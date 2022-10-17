Read full article on original website
MMA Meeting: “Careers are not linear”
Allison Blumenfeld, an alumna of the University of Miami and the first president of the Media Management Association (MMA), recently spoke to members of the MMA about her professional growth and transition since graduation, including her current position at Meta. In fact, learning and growth was a significant theme behind this meeting.
Educating the next generation of civic leaders
Robin Bachin, the founding director of the Office of Civic and Community Engagement (CCE), remembers back to 2010 and a milestone moment for universities: Leading foundations and colleges themselves around the country were questioning whether higher education had abandoned its sense of civic purpose and social mission. At about the...
Couple supports brighter futures for LGBTQ+ students
Alumnus Jorge Amaya was scanning a University of Miami publication when he noticed a story spotlighting a fellow ’Cane who had established a scholarship fund to benefit gay students. “It just kind of clicked in the back of my mind—that’s something I would really like to do,” said Amaya,...
Two students and alumnus recognized by PRSA Miami chapter
Two University of Miami students and an alumnus were recognized on Friday for their scholastic achievements and contributions to the field of communications by the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) at the 35th Annual PRSA Miami chapter Endowment Fund luncheon. Arianna Gonzalez and Lexi Zisselman, seniors studying public relations...
University solidifies partnership with Concordia
The University of Miami has signed a three-year Programming Partnership agreement with Concordia, a leading global convener widely recognized for hosting the largest and most inclusive nonpartisan global affairs forum alongside the U.N. General Assembly. The partnership stipulates that the University will host the annual Americas Summit for the next three years.
Study abroad programs receive record number of applicants
Senior Sydnee Levett had a strong foundation in Spanish, but she also knew that she would never master the language unless she was forced to speak it constantly. This drew Levett—a double major in biology and Spanish—to spend the fall in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on the University of Miami Study Abroad program, ULatin America.
