Laramie, WY

Cowgirl Soccer Wins Over Fresno State With Last Minute Goal

The University of Wyoming soccer team didn’t perform at its best Thursday against Fresno State at the Madrid Sports Complex. And a good test of a team’s quality is what it can accomplish when it isn’t at its best. The answer is three points. And an impactful...
LARAMIE, WY
Community Connections: Laramie Interfaith Food Drive

Josh Watanabe, the Executive Director of Laramie Interfaith was in studio on Thu. Oct 20thto talk about a food drive Saturday October 29th. They’ll be collecting Thanksgiving stuff at both Ridley’s and Safewa from 10 am to 2 pm. For more info, listen to the interview below or Call 742-4240.
LARAMIE, WY

