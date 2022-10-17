Read full article on original website
Related
myhits106.com
Cowgirl Soccer Wins Over Fresno State With Last Minute Goal
The University of Wyoming soccer team didn’t perform at its best Thursday against Fresno State at the Madrid Sports Complex. And a good test of a team’s quality is what it can accomplish when it isn’t at its best. The answer is three points. And an impactful...
myhits106.com
Community Connections: Laramie Interfaith Food Drive
Josh Watanabe, the Executive Director of Laramie Interfaith was in studio on Thu. Oct 20thto talk about a food drive Saturday October 29th. They’ll be collecting Thanksgiving stuff at both Ridley’s and Safewa from 10 am to 2 pm. For more info, listen to the interview below or Call 742-4240.
Comments / 0