Read full article on original website
Related
WETM
John Fetterman releases updated report on health following stroke
(WHTM) – Less than one week from his only scheduled Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Debate with Republican Mehmet Oz, Democrat John Fetterman has released a one page letter from his doctor providing an update on his health months after suffering a stroke. In the letter signed by Clifford Chen, MD.,...
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
WETM
Candidates face off in 8th Congressional District Debate
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The race for the seat in the 8th Congressional District is seen as a must-win by both the Republican and Democratic parties. The midterm election is coming soon. Five-term incumbent Democrat Matt Cartwright debated his Republican challenger Jim Bognet. Applause rang out from a live...
WETM
NY-23 Debate recap & video: Nick Langworthy v. Max Della Pia
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nick Langworthy and Max Della Pia, candidates for New York’s 23rd congressional district, debated live from the News 4 studio at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night. The event was moderated by News 4’s Chris Horvatits and Dave Greber. A recording of the debate...
WETM
Joe Gilbert Watch - Panthers week
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Sports from 1019. Corning-Painted Post to host 36th annual Bandtoberfest. Corning-Painted Post to host 36th annual Bandtoberfest. A second round of funding, in the amount of $1.3 million dollars, has been awarded to the city of Elmira from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
Comments / 0