byrd High School boys’ soccer team overcome a sluggish start Thursday and vaulted them past Philip Barbour 4-0 and into the Class AA/A Region II, Section 1 final this weekend. Judging by the...
WVNews
Bridgeport blanks Preston in girls' soccer sectional semis
BRIDGEPORT — The No. 4 Preston Knights suffered a 5-0 defeat to the top-seeded Bridgeport Indians in the girls’ soccer Class AAA Region I Section 2 semifinal on Tuesday night. The Lady Knights end their season with a 3-14-2 mark, and Bridgeport (13-4-2) battled Buckhannon-Upshur in yesterday’s sectional...
WVNews
Film Room: West Virginia Mountaineers - Baylor Bears
The biggest difference in West Virginia's 43-40 win over Baylor from the loss to Texas? The Mountaineers were able to match big plays by producing some of their own, and although execution was by no means perfect, WVU kept counter-punching until it was able to land the final decisive blows.
