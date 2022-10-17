Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Halo Infinite | Winter Update Overview
Winter is coming. Our latest overview takes a look at all the new content coming in Halo Infinite's Winter Update like Campaign Network Co-Op, Forge Beta, Free 30-tier Battle Pass, and so much more. Get ready and hear directly from our team at 343 Industries about what you can expect at launch on November 8.
How do you spot a witch? This notorious 15th-century book gave instructions – and helped execute thousands of women
As fear of witches reached a fever pitch in Europe, witch hunters turned to the “Malleus Maleficarum,” or “Hammer of Witches,” for guidance.
Best hidden camera detector in 2022: hunt out bugs, trackers and spy cams
Protect your privacy! Locate spy cameras and find out if you're being bugged, with the best hidden camera detectors
Gamespot
Halo Bionic Arm Prosthetics Line Expands With New Master Chief And Kat Designs
As part of an ongoing collaboration with Limbitless Solutions, a non-profit which creates 3D-printed prosthetics for children, 343 Industries has introduced two new prosthetic sleeve designs based on Halo characters. The first is based on the Mjolnir power armor in Halo Infinite. The other is based on the armor of...
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 - Echo Hero Guide
One of the newest damage heroes in Overwatch 2 is Echo, a futuristic robot that's been programmed to inflict maximum casualties on any battlefield she touches. Echo is an extremely versatile hero that's already generated some buzz in the early going of Overwatch 2. Not only can this hero deal significant damage, but she has a number of mobility abilities that can give enemies fits when trying to take her down.
Gamespot
Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Is Discounted And Comes With Free Game
Last month, Microsoft launched the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller. The white pro-style controller with black handles doesn't include the various attachments you get with the regular black Elite Series 2, but it comes in at only $130--if bought at retail price, of course. Right now, you can get the controller for $120 and receive a free game with your purchase. That's quite the deal. Antonline is selling the Elite Series 2 Core controller bundled with Watch Dogs: Legion via its eBay account. Since Antonline is a Microsoft authorized seller, you can rest assured that this deal is legit.
Gamespot
PS5 DualSense Edge Controller Launches Worldwide On January 26, 2023
Sony has confirmed that its DualSense Edge wireless controller will officially launch on January 26 with a recommended retail price of $200. The highly customizable controller rolls out worldwide next year, and preorders will kick off from October 25 at select retailers. In case you missed it when it was...
Gamespot
Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - Story Trailer - Winters' Finale
Resident Evil Gold Edition launches on October 28th, 2022, and includes the base game with 3 major new features: ・Third Person Mode allows you to play the main story mode from a new perspective. ・The Mercenaries Additional Orders introduces new playable characters and stages. ・Shadows of Rose continues the story of Ethan's daughter, Rosemary.
Gamespot
Spider-Man 2 Still On Track For 2023 As Dev Explains Why It's Gone Dark Lately
Insomniac Games has taken to Twitter to clarify that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is still on track to launch next year. First revealed as part of a PlayStation Showcase last year, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 hasn't had much new information revealed about it since it was first announced. When it was revealed a 2023 launch window was promised, which we're getting pretty close to now, and some fans are saying that they're worried it won't make it. Insomniac responded to a fan yesterday, October 17, to quell those concerns, saying, "Don't [worry]. We're making good progress and it's still slated for 2023. Showing games takes time, effort, resources, and coordination."
Gamespot
A Plague Tale: Requiem - Launch Trailer
Players can embark on a breathtaking adventure, reuniting fans of the series with Amicia and Hugo De Rune and welcoming new players into the brutal medieval world of the game. Watch the launch trailer for a glimpse of the emotional and visually stunning journey available now.
Black Friday QD-OLED deals 2022: embrace the beautiful new screen tech this year
Black Friday QD-OLED deals could be big this year, so here's our guide to what might happen and how to best prepare.
Gamespot
Alan Wake Remastered - Launch Trailer - Nintendo Switch
In this award-winning cinematic action-thriller, troubled author Alan Wake embarks on a desperate search for his missing wife, Alice. Following her mysterious disappearance from the Pacific Northwest town of Bright Falls, he discovers pages of a horror story he has supposedly written, but he has no memory of.
Gamespot
DualSense Edge - Features Trailer | PS5
The DualSense Edge™ wireless controller launches globally on January 26th, 2023. Pre-order your controller from October 25th, 2022. Designed by PlayStation® and featuring remappable buttons, tunable triggers and sticks, changeable stick caps, back buttons, and more, this new ultra-customizable PS5 controller invites you to craft your own unique gaming experience so you can play your way.
Gamespot
Pokemon Go Halloween Event Part 2 Adds Spooky Festival Costumes For Gengar, Vulpix, And More
After revealing the first part of the Pokemon Go Halloween Event last week, Niantic has revealed what players can look forward to in Part 2 of the event. The Pokemon Go Halloween Event Part II begins October 27 at 10 AM local time, and it will run until November 1 at 10 AM local time. The event will introduce new "Spooky Festival" costumes for five Pokemon: Gengar, Vulpix, Ninetales, Pumpkaboo, and Gourgeist. Gengar will only be available in raids, while the rest of the group will be found in the wild.
Gamespot
Resident Evil Showcase: Biggest Announcements And Games Shown
Capcom streamed its latest Resident Evil showcase on October 20, which detailed announcements for several upcoming games and expansions. Most notably, the presentation offered an in-depth look at the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4. However, the showcase talked about Resident Evil Village too. These were the biggest announcements shown...
Gamespot
New Final Fantasy 16 Trailer Features Epic Battles, Development Is In The "Final Stretch"
A new trailer for Final Fantasy XVI has arrived and has brought with it plenty of new story details. Set in the land of Valisthea, the latest video dive into the upcoming action-RPG has revealed that the land is dying and various nations are vying for control over the power of the enigmatic crystals that can either hasten this demise or bring life back to the world.
Gamespot
Resident Evil 4 Cinematic Trailer Features Ada Wong, Iconic Villains, And Stunning Set Pieces
As part of today's Resident Evil Showcase, Capcom has revealed a full-length cinematic trailer for Resident Evil 4 Remake. The trailer showcases some of the game's most iconic moments, as well as fan favorite characters and enemies. Following an in depth look at Resident Evil's gameplay and a quick interview...
Gamespot
Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #4 - Game of Rings - Part 1
Shang-Chi must compete in a martial arts tournament against some of his deadliest foes. The winning prize? The Ten Rings! But who has staged this contest? And does Shang-Chi truly want to win?!
Gamespot
The Callisto Protocol Hasn't Been Delayed, But It Is Getting A 60FPS Mode
After some speculation that The Callisto Protocol had been delayed, the official Twitter account reassured fans that it's still coming out this year--and has a 60fps performance mode. Yesterday, October 18, a. on gaming forum ResetEra pointed out the Epic Games Store Halloween Sale page noted that The Callisto Protocol...
Gamespot
Gotham Knights Preorders Discounted Ahead Of Tomorrow's Launch
Gotham Knights releases tomorrow, October 21. If you've been looking forward to the DC action game and haven't ordered a copy yet, you can preorder Gotham Knights at a discount over at Green Man Gaming. This deal is only available for PC, but it applies to both the standard and deluxe editions. You'll get a Steam key that can then be redeemed, which means there's no reason to purchase Gotham Knights directly from Steam at launch.
