Bandits rob Brooklyn smoke shop of CBD at gunpoint: NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are looking for a group that robbed a Brooklyn smoke shop at gunpoint last Monday, police said.

According to police, the thieves brandished their guns as they entered the store at 2801 Knapp St. in Sheepshead Bay and stole a cellphone, about $1,000 and CBD items.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.