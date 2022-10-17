Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
When Does Halo Forge Beta Release?
Forge is once again coming back to the Halo universe with the latest Forge mode being tested in Halo Infinite. The Forge Mode has been rumored for a while, but now it is almost finally here with the release of the beta in just a few weeks. Many were surprised when Forge Mode was not included in the original release of Halo Infinite, but few would complain to see it finally added to the game.
Comments / 0