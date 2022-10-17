ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Mason Greenwood to spend over a month in custody on attempted rape charge

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vSIuA_0icWlESo00

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood will spend more than a month in custody after a district judge denied him bail on charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault.

All three charges relate to the same woman.

The 21-year-old looked at his family from the dock before he was taken down the steps at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday (17 October).

Greenwood will appear at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on November 21.

The defendant’s legal team told reporters they would be submitting a further bail application.

