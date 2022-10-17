Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jordan High School Teacher Named Claes Nobel Educator of DistinctionCovering KatyFulshear, TX
Texas Mother Charged with Capital Murder in 5-year-old Daughter's StabbingLarry LeaseTomball, TX
Dr. Gregorski’s State of the School District address be live-streamed and focus on ‘Excellence’Covering KatyKaty, TX
Pirates, eating contest, fireworks and more at the Texas Renaissance FestivalAmber AlexandriaTodd Mission, TX
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraudCovering KatySugar Land, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
‘It doesn’t look good’: Authorities searching for missing 2-year-old daughter of man accused of choking common-law wife to death
HOUSTON – Houston police and Texas Equusearch are searching for a missing 2-year-old child who is the daughter of the man accused of choking his common-law wife to death on Tuesday. Police said the toddler, Nadia Lee, was last seen near the 300 block of South Richey Street in...
Click2Houston.com
WANTED: Deputies say man kidnapped girlfriend, brutally assaulted her in wooded area following argument in NW Harris County
HOUSTON – A man is wanted for the kidnapping and assault of his girlfriend on Oct. 15 after an argument in northwest Harris County, according to deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office. Tyler Douglas Clark has been charged with aggravated kidnapping. The assault happened in a wooded area...
KHOU
Man arrested, accused of shooting, killing pregnant girlfriend, unborn child, HPD says
HOUSTON — The boyfriend of a pregnant woman who was shot and killed in southwest Houston back in April has been charged with capital murder, police said on Thursday. Devin Marsalis Allen, 26, is accused of shooting and killing his then-girlfriend Amber Butler, 27. Butler was found on the...
Click2Houston.com
Body of possible 16-year-old runaway discovered in wooded area in north Harris County, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say they have recovered a dead body and believe it could possibly be a 16-year-old runaway. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the body was found in the 18700 block of Imperial Valley on Thursday. Gonzalez...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest Madisonville Man For Endangering His Daughter After A Train Hits His Pickup
The day before the eighth birthday of a Madisonville girl, the pickup she was riding in was struck by a train south of downtown Bryan. Bryan police arrested the girl’s father on a charge of child endangerment. According to the BPD arrest report, the driver told officers he went...
Authorities investigating after body of missing 16-year-old is found in N. Harris County
Details surrounding the discovery were not immediately disclosed, but authorities said the 16-year-old had evidence of trauma.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Clerk held at gunpoint by several suspects during robbery at SE Houston convenience store, police say
HOUSTON – Surveillance video of an armed robbery has been released to the public in hopes someone will identify several of the suspects involved. The robbery was reported on Oct. 2 around 9 p.m. at a convenience store located in the 4900 block of Griggs Road in southeast Houston.
14-year-old girl's adult boyfriend shot her relative during confrontation, HPD says
HOUSTON — A man is in serious condition after being shot when he confronted the adult boyfriend of a teenage relative, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened at 7 p.m. at Warren Park on Topping Street near Hirsch Road. Houston police said two men went looking for...
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested, charged after hitting deputy twice with metal chair, authorities say
SPRING, Texas – A man has been arrested after authorities said he hit a Harris County Precinct 4 deputy twice with a metal chair. On Saturday, Oct. 15, deputies responded to reports of an aggressive man in the 20100 block of Holzwarth Road. When deputies arrived, they said 65-year-old...
wtaw.com
College Station Police Arrest Bryan Man On Charges Of Committing Four Residential Burglaries
A Bryan man is arrested by College Station police on charges of four apartment burglaries in the last five weeks. In two of the burglaries, 33 year old Emanuel Twitty Jr. is also accused of intending to commit sexual assault. CSPD released arrest reports Tuesday, two weeks after Twitty was...
fox26houston.com
40-year-old mother of twins found handcuffed, malnourished in Cypress has criminal past of injury to child
CYPRESS, Texas - The twins are seen on a doorbell video with a 16-year-old girl holding a pair of handcuffs. They tell the homeowners, who are away in Dallas, they need a place to be for the night. The homeowner says, no we can't do that, and the pair go to ring Saheed Olaiya's doorbell.
fox26houston.com
Houston police investigate woman's death at hotel on Bay Area Blvd
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating the death of a woman found with trauma to her neck at a hotel where they had been called earlier in the night for a child custody dispute, officials say. The incident occurred Tuesday in the 500 block of Bay Area Blvd in southeast...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Police thwart 3 suspects who allegedly bought car with Rosenberg woman’s stolen ID, had vehicle delivered to her home
ROSENBERG, Texas – Authorities said three people have been arrested after they allegedly used someone else’s identity to buy a vehicle. According to Rosenberg police, a woman notified officers on Oct. 13 that someone had purchased a vehicle in her name without her knowledge. Investigators said the vehicle was set to be delivered to the victim’s home on the same day.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Houston man accused of choking common-law wife to death during dispute over children
HOUSTON — A Houston man is accused of choking his common-law wife to death on Tuesday in a hotel room during a dispute about the way she disciplined their two children, authorities said. According to the Houston Police Department, the man will be charged with murder, KTRK-TV reported. The...
fox29.com
16-year-old twins escape from Tomball home allegedly handcuffed, leads to Amber Alert for 5 children
CYPRESS, Texas - A regional Amber Alert for five missing children out of Tomball has been lifted. According to deputies, the two suspects, Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell, were captured by the Louisiana State Police around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies said the children were found at a relatives house and...
Click2Houston.com
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Humble, deputies say
HUMBLE, Texas – An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Humble Thursday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said. It happened in the 21000 block of Cypreswood Drive near FM 1960. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the victim was struck and pronounced dead...
KHOU
Woman who thought she was selling a snake becomes robbery victim
Houston police are trying to identify a couple of guys who allegedly tried to steal a woman's snake at gunpoint. The whole thing was caught on surveillance video.
Police say suspects tried to steal snake from woman who thought they were going to buy it
HOUSTON — Houston police are trying to identify a couple of guys who allegedly tried to steal a woman's snake at gunpoint. The whole thing was caught on surveillance video. The victim said she placed an online ad to sell the snake and a woman contacted her and said she wanted to buy it. The caller told the seller to meet her at an apartment complex on Clearwood Drive near Edgebrook Drive and the Gulf Freeway.
KSAT 12
Babysitter of 5-year-old killed at Texas park said she reported abuse to CPS, report says
HARRIS COUNTY – Warning: The following story contains graphic details. A Texas woman accused of stabbing and strangling her 5-year-old daughter is due in court Tuesday as disturbing details about the case emerge. Investigators with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Melissa White Towne, 37, admitted to killing her daughter...
Click2Houston.com
Man who went on crime spree gets life sentence without parole for deadly 2015 carjacking in Spring: DA
HOUSTON – A Houston man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for capital murder for killing a 28-year-old man during a carjacking in Spring in 2015, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Tuesday. “The capital murder of Michael Aldana during a carjacking was part of...
KHOU
Houston, TX
61K+
Followers
13K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 0