Insomniac Games has taken to Twitter to clarify that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is still on track to launch next year. First revealed as part of a PlayStation Showcase last year, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 hasn't had much new information revealed about it since it was first announced. When it was revealed a 2023 launch window was promised, which we're getting pretty close to now, and some fans are saying that they're worried it won't make it. Insomniac responded to a fan yesterday, October 17, to quell those concerns, saying, "Don't [worry]. We're making good progress and it's still slated for 2023. Showing games takes time, effort, resources, and coordination."

1 DAY AGO