Bad Bunny leads American Music Award nominees with eight nods

Bad Bunny could continue his reign with the announcement Monday of the 2022 American Music Awards nominations.

The Puerto Rican "Neverita" singer leads this year's nominations with eight nods, including for male Latin artist, which he won in 2021. Bad Bunny is also in the running for top artist, music video and pop album. .

Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift, are close behind with six nominations apiece. Each one also received nods for the artist of the year award. Also receiving AMA nominations on Monday were Lizzo, Harry Styles, the Weeknd, Latto and Steve Lacy.

Monday's crop of nominations isn't anything new for Bad Bunny. For the 2021 AMAs, the "Me Porto Bonito" singer received five nominations, also winning the Latin album category.

Fans can now cast their votes on the AMA website . The 2022 AMAs will air live on ABC on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. Pacific from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

See the full list of 2022 AMA nominees below:

Artist of the Year



Adele



Bad Bunny



Beyoncé



Drake



Harry Styles



Taylor Swift



The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year



Dove Cameron



Gayle



Latto



Måneskin



Steve Lacy

Collaboration of the Year



Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and "Encanto" Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”



Elton John and Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart - PNAU Remix”



Future ft. Drake and Tems, “Wait For U”



Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”



The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Touring Artist



Bad Bunny



Coldplay



Ed Sheeran



Elton John



The Rolling Stones

Music Video



Adele, “Easy On Me”



Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”



Harry Styles, “As It Was”



Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “INDUSTRY BABY”



Taylor Swift, “All Too Well: The Short Film”

Male pop artist



Bad Bunny



Drake



Ed Sheeran



Harry Styles



The Weeknd

Female pop artist



Adele



Beyoncé



Doja Cat



Lizzo



Taylor Swift

Pop duo or group



BTS



Coldplay



Imagine Dragons



Måneskin



OneRepublic

Pop album



Adele, "30"



Bad Bunny, "Un Verano Sin Ti"



Beyoncé, "Renaissance"



Harry Styles, "Harry’s House"



Taylor Swift, "Red (Taylor’s Version)"



The Weeknd, "Dawn FM"

Pop song



Adele, “Easy on Me”



Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”



Harry Styles, “As It Was”



Lizzo, “About Damn Time”



The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Male country artist



Chris Stapleton



Cody Johnson



Luke Combs



Morgan Wallen



Walker Hayes

Female country artist



Carrie Underwood



Lainey Wilson



Maren Morris



Miranda Lambert



Taylor Swift

Country duo or group



Dan + Shay



Lady A



Old Dominion



Parmalee



Zac Brown Band

Country album



Carrie Underwood, "Denim & Rhinestones"



Luke Combs, "Growin’ Up"



Cody Johnson, "Human: The Double Album"



Taylor Swift, "Red (Taylor’s Version)"



Walker Hayes, "Country Stuff: The Album"

Country song



Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”



Cody Johnson, “’Til You Can’t”



Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”



Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”



Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on You”

Male hip-hop artist



Drake



Future



Kendrick Lamar



Lil Baby



Lil Durk

Female hip-hop artist



Cardi B



GloRilla



Latto



Megan Thee Stallion



Nicki Minaj

Hip-hop album



Future, "I Never Liked You"



Gunna, "DS4EVER"



Kendrick Lamar, "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers"



Lil Durk, "7220"



Polo G, "Hall of Fame 2.0"

Hip-hop song



Future ft. Drake and Tems, “Wait For U”



Jack Harlow, “First Class”



Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”



Latto, “Big Energy”



Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Male R&B artist



Brent Faiyaz



Chris Brown



Givēon



Lucky Daye



The Weeknd

Female R&B artist



Beyoncé



Doja Cat



Muni Long



Summer Walker



SZA

R&B album



Beyoncé, "Renaissance"



Drake, "Honestly, Nevermind"



Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), "An Evening with Silk Sonic"



Summer Walker, "Still Over It"



The Weeknd, "Dawn FM"

R&B song



Beyoncé, “Break My Soul”



Muni Long, “Hrs And Hrs”



Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), “Smokin Out The Window”



SZA, “I Hate U”



Wizkid ft. Tems, “Essence”

Male Latin artist



Bad Bunny



Farruko



J Balvin



Jhayco



Rauw Alejandro

Female Latin artist



Anitta



Becky G



Kali Uchis



Karol G



Rosalía

Latin duo or group



Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga



Calibre 50



Eslabon Armado



Grupo Firme



Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Latin album



Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti



Farruko, La 167



J Balvin, Jose



Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa



Rosalía, Motomami

Latin song



Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”



Becky G x Karol G, “MAMIII”



Karol G, “Provenza”



Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”



Sebastián Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas”

Rock artist



Imagine Dragons



Machine Gun Kelly



Måneskin



Red Hot Chili Peppers



The Lumineers

Rock song



Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young”



Imagine Dragons x JID, “Enemy”



Kate Bush, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”



Måneskin, “Beggin’”



Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”

Rock album



Coldplay, Music of the Spheres



Ghost, Impera



Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1



Machine Gun Kelly, mainstream sellout



Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love

Inspirational artist



Anne Wilson



for King & Country



Katy Nichole



Matthew West



Phil Wickham

Gospel artist



CeCe Winans



DOE



E. Dewey Smith



Maverick City Music



Tamela Mann

Dance/electronic artist



Diplo



Marshmello



Swedish House Mafia



The Chainsmokers



Tiësto

Soundtrack



"Elvis 2"



"Encanto"



"Sing 2"



"Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4"



"Top Gun: Maverick"

Afrobeats artist



Burna Boy



CKay



Fireboy DML



Tems



Wizkid

K-pop artist



Blackpink



BTS



Seventeen



Tomorrow X Together



Twice

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .