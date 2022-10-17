Read full article on original website
Ulta Beauty Is Facing Hateful Backlash From TERFs. Here's Why
Trans exclusionary radical feminists, or TERFs, for short, have long found a platform for their transphobic remarks on Twitter. One of the biggest internet-based news stories in recent memory came from "Harry Potter" author JK Rowling's tweets that repeated harmful transphobic rhetoric, which she doubled down on via her personal website.
TikTok Is Buzzing With Questions About Filler Migration. How Common Is It Really?
With over 30 million views, #fillermigration has been trending on TikTok lately, with users posting videos of cosmetic facial fillers that have seemingly "migrated" from their intended injection zones. This influx of content might make you wonder how common this phenomenon is, especially if you're considering some sort of cosmetic filler yourself (per Allure).
Why You May Want To Rethink Placing That Shein Order
If you are on the hunt for affordable fashion, you have likely placed an order, or at least heard of, Shein. According to Business Insider, as of 2021, Shein became the largest fast-fashion company in the entire world. In fact, the Shein app was downloaded more times than Amazon was — a huge feat for the Chinese-based company. Shein caters to teens, but you can find clothes for anyone on the site, including men and kids.
How A Stricter Parenting Style Can Lead To Depression In Kids
Being a parent is tough, and there is always opposing advice for how to raise your kids, often leading to controversial parenting styles. Yet, since many of us may have not grown up in the manner that was best for our emotional and mental well-being, many adults today are trying to do things differently and become better parents than we had ourselves.
How To Wear Fake Eyelashes With Glasses
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Anyone who has tried to wear glasses with a full set of falsies has experienced the struggle (and annoyance) of the lashes pressing up against the lenses. You're either forced to wear your glasses unnaturally lower than where they should sit on the bridge of your nose just so you can blink comfortably, or you can't wear any false lashes at all. That doesn't seem fair. Why should anybody have to choose between being able to see and wearing their favorite pair of false lashes?
Bath And Body Works Is Officially Entering The Wellness And Beauty Realms
Bath & Body Works first opened in 1990, and since then, they have become one of the biggest mall beauty brands in America, per Racked. If you were raised in the 1990s and 2000s, you have likely purchased something from Bath & Body Works, whether you go for their candles or have created your entire beauty routine out of your favorite Bath & Body Works scent.
What Is 'Mascara Cocktailing' All About?
We know that countless beauty enthusiasts enjoy using mascara to enhance their eyelashes. And we love sipping on cocktails to unwind and get the party started after working all week. But who would've thought that "mascara" and "cocktail" — or in this case, "cocktailing" — would ever be used in the same sentence, let alone become a trend? No, we're not talking about the best mascaras for natural-looking lashes or the best cocktails to spice up your next office party. We're talking about the makeup technique that involves using more than one mascara stick for luxurious-looking lashes.
Researchers Sound The Alarm About A Toxic Chemical Found In Some Sports Bras
By now, you have likely heard of BPA; countless products from reusable water bottles to canned food goods like soup now boast "BPA Free" on their labels. But why? And what is it?. BPA is short for bisphenol A, which is a chemical used to make certain types of plastic...
How Two Female Entrepreneurs Chose To Fill The Market Void On Menopausal Products
When Sally Mueller first started going through menopause, she was often misdiagnosed. "I didn't realize menopause was more than hot flashes," she told People. Mueller isn't alone, either; according to the National Library of Medicine 1.3 million people enter menopause each year but there's little in the way of education, resources, or products available to those who need them.
