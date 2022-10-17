ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham County, NC

visitraleigh.com

Food and Drink Hidden Gems in the Raleigh Area

When it comes to food and drinks, the Raleigh area is home to some of the best-kept secret eateries dishing out and serving up some truly awesome experiences. Be sure to add these hidden gems to your travel list. Steve's Place. A blue-collar deli counter and hot dog joint, Steve's...
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Single family residence sells for $1.5 million in Raleigh

A 4,200-square-foot house built in 2022 has changed hands. The property located in the 5000 block of Coronado Drive in Raleigh was sold on Sept. 13, 2022. The $1,494,000 purchase price works out to $356 per square foot. The house sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

These lanes are closing on Interstate 540 in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 540 in Raleigh is preparing to close a few lanes this weekend and into next week for maintenance work, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Crews are planning to close two out of three lanes of I-540 West past the Buffaloe Road...
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Raleigh

Raleigh and Durham push to keep up with affordable housing needs

In the past few years, Triangle leaders have made ambitious plans to add affordable housing to their cities to combat rising rents and a rapidly growing population. What's happening: "We've had some cities take more action than they've ever taken and do historically big things for them," Samuel Gunter, CEO of the N.C. Housing Coalition, told Axios. "And yet it's still not enough."One study by the United Way of the Capital Area pegged Raleigh's affordable housing shortage at nearly 20,000 rental units. The number is large, but the nonprofit reported it was actually better than most large cities. Why it...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

I-40 east reopens in Raleigh near Gorman St. after crash closes most lanes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck on Interstate 40 in southwest Raleigh closed nearly all lanes heading east near Gorman Street for nearly an hour Tuesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash happened around 3:23 p.m. and initially closed all eastbound lanes just east...
RALEIGH, NC
CBS 17

More than 4,000 gallons of wastewater released in Durham sewage spill

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A sewage spill in Durham released about 4,200 gallons of untreated wastewater. City officials said Thursday that the spill near the Downing Creek Lift Station was first reported at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday. The wastewater flowed into an unnamed tributary of Little Creek before it was stopped at 12:30 p.m. The overflow […]
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Massive tree falls in Durham, woman escapes with minor injuries

DURHAM, N.C. — A woman escaped with minor injuries Tuesday after a massive tree fell above her car along North Gregson Street in Durham. Sky 5 flew over the scene north of Durham Central Park at 9:45 a.m., which showed a large tree on the ground with a red SUV beneath it. The tree was uprooted from the ground.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Four lockdowns in three days at schools in eastern North Carolina

Four different schools in eastern North Carolina have undergone lockdowns in the past three days due to potential threats. The area impacted includes Rocky Mount, Edgecombe and Halifax counties. On Monday morning, Tarboro police said an Edgecombe Community College student was seen acting erratically on campus, causing a concerned staff...
TARBORO, NC

