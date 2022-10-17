Read full article on original website
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?
The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
Lady Gaga Serves Up Gothic Glamour in 8-Inch Spike Heels & Velvet Cocktail Dress at Dom Pérignon Champagne Collab Party
Lady Gaga celebrated the release of two limited edition champagne bottles with Dom Pérignon at the impressive architectural Sheats Goldstein Residence in Los Angeles on Thursday, the star-studded party bringing together Gaga’s friends and followers. The event saw the “Bad Romance” singer dressed dramatically in a black gown by Top Studio NY consisting of a scooping off-the-shoulder neckline made of a gathered satin fabric that transitioned into a dreamy black velvet bodice and skirt. Alongside a pair of ripped black fishnets, Gaga wore opera gloves with a glossy patent leather finish. The “House of Gucci” actress paired her gothic glamor look alongside...
James Corden Shuts Down Restaurant Drama As ‘So Silly’: ‘I Haven’t Done Anything Wrong’
James Corden let comments surrounding him being banned (and subsequently unbanned) from restauranteur Keith McNally’s restaurants roll off his back. The late-night host, 44, addressed the fact that he was briefly banned for alleged bad behavior at New York’s Balthazar in a New York Times profile, published on Thursday, October 20. “I haven’t done anything wrong, on any level,” he told the outlet. “I feel so Zen about the whole thing. Because I think it’s so silly. I just think it’s beneath all of us.”
Jason Sudeikis’ Model Ex Roasts Olivia Wilde With Salad Book Extract
Jason Sudeikis’ ex Keeley Hazell appears to have made a mocking reference to Olivia Wilde by quoting from the same book that Wilde used to send the internet into meltdown on Tuesday. On Monday, the Daily Mail published a bombshell interview with Wilde and Sudeikis’ former nanny, alleging that Wilde made a “special salad dressing” for her new lover, Harry Styles, as she was leaving Sudeikis. On Tuesday, Wilde posted on her Instagram story an excerpt from the Nora Ephron book Heartburn showing a vinaigrette recipe. Now Sudeikis’ model ex Keeley Hazell—who dated Sudeikis in 2021—appears to have joined the...
