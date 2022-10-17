Read full article on original website
WLOX
Moss Point School District making push for greater gains
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - One month ago, the Moss Point School District made an unexpected move by putting superintendent Shannon Vincent on administrative leave. So far, the transition seems to be a smooth one. Wednesday morning, the district’s new interim superintendent told the Moss Point Area Council of the...
Picayune Item
PCCC has a new location in town
Picayune Carver Culture Center used to be housed in the Mississippi Mall, but the building was sold and the area where the museum housed was demolished, so PCCC relocated with new opportunities to provide opportunities for local youth of and share the history of George Washington Carver High School. Right...
deltanews.tv
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Mississippi
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
A teacher retires, then comes back to the classroom, and students are happy he did
Foley, Ala. (WKRG) — When we walked into Bryan Edwards’s 5th grade class at Foley’s Magnolia School, it was, well, a rather spirited classroom. Edwards is this week’s Golden Apple winner. “They were spirited. We have a little tradition, we do a little dance-off on Fridays just to get some energy up. I’ve made them […]
Two arrested for social media prank in USM classroom
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two men were arrested after they allegedly tried to take part in a social media video prank inside an occupied classroom at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) on Tuesday, October 18. Officials with the University Police Department (UPD) said Kyron Norwood and Kendrick Thomas, both 23, entered an occupied classroom […]
WLOX
Biloxi firefighters honored for their ultimate sacrifices
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - They gave their lives in the line of duty, but their sacrifices weren’t in vain. Kurt Jacquet and Carl Ohr lost their lives battling a blaze 36 years ago. On Thursday, they were remembered with two ceremonies at separate gravesites. “It’s wonderful to know how...
thelocalpalate.com
Meet Chef Milton Joachim | Video
Before earning prestige as a Mississippi seafood chef, Milton Joachim has long been a consistent and dedicated fan of culinary arts. His father, who spent his career in the restaurant industry, instilled this dream in him as a child. After receiving a degree from Le Cordon Bleu Culinary School in Orlando, Joachim worked with the likes of Wolfgang Puck, Emeril Lagasse, and Scott Boswell.
Mobile restaurant receives prestigious culinary award
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Hummingbird Way has received The James Beard Smart Catch Leader status for its usage of sustainable seafood. The Hummingbird Way, located on George Street, has many different seafood options on its menu including dishes with oysters, shrimp and other types of seafood. According to the website, the restaurant is known […]
usm.edu
University Police Apprehend Suspects in Classroom Disturbance
University Police have apprehended two suspects in conjunction with a late afternoon disturbance in a Hattiesburg campus classroom at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM). The suspects are believed to be part of a social media video prank, and entered an occupied Harkins Hall classroom at approximately 4:15 p.m. One...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg residents circle learning curve with new roundabout
Hattiesburg, Miss. (WDAM) - A new roundabout recently opened in downtown Hattiesburg to help keep traffic flow consistent at the once-busy intersection on Hardy Street. Lt. Jason Jarvis, with the traffic division at the Hattiesburg Police Department, said the main thing for drivers to remember is to proceed with caution.
thegazebogazette.com
Pass Christian Main Street Hosts Farm to Table
Pass Christian Main Street Foundation will hold its Spectacular Seventh Farm to Table dinner on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 5:30 PM. The event will again be held outdoors but this time under the roof at Fill-up with Billups at 110 W. Scenic Drive. The event will seat up to 104 attendees in a traditional farm to table style.
ourmshome.com
Hear the Pascagoula River Singing This October
Of all the rivers throughout the United States, none are as intriguing as the river that sings in Pascagoula — especially in October. The Pascagoula River, or the Singing River, actually hums like a swarm of bees dancing on gentle notes from a wooden flute, according to those lucky enough to have heard it. The intoxicating sound has also been compared to the delicate sounds and echos of rubbing the rim of a crystal glass filled with water or wine.
Mississippi Press
Prep Roundup: Gautier wins offensive showdown with Vancleave; Moss Point gets first win
VANCLEAVE, Mississippi -- Kaden Irving accounted for 455 yards and eight touchdowns to win the showdown with Vancleave’s John Peterson and lead the Gators to a 55-28 win over the Bulldogs last Friday night. Irving and Peterson, two of the coast’s top offensive performers, both lived up to their...
WPMI
Two best friends killed in crash after homecoming dance
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Two teenagers were killed in a crash in Hurley, Mississippi. NBC 15 has learned that the two 16-year-old girls were best friends and left the homecoming dance together Saturday evening. According to officials, Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin were traveling south on Highway...
WLOX
Former WLOX Reporter Al Showers talks about why he loves Hancock County
It’s another chilly day, and we’ll only reach the mid 60s this afternoon. We’ll stay sunny and the humidity will stay low. Temperatures will plummet again after the sunset. We’ll drop into the mid to upper 30s by Thursday morning. With temperatures close to freezing, there’s a possibility for frost. You’ll want to protect your plants and pets from the cold again tonight!
Mother’s search for missing Mississippi teen continues into second week
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The search for a teen from Lucedale, Mississippi is still active one week after she was reported missing. 17-year-old Kadence Hoffele went missing on Tuesday, Oct. 11 from Lucedale. She was living with her aunt after her family lost their home in a south Louisiana storm earlier this year. With each […]
Lamar County residents to vote on alcohol sales
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Lamar County neighbors will vote whether to allow alcohol sales in the county during the November 8 general election. Pine Belt News reported the item will appear on the ballot as “State of Mississippi beer, wine and light spirits referendum.” Of the 82 counties in Mississippi, 32 are dry, and […]
New Tractor Supply store to be built in Lucedale
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WRKG) – A new Tractor Supply retail store is scheduled to be built in Lucedale in 2023. The city’s Board of Aldermen approved the proposed plat and design Tuesday, Oct. 18 for construction to begin on Ventura Drive, next to Rainforest Carwash. A spokesperson for the company said construction is scheduled to begin […]
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Biloxi MS You Must Try
Are you ready to check out some of the best restaurants in Biloxi, Mississippi? If you are wondering where to eat in Biloxi, you are in luck, as Biloxi has some seriously incredible restaurants to choose from, especially seafood joints!. Seafood has held an important place in the history of...
Work continues on Lucedale Depot Creek Greenway, opening expected Spring 2023
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Final restoration for the Depot Creek Greenway in Lucedale is in sight after three years of closures. Land Trust of Mississippi Coastal Plains owns the property and has secured about $190,000 through state and federal grants and private donations to rebuild the quarter-mile long boardwalk and restore the trail. A contractor […]
