visitraleigh.com
Raleigh News & Observer
Single family residence sells for $1.5 million in Raleigh
A 4,200-square-foot house built in 2022 has changed hands. The property located in the 5000 block of Coronado Drive in Raleigh was sold on Sept. 13, 2022. The $1,494,000 purchase price works out to $356 per square foot. The house sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been...
cbs17
These lanes are closing on Interstate 540 in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 540 in Raleigh is preparing to close a few lanes this weekend and into next week for maintenance work, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Crews are planning to close two out of three lanes of I-540 West past the Buffaloe Road...
‘A lot of people cried with me.’ East Durham grocery Los Primos closes over rent hike
The owner says he could not afford the rent increase that came with renewing the lease. Here’s how much the new lease would have cost.
'Somebody needs to be held accountable': No mass alerts sent out during Raleigh's active shooting
During the more than four-hour incident, police advised residents to remain indoors via Twitter, but some residents are questioning whether more could have been done.
cbs17
This Raleigh road will close for intersection work impacting travel long-term
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation said a section of a popular road in Raleigh will close late Sunday night for grade separation at the junction, or aligning two or more surfaces. Crews are preparing to install the first of several long-term closures near the...
Chapel Hill approves workforce housing near busy development corridor
The project will bring critical for-sale townhomes and condos to North Estes Drive.
2 North Carolina cities among top 15 in nation for fastest-growing homicide rates
Two North Carolina cities have some of the fastest-growing homicide rates in the nation, according to WalletHub.
Shooting in Raleigh: City reviewing alert system after some Hedingham neighbors were left in the dark
RALEIGH, N.C. — The city of Raleigh says it's reviewing the response to last week's shooting, including how it handles communication with the public. Some WRAL viewers expressed concern that people weren’t notified about the active shooter situation as it was ongoing. Several residents of the Hedingham neighborhood...
Raleigh and Durham push to keep up with affordable housing needs
In the past few years, Triangle leaders have made ambitious plans to add affordable housing to their cities to combat rising rents and a rapidly growing population. What's happening: "We've had some cities take more action than they've ever taken and do historically big things for them," Samuel Gunter, CEO of the N.C. Housing Coalition, told Axios. "And yet it's still not enough."One study by the United Way of the Capital Area pegged Raleigh's affordable housing shortage at nearly 20,000 rental units. The number is large, but the nonprofit reported it was actually better than most large cities. Why it...
Raleigh police release 5-day report detailing mass shooting that killed 5, injured 2
The suspected shooter, identified by his parents as 15-year-old Austin Thompson, has remained in critical condition in the hospital.
Mebane man arrested after chase in white van, passengers jumping out into field in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after allegedly leading deputies on a chase in a white van, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. At 8:48 p.m. Tuesday, deputies spotted a white mini-van driving at high speed on U.S. 70 heading east near Haw River. Deputies tried to pull the van over, […]
cbs17
I-40 east reopens in Raleigh near Gorman St. after crash closes most lanes
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck on Interstate 40 in southwest Raleigh closed nearly all lanes heading east near Gorman Street for nearly an hour Tuesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash happened around 3:23 p.m. and initially closed all eastbound lanes just east...
More than 4,000 gallons of wastewater released in Durham sewage spill
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A sewage spill in Durham released about 4,200 gallons of untreated wastewater. City officials said Thursday that the spill near the Downing Creek Lift Station was first reported at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday. The wastewater flowed into an unnamed tributary of Little Creek before it was stopped at 12:30 p.m. The overflow […]
Massive tree falls in Durham, woman escapes with minor injuries
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman escaped with minor injuries Tuesday after a massive tree fell above her car along North Gregson Street in Durham. Sky 5 flew over the scene north of Durham Central Park at 9:45 a.m., which showed a large tree on the ground with a red SUV beneath it. The tree was uprooted from the ground.
Greensboro woman almost robbed after getting help with a flat tire on US-29
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's something that's happened to all of us... You get a flat tire while you're driving, and you have to pull over to change the tire. One Greensboro woman, Taneshawa Holt, did just that Tuesday night and ended up finding herself in a scary situation. “I...
‘Live cockroach crawling on a bowl’: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 18)
Here’s what we found when we checked the restaurant inspections for Wake and Durham counties for the past week.
Worker dies after forklift flips at North Carolina construction site
Public Information Officer Bill Crabtree confirmed a man working in the 10,000 block of Star Road has died after "a forklift rolled over on the operator and killed him" around 6 p.m.
Raleigh erased a centerpiece of the Black community. Here’s a way to restore it.
Voting for Raleigh’s park bonds will help rebuild Chavis Park and mend a grave injustice. | Opinion
Four lockdowns in three days at schools in eastern North Carolina
Four different schools in eastern North Carolina have undergone lockdowns in the past three days due to potential threats. The area impacted includes Rocky Mount, Edgecombe and Halifax counties. On Monday morning, Tarboro police said an Edgecombe Community College student was seen acting erratically on campus, causing a concerned staff...
