HOUSTON — Houston police are trying to identify a couple of guys who allegedly tried to steal a woman's snake at gunpoint. The whole thing was caught on surveillance video. The victim said she placed an online ad to sell the snake and a woman contacted her and said she wanted to buy it. The caller told the seller to meet her at an apartment complex on Clearwood Drive near Edgebrook Drive and the Gulf Freeway.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO