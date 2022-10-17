ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily 10-19-22 The fight over the future of Tahoe town's vacation homes

Travel through North Lake Tahoe, and you might see them: clusters of single-family homes that sit empty all year, waiting to be lived in — except they probably never will be. That’s because 65% of them are vacation rentals and second homes. By now, it’s no secret that the proliferation of short-term rentals — and luxury developments — is significantly altering Tahoe’s bucolic landscape. A recent meeting over the local vacation rental program put the region's tensions on full display. • I’ve finished 52 hikes in 12 months — this one hurt the most
Costco is selling this inflatable hot tub for $500

Costco is no stranger to a good deal on a lawn novelty—particularly of the inflatable variety—and right now there’s a brand-new way to stay cozy in the winter and take a dip at the same time. No, you don’t need to excavate your backyard and install a pricey in-ground pool: Instead, you can head to your local outpost and get your hands on an inflatable hot tub for about $500.  The hot tub is made by Laguna Saluspa, and even though it’s inflatable, it’s simple to use — there’s even a digital control panel right at hand so you can...

